207 Bobcats named to Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll Presented by Southern Recognition LLC
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas released its Presidential Honor Roll Presented by Southern Recognition LLC for the Fall 2021 semester on Friday, Jan. 21, which recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a GPA of 3.2 or higher on a 4.0 scale each semester, honoring 207 student-athletes from Lees-McRae College. View the full list of Bobcats who earned this academic honor below or by clicking to https://lmcbobcats.com/news/2022/1/21/mens-basketball-207-lees-mcrae-student-athletes-named-to-conference-carolinas-presidential-honor-roll-presented-by-southern-recognition-llc.aspx .
A student-athlete that earned a GPA between 3.20-3.59 is recognized as cum laude, while a student-athlete who earned a GPA between 3.60-3.99 is recognized as magna cum laude. A student-athlete who earned a GPA of 4.0 during the Fall 2021 semester is recognized as summa cum laude. To see the full list of the over 3,200 student-athletes from across the conference who claimed the academic honor, clicking to https://conferencecarolinas.com/news/2022/1/20/general-over-3-200-student-athletes-named-to-conference-carolinas-presidential-honor-roll-presented-by-southern-recognition-llc.aspx.
All student-athletes, including underclassman, transfers and those who play in non-conference sponsored sports, are eligible for this recognition if they participated during the past semester. A total of 156 student-athletes earned the Spring 2021 Presidential Honor Roll on June 25.
Seven Bobcats score in double figures, men’s basketball outlasts Belmont Abbey 118-113 to extend winning streak
BELMONT – Seven Bobcats scored in double figures, led by Malik McConnell and Jamarius Hairston with 22 and 20 points, respectively, as the Lees-McRae men’s basketball team shot 18-of-28 from behind the three-point line and nearly broke a pair of school records, including most points in a single game and most made three-point field goals in a single game, in a thrilling 118-113 road win at Belmont Abbey on Jan. 19 to clinch their fifth-straight win.
McConnell shot 8-of-14 from the floor and 3-of-4 from distance to go along with four assists, while Hairston shot 6-of-11 from the field and 5-of-8 from distance.
Drew Gardner went 4-for-4 from behind the three-point line for 16 points, with Carter Phillips and Jaylin Stewart both chipping 13 points and three rebounds. Sidney Dollar and Timon Jones finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively, with Dollar adding four rebounds and three steals and Jones chipping in a team-high six assists.
Both teams shot 55 percent from the field in the first half, with the Bobcats connected on 14 of their 19 three-point attempts, with neither team holding more than a five-point lead in the first half.
Lees-McRae used a late layup and pair of free throws by Phillips to hold a 64-62 lead at halftime. The Bobcats extended its lead to 77-66 on a three-point field goal by Hairston with 15:44 remaining. The Crusaders slowly chipped away at the lead until they used a shot from distance to even the score at 107-107 with 2:28 left.
Lees-McRae used a pair of layups by McConnell and a free throw by Gabe Bryant to take a 112-109 lead, while also using a late jumper by Stewart to extend the lead back to 114-111 with 24 seconds remaining.
The Bobcats closed out the conference win with a pair of free throws by Hairston and a final highlight-reel dunk by Dollar as time expired.
Lees-McRae shot 54 percent from the field and 64 percent from distance, while also holding a 23-12 advantage in points off turnovers and a 50-34 edge in bench points.
Seven Crusaders scored in double figures, led by L.J. McCoy with 21 points. Mario Lacy Jr. chipped in 14 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks.
Lees-McRae’s 118 points are the second most in a single game in program history (The Bobcats scored 119 points in a win over Tusculum on Nov. 11, 2017). The Bobcats’ 18 three-pointers made are the second most in program history as well (Lees-McRae made 19 three-point field goals in the win over Tusculum in 2017).
