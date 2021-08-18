Women’s volleyball finalizes 2021 recruiting class with three newcomers
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College Head Women’s Volleyball Coach Abigail King announces the addition of three newcomers to her 2021 recruiting class. The newest group of Bobcats include Kayli Foster (Corona, Calif.), Hailey Gilreath (Mooresville, NC), and Carmen Osinga (Yorba Linda, Calif.).
“I am very excited to have these three incoming student-athletes join our program for the 2021 class,” said King. “They each have strengths that will help this program continue to grow and prosper on the volleyball court and in the classroom. I am excited to have them in the gym with the rest of our student-athletes to get working this year.”
Kayli Foster (Corona, Calif. / Corona High School) — Freshman | Middle Blocker
Foster joins the Bobcats as a former Defensive MVP and All-Tournament Award honoree from Corona High School. In addition to her success for her high school program, Foster was a member of both the Empower Volleyball Club and the Laguna Beach Volleyball Club that earned second place in the Las Vegas Classic and third at the AAU Nationals in 2021. Foster found success in the classroom as well as she graduated with honors.
Hailey Gilreath (Mooresville, NC / Lake Norman High School) — Freshman | Outside Hitter
Gilreath comes to the mountains from Mooresville, NC, where she earned both MVP and Offensive Player of the Year honors, as well as being named to the High School All-Conference Team. Due to her success at Lake Norman High School and her participation on a national-level club team since age 13, Gilreath was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom List in 2019 and 2020. She also found success in the classroom as she earned both A/B Honor Roll and Cum Laude status, while also being a member of the National Honor Society.
Carmen Osinga (Yorba Linda, California/El Dorado High School) — Freshman | Setter
Osinga comes to Banner Elk as a six-time team captain and four-time Scholar-Athlete Award winner from El Dorado High School. Osinga also attended the Triple Crown competition in Kansas City and helped her Tsrett Volleyball Club team win multiple beach volleyball tournaments. Her success on the court translated to the classroom as Osinga earned Honor Roll status in each of her four years for averaging a 4.0 GPA in her AP and Honors classes. She also received a medal for being bilingual from taking over five years of Spanish.
Pono Yin named Head Men’s Volleyball Coach at Lees-McRae
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail announced on August 11 Pono Yin has been named the new head coach of the men’s volleyball program. Yin comes to the mountains from NCAA Division I Drake University where he was an Assistant Women’s Volleyball Coach and Director of Operations.
“In finding the right fit for us, I kept coming back to Pono,” said McPhail. “He emulates what I want our coaches to be: relational, committed, and full of passion. We are all excited to welcome him to Bobcat Nation and see him in action as we build our men’s volleyball program to a level of excellence, we all accept with great pride.”
During his time in Des Moines, Iowa, Yin’s main responsibilities included managing the program’s travel budget and facility arrangements for practices, coaching all positions with a focus on overall offense, assisting the Recruiting Coordinator with recruiting evaluations and communications, and managing the teams’ equipment. In addition to his duties as an assistant coach, Yin was also the Camp and Dog Pack Director where he planned and organized the program’s volunteering efforts, including the annual Spike’s Dog Pack and the Bulldog Volleyball Camps.
“I am beyond excited to be a part of the Lees-McRae family and the Bobcat community,” said Yin. “I would like to thank Craig McPhail, Coach Abigail King, President King, and the rest of Lees-McRae for trusting me with the opportunity to lead the men’s volleyball program. I look forward to working with the guys and to create exceptional student-athletes both on and off the court.”
Before working at Drake University, Yin was an Assistant Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Coach for Graceland University, an NAIA school in Lamoni, Iowa. His roles included managing all aspects of recruiting for both programs, coaching all positions with a focus on setters and defense, coordinating team travel, and assisting with the program’s fundraising efforts. Along with his collegiate coaching experience, Yin coached at Desert Oasis and Liberty High School, as well as the Digthis! Volleyball Club.
Yin received his bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Graceland University, in addition to competing for Yellowjackets from 2004-2009.
McNair & Debi Tornow Court’s renovation completed
BANNER ELK – The renovation of the McNair & Debi Tornow Court in the Williams Physical Education Center by SCS by Floor Action, Inc. with the installation of an AAcer’s ReClaim II subfloor with maple grade wood has now been completed. To see the new design of the McNair & Debi Tornow Court, visit either LMC’s social media platforms or by watching the live camera feed.
“The McNair & Debi Tornow Court project continues to show Lees-McRae College’s commitment to making the student-athlete experience excellent,” said Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail. “Our floor looks beautiful. Working with SCS by Floor Action, Inc. was great as we looked at the floor project, the design, and the process to give us our best version. I am ecstatic for our volleyball and basketball student-athletes and coaches who will practice and compete on this state-of-the-art court.”
After weeks of removing the previous floor, which was last resurfaced in the early 1980s, installing the new playing surface, and hand-painting the logos, the McNair & Debi Tornow Court will now have a softer, more friendly feel to the floor, creating better recovery as well as performance. The ReClaim II subfloor is an MFMA-PUR compliant floor and was installed with SCS by Floor Action, Inc.’s excellent workmanship, top quality materials, and durable finished products.
Lees-McRae will officially open the new floor on Wednesday, Sept. 22, as the women’s volleyball team hosts Conference Carolinas opponent Converse at 7 p.m.
