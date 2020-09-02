Rexroat selected to join the USTFCCCA Female Coaching Mentorship Program
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College Assistant Track & Field Coach Rachael Rexroat has been selected to join the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Female Coaching Mentorship Program as a mentee and will be paired with NCAA Division I IUPUI Assistant Women’s Track & Field Coach Marissa Chew.
“I am very excited to be selected as a mentee for the USTFCCCA Female Coaching Mentorship Program,” said Rexroat. “This is a great program that empowers women in coaching through support, wisdom and experience from senior female coaches to encourage women who are new to mid-career coaching, such as myself, to keep growing in the coaching profession. I cannot wait to grow and learn from expert women in the sport and in return empower, support and encourage our female student-athletes here at Lees-McRae.”
The Female Mentorship Program, which was established in 2018, is designed to increase the representation, depth of knowledge and advancement of female coaches in the field of cross country and track & field coaching at every level. The program aims to advance the depth of female coaching experience by pairing individuals up with a 1:1 year-round mentorship with a senior coach in order to develop a holistic self-reflection and emotionally supported environment.
“This is a great honor that Rachael has received on a national level,” said Head Cross Country and Track & Field Coach Ley Fletcher. “Being able to be mentored and taught by Marissa Chew, who is one of the best jumps coaches in the country, isn’t just a great honor for Rachael and our program, but also will make us all much stronger as a coaching staff. I am very proud of Rachael and of what she has been able to accomplish with our track and field team.”
Rexroat, who joined the Lees-McRae staff in 2019, came to Banner Elk following previous stints at Brescia University in Kentucky and at West Virginia high school Cabell-Midland. In addition to being a captain and part of the school’s record 4x400-meter relay team at Glenville State College in West Virginia, Rexroat earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education and health education. She also holds a master’s degree in sports management from Marshall University.
“Coach Rachael Rexroat has done amazing things for our track team over the past two years,” said Aliah Williams, who is a sophomore on the Lees-McRae Women’s Track & Field team. “She has pushed us to reach our highest potential in practice and now, with the women’s team that she has helped create for us, we can do so in competition as well.”
To read the full announcement about the USTFCCCA Female Coaching Membership Program, click to www.ustfccca.org/2020/07/featured/ustfccca-female-coaching-mentorship-program-begins-third-year-in-2020.
LMC men’s basketball announces eight as part of recruiting class
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Hardin announced last week the addition of eight newcomers to his 2020-21 recruiting class. The new incoming class of Bobcats includes Anthony Allen (Charlotte, N.C.), Gabe Bryant (Spartanburg, S.C.), Justice Dorsey (Murphy, N.C.), Jamarius Hairston (Salisbury, N.C.), Jalen Joiner (Elizabethtown, Ky.), Austin Longworth (Elkin, N.C.), Justin Nichelson (Boynton Beach, Fla.) and Brian Sims Jr. (Trussville, Ala.).
“The goal for this recruiting class was to bring in a mix of talented high-character student-athletes,” said Hardin. “Every player in this class was highly recruited in the region. We are blessed to bring in some exciting, talented freshman and elite transfers who have experience winning on the floor. This class will make an immediate impact on our campus and in the William’s Gymnasium. We are excited to add these student-athletes and their families to the Dunk Mountain Brotherhood!”
Anthony Allen (Charlotte, N.C. / Independence High School)
From the coaches: “Anthony was highly recruited in our region. He had multiple NCAA Division I and Division II offers. He was our first commitment of this class, which is always special. Anthony is a proven winner and can create his own offense to go along with adding grit to our team. He is a great fit for our “Fearless, Intense, Relentless Effort (Fire)” system and we are excited to bring him to Lees-McRae.”
Allen comes to Lees-McRae from Independence High School, where he averaged 16 points-per-game on 53 percent shooting from the floor and 35 percent from behind the three-point line en route to leading his team to three conference titles and a North Carolina State Championship title. The All-District and All-Conference honoree was also named the most valuable player of the annual Independence High School Christmas Tournament.
Gabe Bryant (Spartanburg, S.C. / Dorman High School / Gardner-Webb University)
From the coaches: “I have recruited Gabe since his sophomore year in high school. Gabe brings size, athleticism and winning pedigree to our team. Gabe has a high motor and is a tough competitor, which is evident due to the championships he helped win at Dorman High School, Atlanta Stars and Gardner-Webb University. Dunk Mountain was Gabe’s first offer in high school, so it is great to have him call Banner Elk home to finish his career. His is a great fit for the “fire” system and we are excited to add him to our program.”
Bryant joins the Bobcats as a transfer from NCAA Division I Gardner-Webb University, where he played in 17 games for the Runnin’ Bulldogs after closing out his high school career at Dorman High School, which was highlighted by a pair of South Carolina Class 5A State Championship titles. Known for his motor and above-the-rim play, Bryant joins Dunk Mountain as a former All-State honoree and top-five senior recruit following the senior season where he averaged 12 points-per-game and eight rebounds-per-game.
