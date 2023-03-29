Softball combines for 25 runs in sweep of Francis Marion
BANNER ELK – The Lees-McRae softball team went 2-0 on the day as the Bobcats combined for 25 runs and seven home runs in a sweep of Conference Carolinas foe Francis Marion on March 25.
Francis Marion’s Makayla Cuthbertson scored the lone run for the Patriots in the first inning after stealing home off Jada Wilson.
The Bobcats answered in a big way in the bottom half of the first inning as Emma Jackson hit a grand slam on a 0-2 count and Hannah Foster, Julie Gast, Megan Powell, along with Jackson, scored on the play.
Lees-McRae provided more fireworks in the second inning as Lauren Ritchie led off the inning with a home run down the left field line. Morgan Crowe doubled to left two batters later and Gast got on a base via a single to the shortstop. Powell drove in Crowe with a RBI single to right field and Foster tacked on the seventh run of the game for the Bobcats with a double to right center.
Foster and Powell rounded the bases on a fielding error by Francis Marion’s second baseman to make the score 9-1 in favor of Lees-McRae.
Wilson held the Patriots through the remaining three innings as Lees-McRae earned the 9-1 win in five innings to start the day. Wilson recorded her eighth complete game after only allowing one run (one earned) on seven hits and striking out four Patriots in game one.
Jackson tallied four RBI in the win and Gast had her 10th multi-hit game of the season with two hits.
Megan Matsil joined Cuthbertson with two hits apiece for Francis Marion and Cuthbertson had the lone run via a stolen base. Rachel Davis suffered the loss for Francis Marion in the circle after surrendering nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits.
Lees-McRae earned the sweep in the doubleheader with a 16-12 win in game two over Francis Marion. The Bobcats scored in five out of their sixth innings when they came up to bat in the nightcap.
The Patriots got on the board quickly with a two-run home run via Danielle Karacson but Foster gave the Bobcats the 4-2 lead after a three-run home run in the bottom half of the first inning.
Francis Marion knotted the score at 5-5 after three runs in the top of the second, but Jordyn Scott regained the lead for the Bobcats with a solo home run in the home half of the second.
In the third, FMU took the 7-6 advantage after Cuthbertson doubled to left center to bring in Avery Bellai, but the Bobcats plated four in their turn at the plate.
Ritchie knotted the score at 7-7 with a fielder’s choice to bring in Jackson from third and Gast broke the game open for the Bobcats with a three-run home run blast at 10-7.
Ritchie followed Gast’s lead with a three-run homer in the fourth inning as Lees-McRae led 13-7 and Powell brought home two more Bobcats with a two RBI single to left field.
Francis Marion rallied with three total runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but Foster tacked on one more insurance run via an RBI single in the sixth inning to make the score 16-10.
The Patriots’ seventh-inning rally fell short as Francis Marion scored two runs in the final frame, but Lees-McRae earned the 16-12 victory on their home field.
Grayson Buckner joined Jackson and Powell with three hits apiece. Foster and Ritchie led the Bobcats with four RBI each and Gast scored three times in the contest.
Wilson registered her second win of the day after coming in relief of Powell. Wilson went 5.1 innings of relief for her seventh win of the season.
Taylor Watford provided three hits in the second game and four Patriots contributed two RBIs apiece in the 16-12 defeat.
Women’s Lacrosse celebrates Senior Day with 20-9 win over Erskine
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae women’s lacrosse recognized Haley Donovan, Jackielynn Lowry, and Mallory Roughton as part of the Bobcats Senior Day and Lees-McRae earned the 20-9 victory over Erskine on Saturday, March 25.
With 5:50 remaining in the third quarter, Donovan grabbed her ninth draw control of the contest and collected the program record for career draw controls with 211 in her standout career.
Shannan Korovich led the Bobcats in the scoring column with six goals and Nim Castro followed with five. Genesis Lutsky scored a hat trick and Donovan added two goals along with 10 draw controls. Lowry joined Kaitlyn Clark and Hailey Smith with one goal apiece to round out the Bobcats to score a goal on the afternoon.
The Bobcats raced out to a three-goal advantage in the first 2:20 of the first period with Korovich netting two out of the first three goals. Erskine scored at the 11:03 mark of the first to make the score 3-1 in favor of Lees-McRae.
Lees-McRae pushed ahead to a 12-2 margin and Mckenzie Mellen found the back of the net for the second time in her career with 43 seconds remaining in the first half to give the Bobcats the nine-goal advantage.
Lowry buried her first career goal in the fourth quarter as the senior from Salisbury compiled two ground ball pickups and one caused turnovers in the game.
Castro scored the 20th goal of the contest for the Bobcats with 4:46 left in the contest and Erskine found the back of the net once more at 20-9.
Aviva Beringhause recorded her second win of the season in goal for the Bobcats with seven saves.
Anna Ferrebee, Kristie Fisher, Korenza Heath, and Jenna Varner recorded two goals apiece in the game and Fisher had a game-high 13 draw controls for the Flying Fleet.
