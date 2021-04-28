Grassett garners Women’s Lacrosse All-Conference Carolinas accolades
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas announced its women’s lacrosse all-conference teams and major award winners on Wednesday, April 21, recognizing Lees-McRae’s Kalbie Grassett with third-team all-conference accolades. To see the full list of the Conference Carolinas all-conference and major award winners, click to https://conferencecarolinas.com.
Grassett, a junior wildlife biology major, tallied a team-high 15 goals, an assist, 13 ground balls, and 15 draw controls this season. The junior scored a career-high six goals against Chowan on March 6 en route to earning the Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week. She also ranks fourth in the conference with a 3.00 goals/game average this season.
The Bobcats finished with a 3-4 overall record (2-4 in conference play) before having their season cut short due to COVID-19 protocols.
Allen named All-Conference Carolinas in women’s tennis
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas unveiled its 2021 women’s tennis all-conference teams and major awards winners on Wednesday, April 21, naming Lees-McRae’s Sandy Allen (Saint John’s, Fla./Creekside) as a member of the all-conference first team.
Allen, a senior business administration major, closed out the regular season by winning her final five singles matches, including a comeback victory last Friday against Southern Wesleyan. In addition to battling each opponents’ No. 1 singles player, Allen teamed up with Nursharneem Shamsuddin to claim victory in seven of the 11 doubles matches this season, finishing with a 6-3 record in conference play. The senior went undefeated in singles matches against Mount Olive on April 9 and Belmont Abbey on April 10 to be named the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week on April 14.
Davies scores game-winning goal, Women’s Soccer advances past Belmont Abbey, 1-0
BELMONT – Hannah Davies (Fleet, Hampshire, England/Montverde Academy) scored her first goal as a Bobcat off an assist by Lexi Todd (Vero Beach, Fla./Vero Beach) with just more than five minutes remaining in the first overtime session to lift No. 4 Lees-McRae to a 1-0 victory over host No. 5 Belmont Abbey to earn a spot in the Conference Carolinas Championship semifinals.
Lees-McRae nearly broke through early in the first half as Taylor Barrineau (Iron Station/East Lincoln) had a shot-on-goal in the sixth minute that was ultimately saved.
The Crusaders responded with their best scoring chance of the first half with a shot that hit crossbar in the 12th minute.
The Bobcats had one final opportunity by Pali Smith (Asheville/A.C. Reynolds) in the 36th minute, but the score remained 0-0 at the halftime whistle.
Both teams matched each stride-for-stride in the second half, with Belmont Abbey tallying a 6-3 edge in shots, but neither team found a way to break through as the game moved into an overtime session. The Bobcats finally broke through on a breakaway down the left side as Todd sent a simple cross to a streaking Davies who buried the shot into the bottom right corner to give the Bobcats the playoff victory.
Hope Sanborn (Monroe/Sun Valley) didn’t need to make a save to earn her first career postseason shutout. Lauryn Harding and Caroline Lauer finished with a combined three saves in net for Belmont Abbey.
The win is the Bobcats’ first postseason victory since the 2017 season in which they earned a spot in the Conference Carolinas championship game.
The Bobcats have earned a spot in the Conference Carolinas Championship Semifinals and will face No. 1 North Greenville at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 30.
Women’s track and field captures fifth place at CC Championships
MOUNT OLIVE – Zai Fraser won the Conference Carolinas title and broke the Conference Carolinas championship meet record in the triple jump, while Britney Augustin, Deanna Betzer, and the 4x100-meter relay team all garnered all-conference honors, as the Lees-McRae women’s outdoor track & field team finished fifth at the Conference Carolinas Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Fraser, who also won the triple jump event at the indoor championships in February, won the event with a mark of 12.27 meters, which was .21 meters longer than the previous championship meet record and was a full meter longer than the second-place distance.
Augustin built off a strong preliminary round to cross second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.22.
Fraser and Augustin teamed up with Ny Laster and Sha’Dyma White to finish second in the 4x100-meter relay (48.10), which broke the school’s outdoor record by more than .50 seconds.
Betzer garnered all-conference honors for the second-consecutive day as she finished third in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 19:09.82.
Mya Roberts posted a fourth-place finish in the shot put (12.19 meters), while Bayle Wood and Roberts finished sixth (34.39 meters) and eighth (32.72 meters) in the discus throw respectively.
Paiden Dula also crossed seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (14.55.27).
Team results: 1. Mount Olive (158), 2. Southern Wesleyan (156), 3. North Greenville (88), 4. Converse (86), 5. Lees-McRae (70), 6. Emmanuel (Ga.) (62), 7. Barton (52), 8. Belmont Abbey (46), 9. Erskine (34), 10. King (20)
All-Conference: Deanna Betzer: 10,000-meter run (Conference Champion), 5,000-meter run (3rd team), Zai Fraser: Triple Jump (Conference Champion), 4x100-meter relay (2nd team), Britney Augustin: 100-meter hurdles (2nd team), 4x100-meter relay (2nd team), Sha’Dyma White: 4x100-meter relay (2nd team), Ny Laster: 4x100-meter relay (2nd team), Bayle Wood: Javelin Throw (3rd team).
Men’s track and field capture fourth place at conference championships
MOUNT OLIVE – Christian Bargaineer, Elias Zajicek, and Brian Sims Jr. all garnered All-Conference Carolinas honors by finishing within the top-three in their individual events, while the 4x400-meter relay team earned third team all-conference honors, to lead the Lees-McRae men’s outdoor track & field team to a fourth-place finish at the Conference Carolinas Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
After a strong showing in the preliminary rounds, Bargaineer finished second and earned all-conference honors in both the 110-meter hurdles (15.17) and in the 400-meter hurdles (56.65).
Zajicek crossed second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:47.03 to earn all-conference honors, while Sims Jr. finished third in the 400-meter dash (48.94) to garner all-conference third-team honors.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Jeff Nickerson, Garrett Ybarra, Christopher Lomax, and Sims Jr. posted a third-place finish to also earn all-conference honors.
Tristin Bertie crossed fourth in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:35.75, just nine seconds off the third-place time. Cooper Abernathy led the Bobcats in the field events on the second day, finishing sixth in the shot put with a mark of 12.80 meters. Silas Arendash also posted a sixth-place finish in the 1,500-meter run (4:09.34), while Corimonte Eatmon finished eighth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:19.09). Eatmon, Nickerson, Bargaineer, and Keith Holmes Jr. teamed up to cross sixth in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 1:10.91.
Team results: 1. Mount Olive (268), 2. Emmanuel (Ga.) (119), 3. North Greenville (104), 4. Lees-McRae (64), 5. Southern Wesleyan (58), 6. Belmont Abbey (52), 7. Barton (48), 8. King (32), 9. Erskine (25)
All-Conference: Christian Bargaineer: 110-meter hurdles (2nd team), 400-meter hurdles (2nd team), Elias Zajicek: 3,000-meter steeplechase (2nd team), Brian Sims Jr.: 400-meter dash (3rd team), 4x400-meter relay (3rd team), Jeff Nickerson: 4x400-meter relay (3rd team), Garrett Ybarra: 4x400-meter relay (3rd team), Christopher Lomax: 4x400-meter relay (3rd team)
The Bobcats will send select athletes to the Montreat Last Chance Meet on May 8.
