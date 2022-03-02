Women’s Basketball falls short against No. 8 Emmanuel in the first round of conference playoffs, 72-57
PEMBROKE – Aurora Roberts, MaKayla Smith and Jala Holloman all scored in double figures, but it was not enough as No. 8 Emmanuel clinched a 72-57 win over the No. 9 Lees-McRae women’s basketball team in the first round of the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Roberts scored a team-high 14 points to go along with nine rebounds, an assist and a steal, while Smith chipped in 13 points, five assists, and two rebounds. Holloman added 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Malikah Meyers and McKenna Kersat finished with eight and and six points, respectively.
Emmanuel grabbed momentum early with a 7-2 run, but a late rally by the Bobcats cut the lead down to 18-13 after 10 minutes of action.
After Lees-McRae cut the lead to only three points on multiple occasions, Emmanuel responded with a run of their own to take a 34-25 halftime lead.
Emmanuel maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the third quarter to hold a 53-40 lead at the final intermission.
The Bobcats rallied in the final quarter and used a three-point field goal by Holloman to cut the deficit to 62-54 with just over four minutes left to play.
The Lions made timely baskets down to stretch to clinch the first round victory.
Emmanuel held a 44-20 edge in points in the painted area, while the Bobcats outscored the Lions 14-13 in second-chance points and 12-10 in bench production.
Jeanetta Elder and Sydney Wyatt scored 26 and 21 points, respectively to pace the Lions.
Three Bobcats post double figures as Men’s Basketball defeats No. 10 Chowan in first round of playoffs, 80-73
WILSON – Drew Gardner, Malik McConnell and Jaylin Stewart all scored in double figures, while Gardner posted his 11th-career double-double, to lead the No. 7 Lees-McRae men’s basketball team to an 80-73 victory over No. 10 Chowan in the first round of the Conference Carolinas Championships on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Gardner shot 9-of-14 from the floor and 4-of-8 from distance for a game-high 25 points, while also chipping in 10 rebounds, three assists, and a steal.
McConnell shot 5-of-9 from the field and 6-of-7 from the charity stripe for 17 points, while Stewart added 14 points and two steals off the bench.
Cale Harris and Timon Jones chipped in six and five points, respectively, with Jones adding a team-high four assists.
Lees-McRae sprinted out of the gates by scoring the first nine points and extended the lead to 23-6 on a layup by McConnell with just under a minute left in the first half.
Chowan rallied to trim the deficit back under 10 points late in the first stanza, but the Bobcats closed the first half on a jumper by McConnell and an old-fashion three-point play by Stewart to hold a 41-28 halftime lead.
After Lees-McRae pushed the lead back to 43-28 on the first possession of the first half, the Hawks slowly chipped away at the lead until a shot from distance cut the lead to 61-60 with under eight minutes to play in the game.
The Bobcats made timely baskets down the stretch to clinch their first playoff win since the 2017-18 season.
Lees-McRae outscored the Hawks 19-9 in points off turnovers, 28-13 in bench production, and 34-22 in points in the painted area.
Five Hawks scored in double figures, led by Christian Koonce with 19 points.
Galloway notches 100th-career point, Men’s Lacrosse surges past Davis & Elkins for first win, 15-10
BANNER ELK – J.P. Galloway tallied three goals and an assist to become the fifth Bobcat to reach 100 career points in program history, while Ryan Bird and Brady Ferriter also scored three goals, to lead the Lees-McRae men’s lacrosse team to a 15-10 win over Davis & Elkins to clinch their first victory of the 2022 season on Feb. 26,
Galloway also chipped in four ground balls and three caused turnovers, while Bird added four ground balls and two caused turnovers. Spence Combs and Tyler Finley both scored twice, while J.P. Daniels and Tyler Flannelly also scored for the Bobcats.
Davis & Elkins sprinted out of the gates by scoring four goals in the first seven minutes of action to grab momentum early. Lees-McRae responded by scoring four of the final five goals in the first quarter, including goals by Galloway, Bird, Combs, and Ferriter, to trim the deficit to 5-4 at the first intermission.
After the Bobcats outscored the visitors 3-2 in the opening minutes of the second frame, Lees-McRae reclaimed the lead with a goal by Daniels with 5:26 left in the first half.
The Bobcats closed the half with four-unanswered goals to hold an 11-7 lead at halftime.
Bird scored the only goal for either team in the third frame as the Bobcats took a 12-7 lead at the final intermission.
After Lees-McRae pushed the lead to 14-7 on a goal by Ferriter with 9:35 left, Davis & Elkins rattled off three goals to close the gap to 14-10. Finley scored with just greater than a minute remaining to close out the non-conference win for the Bobcats.
Lees-McRae won 16 of the 27 faceoffs, while holding a 32-20 edge in shots-on-goal and finishing 17-20 on clears.
Nolan Morrison finished with a game-high four goals to pace the Senators, while Jacob Stairs and Buddy Brown both scored twice.
The Bobcats will return to Tate Field on Wednesday, March 2 as they host Pfeiffer in a non-conference match
