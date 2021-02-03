Men’s basketball wins fourth straight to open season
WILSON – Lees-McRae used a late 10-5 run, highlighted by a fast break layup and game-saving block by Jamarius Hairston within the final 33 seconds remaining, to escape with an 83-79 win at Barton to stay on top of the Conference Carolinas men’s basketball standings. The Bobcats start the season 4-0 for the first time under head coach Steve Hardin.
Four Bobcats scored double figures, led by Justin Nichelson, who finished with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go along with six rebounds. Andrew Gardner and Malik McConnell each tallied 13 points and had seven rebounds and four assists, respectively. Hairston chipped in 11 points, three assists and a block, while Quay Kimble finished with seven points, five rebounds and three assists.
The Bobcats and the Bulldogs matched each other point-for-point for the majority of the first half, until a late 9-4 run gave Lees-McRae a 37-34 halftime lead.
Barton opened the second stanza on a 17-7 run to take a 51-44 lead with 15:12 remaining. The Bobcats traded leads with the Bulldogs over the next 13 minutes, until a three-point field goal by Timon Jones gave Lees-McRae a 78-76 lead with 1:36 left in the contest.
Barton trimmed to deficit to 78-77 on the next possession, but a steal by Hairston on the next possession and a breakaway layup gave Lees-McRae an 80-77 lead with 33 seconds remaining. Hairston followed up the steal with a block on the next Bulldog possession to put the game out of reach. Lees-McRae finished with three free throws to clinch the win.
Barton held a 48-40 edge in rebounding, but were outscored 48-14 in bench points and 40-32 in points in the paint.
Isaiah Reddish scored a game-high 22 points to go along with 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Marcus Boykin and David Campbell added 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Lees-McRae’s Craig McPhail is official Conference Carolinas nominee for NACDA AD of the Year Award
CLEVELAND — The Lees-McRae College Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail will be the official nomination from Conference Carolinas for the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) AD of the Year Award for the 2020-21 academic year.
McPhail will serve as the official nomination for the Conference Carolinas after receiving the honor from a vote among the current Directors of Athletics in the conference.
“Conference Carolinas is excited to submit this nomination for Craig McPhail as our nominee for the NACDA Athletic Director of the Year Award,” Conference Carolinas Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “This is a special nomination for me personally. I have been Commissioner of the Conference Carolinas for a year and a half and there is not another single person who has played a bigger impact in the transition to new leadership in the conference staff.”
McPhail currently serves as the Chair of the Conference Carolinas Directors of Athletics Committee.
“Craig has also done a phenomenal job this year as Director of Athletics in a very difficult year in leading the athletics department in a pandemic,” Colvin continued. “Their athletic enrollment and fundraising numbers are solid despite the challenges they are facing. They have also installed a new turf. It’s clear as I talk to members of the Lees-McRae staff, and even members of the Board of Trustees, that the relationships that he has built with the campus community are second-to-none and it’s a huge reason for the success they are having.”
McPhail is presently in his 11th year as Vice President for Athletics at Lees-McRae, where he oversees all day-to-day operations of the Lees-McRae athletic department and the 23 varsity sports, along with several club sport programs.
The NACDA AD of the Year Award program was created to honor intercollegiate Directors of Athletics for their commitment and administrative excellence within a campus and/or college community environment over the course of the last year. While the circumstances have been anything but normal, NACDA feels it is important now more than ever to recognize member Athletics Directors who have gone above and beyond the call of duty, serving as a source of strength and inspiration as they guide their departments through these unprecedented times.
The award encompasses seven divisions — NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions and Junior/Community Colleges. A total of 28 Athletics Directors will be honored. Winners will be recognized in conjunction with NACDA’s 56th Annual Convention, to be held virtually July 27 and 28.
Men’s cross country finishes third at Conference Carolinas Championships; Bertie earns all-conference first team honors
CONCORD – Senior Tristin Bertie (Cleveland, Ga./White County) and sophomores Silas Arendash (Irmo, S.C./Irmo) and Elias Zajicek (Pittsburgh, Pa./Chartiers Valley) all earned All-Conference Carolinas honors to lead the Lees-McRae men’s cross country team to a third-place finish at the 2021 Conference Carolinas Spring Cross Country Championship on Jan. 29.
Bertie ran the 5K course with a time of 16:43.87, placing seventh in the 61-runner field to garner first team all-conference honors.
Arendash and Zajicek were the next two Bobcats to cross, finishing only four seconds apart to place 13th (17:10.74) and 14th (17:14.44). Both Arendash and Zajicek claimed second team all-conference honors.
Christopher Lomax (Elkin/Elkin) finished 24th with a time of 17:38.41, while Garrett Ybarra (San Antonio, Texas/Earl Warren) crossed 27th in 17:44.95.
Full Team Results: Emmanuel (Ga.) – 42; King (Tenn.) – 74; Lees-McRae – 85 (won tiebreaker); Mount Olive – 85; Belmont Abbey – 112; North Greenville – 141; Erskine – 150; Barton – 183.
Emmanuel (Ga.) completed the sweep by winning the men’s overall team championship (also won the women’s race earlier in the day). King and Lees-McRae finished second and third, respectively. The Bobcats claimed third based on the tiebreaker rules, while Mount Olive’s Cas Kopmels won the individual title with a time of 15:32.37.
Betzer, Mickens earn All-Conference Carolinas honors as women’s cross country competes at the conference championships
Sophomore Deanna Betzer (New Columbia, Pa./Milton Area) and freshman Josias Mickens (Baltimore, Md./Forest Park) both garnered third team all-conference honors to lead the Lees-McRae women’s cross country team to an eighth place finish at the 2021 Conference Carolinas Spring Cross Country Championships this afternoon.
Betzer paced the Bobcats over the 5K course with a time of 21:43.5, placing 15th in the 57-runner field to garner third team all-conference honors for the second-consecutive season.
Mickens was the second Lees-McRae runner in, placing 21st with a time of 22:17.0, in her first race as a Bobcat, to earn a spot on the third team all-conference.
Sophomore Megan Deal (Salisbury/Jesse Carson) placed 40th with a time of 24:54.7, while McKenzie Lawrence (Lenoir/Hibriten) and Kaela Kelley (Winston-Salem/Parkland Magnet School) finished 53rd (28:00.2) and 56th (29:44.5), respectively.
Full Team Results: Emmanuel (Ga.) – 64; King (Tenn.) – 77; North Greenville – 78; Converse – 86; Mount Olive – 115; Erskine – 122; Belmont Abbey – 132; Lees-McRae – 174; Chowan – 239.
Emmanuel (Ga.) won the team overall title as they finished with two runner in the top-10 and tallied five runners in the top-20. King (Tenn.) and North Greenville finished second and third, respectively, with Erskine’s Lizzie Naval claiming the individual title with a time of 19:58.3.
