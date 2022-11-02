17 Lees-McRae student-athletes garner Fall Academic All-Conference Carolinas honors presented by Barnes & Noble College
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas released its Fall 2022 Academic All-Conference Teams Presented by Barnes & Noble College on October 27, which consist of junior and senior student-athletes in the conference who have competed in a conference-sponsored sport and maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale in all work completed at their member institution. 17 student-athletes from Lees-McRae were honored last weekend.
The women’s soccer team, under head coach Cally Morrill, had nine student-athletes represented on the academic list, while both men’s soccer and women’s volleyball tallied two student-athletes apiece. The men’s and women’s cross country teams recorded one and three nominees respectively on the Academic All-Conference teams.
The GPA is calculated based on the cumulative averages of the student-athletes through the previous semester and each student-athlete must have attended their member institution for at least one academic year.
Fall Academic All-Conference Team Recipients:
Dyson garners Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for second time of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C.— Lees-McRae men’s soccer sophomore Fletcher Dyson has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season for collecting two goals and a pair of assists in two matches last week.
Dyson, a native of Aylsham, Norfolk, England, powered the Bobcats to a 4-0 victory over Erskine on Oct. 19 with Dyson scoring in the 59th minute of action and contributing an assist on Harrison Watts’ goal in the eighth minute of the contest. Dyson followed his performance on Wednesday with a late penalty goal against Mount Olive as Lees-McRae recorded the 3-3 draw with the Trojans. Dyson found the head of Gray Smith in the fourth minute of action for his second assist of the week as the Bobcats held an early two-goal advantage on Mount Olive.
Late goal advances men’s soccer in Conference Carolinas Championship
BANNER ELK – Fletcher Dyson sent a strike into the upper right portion of the net in the 82nd minute of action as sixth-seeded Lees-McRae men’s soccer advanced into the Conference Carolinas Quarterfinal round on October 26.
Gray Smith had the first shot on goal for the Bobcats in the third minute of play, but seventh-seeded Barton’s Steingrimur Gunnarsson made his first save of the night.
Tamino Brown tallied the second quality chance on net for Lees-McRae in the 10th minute but an outstanding stop by Gunnarsson kept the match scoreless. The two sides went into the halftime break deadlocked at zero with the Bulldogs having five shots in the first half.
William Gakio opened the second half with a shot on target in the 53rd minute, but Gunnarsson continued his solid night in the net with another save. Jesper Jonsson and Harrison Watts recorded shots on goal for the Bobcats, but the Bulldogs kept the match scoreless once again.
Dyson finally connected on his 10th goal of the season off a free kick just outside the 18-yard box to give the Bobcats the one-goal advantage.
Barton’s Gabriel Slemer Lopes had a chance to knot the match, but his shot just hit off the top of the crossbar and Joshua Garvilla made his only save of the net with 43 seconds remaining in the match.
Gunnarsson had a match-high five saves for Barton as Tobias Nielsen recorded the lone shot on goal of the match for the Bulldogs.
