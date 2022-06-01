Fraser finishes 13th in triple jump at NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships
ALLENDALE, Mich. – Sophomore Zai Fraser closed out the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships for the Bobcats with a 13th-place finish in the triple jump competition on May 27 in Allendale, Mich. Seniors Britney Augustin and Brian Sims Jr. opened the championship meet for the Lees-McRae track & field teams the previous evening in the 400-meter hurdles and 400-meter dash, respectively.
Fraser finished 13th overall in the triple jump competition with a distance of 12.15 meters, which she posted in her second of three total jumps. She was the only Conference Carolinas student-athletes to qualify for the triple jump competition and narrowly missed out on All-American status by .24 meters.
Fraser finished with distances of 11.44 meters (first jump) and 11.85 meters (third jump) in her other two jumps during the day.
Softball garners prestigious Conference Carolinas All-Sportsmanship honors
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Lees-McRae softball team, under head coach Kendall Fuller, has been honored with the Conference Carolinas All-Sportsmanship Award after being nominated by the Francis Marion softball team for going above and beyond in their efforts to help the Patriots softball team prepare between the two games of the doubleheader played in Florence, SC on March 18 amid inclement weather.
“Our athletics department prides itself on helping others,” said Lees-McRae Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail. “It is evident in our game day administrators, campus, and community presence. What our softball team did to help Francis Marion get their field ready for the game is something we did for the love of the game and those we compete against. I am extremely proud of Coach Fuller and her staff, but also the incredible willingness of our young women to accept the role of being servant leaders.”
The Conference Carolinas All-Sportsmanship Award, which mirrors the NCAA’s annual sportsmanship award, is presented on an annual basis to an individual or team for their outstanding sportsmanship. The award is administered through the league’s Senior Women Administrator (SWA) committee. For more information on the award, click to https://conferencecarolinas.com/news/2022/5/24/lees-mcrae-softball-awarded-prestigious-conference-carolinas-all-sportsmanship-award.aspx.
“Our team and the coaching staff were simply doing the right thing on the rainy night in Florence,” said Coach Fuller. “The credit can be given to both programs, as there was no hesitation from either side to take the necessary steps for us to be able to play. I am proud of our team for taking action and this award is a testament to who are as a program and the incredible young women we have competing for Bobcat Softball.”
The part that truly stood out to Francis Marion head softball coach/SWA Stacey Vallee and her team came next when the rain finally stopped. With the tarp pulled, the field was still wet underneath, meaning the entire field had to be hand ranked instead. The Lees-McRae coaching staff stepped up to help the process so that both teams did not have to ask their student-athletes to help out so they could get warmed up for the doubleheader. Both teams also held an impromptu tic-tac-toe battle and dance off/sing off as well.
Alum Christian Nishimura promoted to become Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail announced the promotion of Christian Nishimura to the role of Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach on Tuesday afternoon. Nishimura, who graduated from Lees-McRae College with his Bachelor’s Degree in Health & Wellness in 2021, has been serving as an assistant coach under former head coach Sean Weddell since October 2021.
“We are excited to give Christian his first collegiate head coaching opportunity,” said McPhail. “He has the respect and commitment from the student-athletes in our swim programs. I am happy to see the continued growth in these teams both in and out of the pool.”
Throughout his first year as an assistant coach, Nishimura’s main responsibilities were assisting in overall pool maintenance, coordinating pre-meet preparations, recruiting both domestic and international student-athletes, as well as handling travel logistics. His success in these responsibilities helped the Bobcats finish third on the men’s side and fourth on the women’s side at the Conference Carolinas Swimming Championships in late February.
“First off, I would personally like to thank Dr. King, Craig McPhail, Rita Smith, and Jeff Merrill for the opportunity to lead these programs,” said Nishimura. “I am beyond excited and humbled for this opportunity to stay a part of the Lees-McRae family and Bobcat community. Coach Weddell has worked hard to build these programs for success and I look forward to continuing to grow this program and inspiring our student-athletes to be the best they can be in and out of the pool.”
During his time as a student-athlete at Lees-McRae, Nishimura was a two-time Conference Carolinas Champion in the 400 IM and garnered all-conference honors in both the 200 fly and 200 IM during his senior year. His leadership in the pool for the Bobcats also translated to in the classroom as he garnered the prestigious President Honor Roll status for both semesters of his senior year.
Nishimura joined the Bobcats in the 2019-20 season after competing for Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Florida for two years. In addition to being a part of the 44th and 45th NJCAA championship teams, Nishimura obtained his associate’s degree in arts.
