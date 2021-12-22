McConnell’s late free throws lift Men’s Basketball past Barton, 83-82
WILSON – Malik McConnell was fouled with 12 seconds remaining in the contest, with the Lees-McRae men’s basketball team down by one, and converted both free throw attempts to lift the Bobcats to a thrilling 83-82 road win against Barton in the Conference Carolinas contest on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Drew Gardner clinched his eight career double-double with a team-high 22 points, on 7-of-15 shooting from the field, and a career-high 14 rebounds to pace the Bobcats.
McConnell shot 6-of-13 from the field and 7-of-9 from the charity stripe for 19 points to go along with two rebounds and four assists.
Jaylin Stewart chipped in 10 points, while London England added nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from distance and Gabe Bryant tallied eight points and six rebounds.
Both teams traded points for the majority of the first half until a layup by Follie Bogan gave the Bobcats a 31-24 lead with 5:16 left in the first stanza. Barton responded with a run of their own and used a late free throw to hold a 38-37 halftime lead.
The lead never rose above five points for the first 10 minutes of the second half, with a layup by Bryant giving the Bobcats a 62-57 lead at the midway point. The Bobcats held a nine-point lead with just more than five minutes remaining, but a late Bulldog rally held the lead at 82-81 with 25 seconds remaining.
The last-second shot by Barton missed as Lees-McRae held on for the conference win.
The Bobcats held a 43-36 edge in rebounding and a 29-8 advantage in bench production.
Malik Bryant scored a game-high 24 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists to pace the Bulldogs.
Trevon Spencer, David Campbell, and Donaven Hairston finished with 18, 17, and 15 points respectively.
With his 22 points against Barton, senior Drew Gardner is now only 19 points away from reaching the 1,000-point plateau for his career.
The Bobcats will take a few weeks off to celebrate the holidays, before returning to action at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, with a conference contest against Southern Wesleyan.
Barton surges past women’s basketball in semester finale, 80-55
WILSON – Destiny Johnson and MaKayla Smith finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively, but it was not enough as host Barton shot over 45 percent from the floor and 44 percent from distance en route to an 80-55 win over the visiting Bobcats in the Conference Carolinas action on Dec. 18.
Johnson shot 5-for-12 from the floor and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe to lead the Bobcats in scoring, while also finishing with three assists and a steal.
Smith finished 4-of-8 from the field to finish with 10 points to go along with a team-high eight rebounds and two assists.
Malikah Meyers chipped in four points, five rebounds, and five steals.
Barton used an early lead to grab momentum and overcame a late Bobcat rally in the first frame to hold an 18-8 lead after the first 10 minutes of action. The Bulldogs extended their lead to 25 points in the second quarter and held a 41-22 halftime lead.
After Barton outscored the Bobcats 28-12 in the third stanza, Lees-McRae held a 21-11 advantage in points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough as Barton clinched the conference win.
Lees-McRae held a 43-35 advantage in rebounding, while the Bulldogs outscored the visitors 41-8 in points off turnovers.
Four Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Lauren Walker who scored 18 points, to go along with four assists. Akira Wiggins and Shanika Peterkin chipped in 17 and 14 points respectively.
The Bobcats will take a couple of weeks off to celebrate the holiday season, before visiting Southern Wesleyan at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