Justice Dorsey (Murphy, N.C. / Murphy High School)
From the coaches: “Justice is a smart kid and his high basketball IQ, as a point guard, will bring toughness to our team. He is a high achiever in the classroom, which makes him a great fit for our “fire” system. We are excited to have him join the Dunk Mountain family.”
Dorsey comes to Banner Elk from Murphy High School as a dual-sport athlete who will also be competing for the Bobcats’ track and field program. The prototypical stat-sheet filler, Dorsey averaged nearly 10 points, five assists, five rebounds, two blocks and three steals-per-game to go along with excelling in the classroom. Dorsey finished with a 4.2 GPA to earn magna cum laude status as well as being a member of the National Beta Club and the National Honor Society.
Jamarius Hairston (Salisbury, N.C. / Davidson Community College)
From the coaches: “Jamarius was a highly-recruited athlete coming out of junior college. He accomplished every individual award possible in one season as a junior college player. He is also a conference champion and helped lead Davidson Community College to the NJCAA Tournament. Jamarius brings toughness and experience to our team, in addition to thriving in the classroom. He is a great fit for our “fire” system and we are excited to bring him to Lees-McRae.”
Hairston comes to Lees-McRae as a transfer from Davidson Community College, where he was the nation’s 13th-highest scorer at 20.2 point-per-game. The NJCAA Division II First Team All-American and Region 10 Player of the Year and First Team member shot 50 percent from the floor, 40 percent from behind the arc and 82 percent from the charity stripe to go along with six rebounds and three assists-per-game.
Jalen Joiner (Elizabethtown, Ky. / Piedmont Classical High School)
From the coaches: “Jalen brings versatility to our team with his energy and athleticism. Jalen is a smart, tough player, who is a proven winner with tremendous potential. His a great fit for our “fire” system. Dunk Mountain was his first offer and he was also a highly-recruited kid in our region. We are excited to bring him to Banner Elk.”
Joiner joins the Bobcats from Piedmont Classical High School as a three-time All-Conference, two-time All-State honoree who reached the 1,000-point plateau en route to leading his team to four North Carolina State Championships and a National Championship title. In addition to his success on the court, Joiner excelled in the classroom as well as he was a member of the National Beta Club and the Scholar Student-Athlete Club.
Austin Longworth (Elkin, N.C. / Elkin High School)
From the coaches: “Austin brings toughness and unselfishness to our team. He played high school basketball for my former assistant coach Marcus Wilmoth at Elkin. Austin was an outstanding football player as well and he brings the football mentality to his rebounding on the court. To average a double-double at any level is impressive. He is a great fit for the “fire” system and we are excited to add him to the program.”
Longworth comes to Banner Elk as a three-time All-Conference honoree from Elkin High School. The dual-sport athlete joins Dunk Mountain after earning Defensive Player of the Year honors on the gridiron as well as being the runner-up for the Conference Player of the Year on the court, after averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds-per game.
Justin Nichelson (Boynton Beach, Fla. / Santaluces High School / Palm Beach Atlantic)
From the coaches: “Justin is a skilled and versatile player, who brings experience and leadership to our team. He is a proven winner and helped guide the Palm Beach Atlantic program to the NCAA tournament last year. Justin is a high achiever in the classroom and a perfect fit for our “fire” system. We are excited to add him to our team.”
Nichelson comes to Lees-McRae as a transfer from NCAA Division II Palm Beach Atlantic University, where he played in 28 games, averaged 7.6 points-per game and shot 51 percent from the field. The winner of the most improved award at PBA and the coaches’ award at Santaluces High School, Nichelson comes to Banner Elk as a consistent long-range threat having shot over 40 percent from distance in both of his previous stops.
Brian Sims Jr. (Trussville, Ala. / Ramsay High School / Clayton State)
From the coaches: “Brian is a transfer from Clayton State and will bring leadership qualities, toughness and competitiveness to our team. Brian can defend 94 feet and uses his extreme athleticism to be able to guard multiple position. He is also a high achiever in the classroom, which makes his a great fit for our “fire” system. We are excited to bring him to Banner Elk.”
Sims Jr. joins the Bobcats as a transfer from NCAA Division II Clayton State University, where he was a dual athlete and earned First Team All-Peach Belt Conference in track & field, All-Academic Peach Belt for basketball and was a member of the Peach Belt Honor Roll. Prior to his career in Morrow, Ga., Sims Jr. was member of the 6A All-Area and All-Birmingham teams while averaging 15.4 points-per-game at Ramsay High School. In addition to his success on the court, he was a member of the National Honor Society, National Business Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.
