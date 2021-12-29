LMC alum Josh Shingleton named interim head women’s lacrosse coach
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail announced the promotion of Josh Shingleton to the interim head coach of the women's lacrosse program on Thursday, Dec. 23, replacing former head coach Cat Lovallo who has accepted a position working with the NCAA Division I Mercer University women's lacrosse program. A national search for the position will start immediately.
"I am grateful for the time that Cat spent with our women's lacrosse program," said McPhail. "In the same manner, I am thankful our alum Josh Shingleton for his willingness to step in and guide our women's lacrosse team while we look for our next leader. Josh is a rising star in the profession, and it is a blessing to have him on our staff. Having witnessed Josh as a player, seeing him get married and become a father, I have complete faith in his abilities to give our young women an excellent experience this spring. Cat has built this team to have success through strong recruiting efforts and we are all looking forward to seeing this team compete this spring."
Shingleton, who joined the Bobcats coaching staff as a men's lacrosse assistant coach under head coach Brad Dunn for the 2021 season, graduated with his Bachelor's degree in Communication from Lees-McRae in 2015. His roles with the Bobcats coaching staff included serving as the offensive coordinator, recruiting coordinator, practice planner and scheduler of team travel. In addition to his coaching experience at Lees-McRae, Shingleton obtained NCAA Division II coaching experience as an assistant coach at both Tusculum University and Young Harris College.
"I would like to thank Craig McPhail for this opportunity to work with the women's lacrosse team at Lees-McRae and Coach Dunn for giving me the opportunity to learn from him for the past year on the men's side to help prepare myself for this new role," said Shingleton. "I am looking forward to working with the student-athletes and, thanks to the strong foundation that Coach Lovallo established, look forward to working with them to help advance this program to the next level."
In addition to his NCAA Division II coaching experience, Shingleton was also a head varsity lacrosse coach at Gulf Breeze High School in Gulf Breeze, Fla., where he led his team to the FHSAA District I title game in 2017 in his only season as head coach. Shingleton was a member of the Lees-McRae Bobcats' lacrosse team from 2008-12 and for his final season in 2015, earning the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll, Dean's List, and Lacrosse Magazine Player of the Week honors.
Women’s Cycling signs Lauren Moon as first recruit of 2022-23 recruiting class
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae Head Cycling Coach Tim Hall announces the first member of his 2022-23 recruiting class with the signing of student-athlete Lauren Moon (Alabaster, Alabama) on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Moon, who comes to Banner Elk from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., joins the Bobcats as a former second place finisher in the Category 2 Non-Championship segment at the MTB Nationals in 2021 to go along with a third place finish overall in the 2021 Alabama National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) program. Moon has also competed for the A-Team Development team since July of 2020.
"It has always been a dream of mine to go to school in the mountains and Lees-McRae was a perfect fit," said Moon. "I instantly felt welcomed by everyone on the team and it is a perfect environment for me to grow both academically and athletically."
Moon intends to study Communication Arts & Design with a concentration in creative marketing at Lees-McRae and will look to continue her passion of being involved in theatre.
Lees-McRae ranked fourth in Conference Carolinas Fall Joby Hawn Cup standings
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas unveiled the Joby Hawn Cup standings after the conclusion of the 2021-22 fall championships on Monday morning, with Lees-McRae College ranked fourth out of the 13 conference teams.
The Joby Hawn Cup, named after H.C. "Joby" Hawn who was the first full-time Commissioner of what was then known as the Carolinas Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and now Conference Carolinas in 1962, is the annual all-sports award for the Conference Carolinas and points are awarded in each sport based on the order of regular season finish and the number of participating teams in each sport.
Lees-McRae earned 10 points based off the finishes of the men's cross country and women's soccer teams, nine points from the men's soccer team's finish, five and a half points from women's volleyball, and five points from the women's cross country team to finish with 61.7 total points. UNC Pembroke is first in the Joby Hawn Cup standing with 100 points, while Mount Olive and North Greenville are second and third with 82 and 71.9 points respectively. For more information on the standing, click to https://conferencecarolinas.com/news/2021/12/11/general-conference-carolinas-unveils-fall-joby-hawn-cup-standings.aspx.
