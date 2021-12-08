Four Bobcats score in double figures as Men’s Basketball rallies past Francis Marion, 69-63
FLORENCE, S.C. – Drew Gardner (Myrtle Beach, S.C./Socastee) notched his sixth career double-double, while Sidney Dollar (Denver/East Lincoln), Malik McConnell (Chattanooga, Tenn./Walters State), and Justin Nichelson (Boynton Beach, Fla./Palm Beach Atlantic) all scored in double figures, as the Lees-McRae men’s basketball team closed the game on a 12-3 run en route to clinching the 69-63 win over host Francis Marion in the Conference Carolinas action on December 4.
Gardner shot 9-of-17 from the floor and 4-of-7 from distance to lead the Bobcats with 25 points, while also finishing with a team-high 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Dollar shot 5-of-7 from the floor for 12 points to go along with seven rebounds, an assist, two blocks, and a game-high four steals.
McConnell went 10 of 12 from the charity stripe for 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Nichelson added 11 points and three rebounds.
Lees-McRae sprinted out of the gates by scoring the first 20 points and not allowing Francis Marion to score in the first seven minutes of the contest.
The Patriots responded with a late run, but a pair of final free throws by Jaylin Stewart (Petersburg, Va./Bryant & Stratton) gave the Bobcats the 35-29 halftime lead.
Francis Marion slowly chipped away at the lead at the start of the second half and took a 55-48 lead with 7:17 left in the contest.
Lees-McRae responded by cutting the deficit to 60-57 with 4:28 remaining.
The Bobcats held the hosts to only three points in the final four minutes, while scoring 12 points of their own, to hold on for the conference win.
Lees-McRae outscored the Patriots 22-10 on fastbreak points and forces 20 Francis Marion turnovers in the win.
Jonah Pierce finished with a team-high 21 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Patriots.
Tionne Rollins chipped in 12 points and two assists, while Nick Silva added nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Bobcats will visit Converse in another Conference Carolinas clash at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Fraser, Augustin break school records to lead Women’s Track & Field at Appalachian State Open
BOONE – Zai Fraser (Pensacola, Fla./Pine Forest) broke her own school record in the triple jump and earned an NCAA Division II provisional mark with a distance that leads the NCAA Division II so far this indoor season, while Britney Augustin (North Port, Fla./Charlotte) broke the school records in both the 55-meter dash and 300-meter dash, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s indoor track & field team at the Appalachian Open Indoor Meet, which was comprised on predominantly NCAA Division I teams, last weekend.
Fraser broke her own school record with a mark of 12.47 meters in the triple jump for a third-place finish, which shatters the old record by .58 meters and was .74 meters further than the provisional mark of 11.70 meters.
Augustin broke the 300-meter dash school record with a time of 40.75, which was 1.06 seconds faster than her previous record, for a third-place finish and broke the school record in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.19, which was .09 seconds faster than the previous record, for a sixth-place finish.
Deanna Betzer (New Columbia, Pa./Milton Area) posted the best result by a Bobcat on the women’s side by finishing second in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 11:09.95, which was only two seconds off the previous school record set in 2007.
McKenzie Lawrence (Lenoir, N.C./Hibriten) finished sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:53.96, while Savannah Wenk (Phoenix, Ariz./Midlothian) was seventh with a time of 3:27.29.
The Bobcats will next travel to Johnson City, Tenn., on Friday, Jan. 14, to compete in the ETSU Track & Field Invitational.
Origene, Bargaineer, Arendash lead Men’s Track & Field at Appalachian State Open
BOONE – Freshman Jean Origene (Newburgh, N.Y./Newburgh) broke the Lees-McRae record in the 55-meter dash and was the only freshman in the event to qualify for the finals, while Christian Bargaineer (Wedgewood, Fla./Pine Forest) finished second in the triple jump and third in the long jump, and Silas Arendash (Irmo, S.C./Irmo) posted a time in the mile run which is the 14th-fastest time in the NCAA Division II so far this indoor season, to lead the Lees-McRae men’s indoor track & field team at the Appalachian Open Indoor Meet, which was comprised on predominantly NCAA Division I teams, last weekend.
Origene sprinted to a time of 6.46 in the 55-meter dash, which was good enough for sixth overall and broke the previous by .07 seconds that was set in 2014.
Bargaineer posted a mark of 13.61 meters in the triple jump to clinch a second-place finish, which also ranks 20th in the NCAA Division II so far this season, and a mark of 6.33 meters in the long jump to clinch a third-place finish.
Arendash crossed fourth in the mile run with a time of 4:41.43, which ranks 14th in the NCAA Division II so far this season.
Elias Zajicek (Pittsburgh, Pa./Chartiers Valley) was also fourth in the 800-meter run (2:01.00), while Garrett Ybarra (San Antonio, Texas/Earl Warren) and Ben Gribbins (McDonough, Ga./Ola) were seventh (2:04.33) and 10th (2:09.04) respectively.
Jeff Nickerson (Waco, Texas/La Vega) crossed fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.02, with Corimonte Eatmon (Charlotte, N.C./Olympic) and J.D. Green (Pensacola, Fla./Pineforest) being seventh (53.34) and eighth (53.44), respectively.
Max Geckler (Wake Forest, N.C./Heritage) posted a fifth-place finish in the 3,000-meter run (9:22.67), while Rien Freeman (Boone, N.C./Watauga) crossed sixth (9:32.88).
Green also finished sixth in the high jump with a mark of 1.83 meters, with Orrin Elmer (McDonough, Ga./Ola) posting a ninth-place finish in the long jump (5.79 meters).
The Bobcats will next travel to Johnson City, Tenn., on Friday, Jan. 14, to compete in the ETSU Track & Field Invitational.
