Oeksnevad, Hedberg garner CoSIDA Academic All-District Team honors
BANNER ELK – The 2020-21 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams, selected by CoSIDA, were announced on June 3, recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes from each division for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom, honoring Lees-McRae’s senior Johannes Oeksnevad and junior Johan Hedberg as members of the Academic All-District® NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Team.
Oeksnevad, who posted an impressive 4.0 grade-point average as an English/Sports Management major, started all eight games for the Bobcats this season and has tallied 16 goals and six assists in his four-year career. In addition to his success on the field, Oeksnevad earned Academic All-Conference Carolinas honors as well as being named to the Presidential Honor Roll for the Fall 2020 semester.
Hedberg, who finished with an impressive 3.97 grade-point average as a Sports Management major, played in six games for the Bobcats this season as one of the main defensive leaders for Head Coach Shane Calvert’s team and tallied a first-half goal against Chowan on March 21. In addition to his leadership on the pitch, Hedberg earned Academic All-Conference Carolinas honors as well as being named to the Presidential Honor Roll for the Fall 2020 semester.
First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second-, and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early July.
41 different Lees-McRae student-athletes named to All-Conference Carolinas teams during 2020-21 season
GREENVILLE, S.C. – In addition to the Bobcats being prominently featured throughout the Conference Carolinas Players/Athletes of the Week, 41 different Lees-McRae student-athletes garnered all-conference honors during the 2020-21 season. For the full list of Bobcats who were named to the All-Conference Carolinas teams, click to https://lmcbobcats.com/sports/2021/6/12/all-conference-carolinas-athletes.aspx?id=344.
In sports such as basketball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, and volleyball, only certain numbers of student-athletes are selected all-conference by the league’s head coaches. In cross country, a certain number of student-athletes are selected all-conference based upon their finish in the championship race. In swimming and track & field, the top three finishers in each event at both the indoor and outdoor championship meets (individual and relay events) are named all-conference.
Silas Arendash (MTF), Christian Bargaineer (MTF), Tristin Bertie (MXC), Christopher Lomax (MTF), Jeff Nickerson (MTF), Christian Nishimura (MSWIM), and Garrett Ybarra (MTF) all garnered All-Conference Carolinas First Team honors on the men’s side, while Tate Abbott (WSWIM), Sandy Allen (WTEN), Deanna Betzer (WTF), Zai Fraser (WTF), Molly Layde (WSWIM), Mya Roberts (WTF), and Caitlyn Smirne (WVB) all were named to the All-Conference Carolinas First Team in their respective sports.
