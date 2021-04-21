Two first-half goals lift North Greenville past Men’s Soccer, 3-0
TIGERVILLE, S.C. – North Greenville tallied a pair of goals just 10 minutes apart in the first half and added a late insurance marker to clinch a 3-0 win over the visiting Bobcats in the Conference Carolinas action on Sunday, April 11.
North Greenville sprinted out of the gates by tallying a pair of shots-on-goal in the first seven minutes and were rewarded with an unassisted goal in the 23rd minute.
After Marco Antonio Medeiros nearly evened the score in the 30-minute mark, the Crusaders extended their lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 33rd minute.
Lees-McRae had a final scoring opportunity in the first half as Johannes Oeksnevad nearly scored in the 37th minute, but the Bobcats failed to break through as the score remained 2-0 at halftime.
The Crusaders added an insurance marker in the 85th minute to complete the game’s scoring. Anton Sundstrom and Joshua Date combined to make six saves in goal for the Bobcats. North Greenville held a 9-3 edge in shots-on-goal and finished with a game-high eight corner kicks.
Carlos Navarro scored twice to pace the Crusaders, while Jorge Henao-Chica also scored. Dawson Martin and Noah Kendrick shared time in net for the North Greenville.
Women’s soccer falls to North Greenville in regular-season finale, 3-0
TIGERVILLE, S.C. – North Greenville scored a pair of second-half goals and outshot the visiting Bobcats 9-1 en route to claiming a 3-0 victory in both team’s regular-season finale on Sunday, April 11.
North Greenville held a 3-1 shots-on-goal advantage early and were rewarded with a goal in the 30th minute to take an early lead.
Lees-McRae had a couple of scoring opportunities late in the first half, highlighted by a pair of corner kicks just 20 seconds apart, but failed to break through as the score was 1-0 at the halftime whistle.
The Crusaders doubled their lead with a goal in the 60th minute and added an insurance marker in the 79th minute.
North Greenville held the Bobcats scoreless in the final minutes to preserve the conference victory. Hope Sanborn finished with a game-high six saves in goal for Lees-McRae.
Elainee Sprinkle, Faith Knoedler, and Victoria Valentine all scored for the Crusaders.
Maggie Schopp and Annie Miller shared time in net for North Greenville.
Softball tallies 13 runs in game one, stumble against Converse in split of twin bill
BANNER ELK – Julie Gast, Lauren Ritchie, and Sarah Beth Thomas all posted multiple hits and combined for seven RBIs as the Lees-McRae softball team tallied 13 runs on 11 hits in game one, including eight runs on three home runs in the first inning, to earn a split against visiting Converse in the Conference Carolinas twin bill on Sunday, April 11.
Gast finished 2-for-4 from the plate with three RBIs, a home run, and a double to pace the Bobcats in game one.
Thomas and Ritchie both went 2-for-3 and combined for four RBIs, four runs scored, and a pair of home runs.
Mallory Myers finished 1-for-1 with two RBIs and two walks drawn, while Hannah Foster, Katelyn Wyatt, Christian Welch, and Amber Corvin all registered a hit.
Lees-McRae sprinted out of the gates in the opening game by connecting on a pair of home runs by Thomas and Gast (the team’s first two at-bats) to take an early 2-0 lead.
Two batters later, the Bobcats extended the lead to 5-0 on an RBI double by Wyatt and a two-run home run by Ritchie.
Lees-McRae closed out the inning by scoring three runs off a pair of Valkyries errors to take an 8-0 lead.
After scoring their ninth run on a walk with bases loaded, the Bobcats pushed the lead to 12-0 on an RBI single by Thomas and a double by Gast that scored both Myers and Corvin.
Lees-McRae closed out the scoring in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double by Myers.
Charlsy Traylor was credited with the win in the circle, giving up only two hits in four innings of work. Jenna Bullard pitched the final inning in relief.
Maria Luce and Moriah Gomez both registered a hit for the Valkyries in game one.
Jordan Moore and Daija Irizarry shared time in the circle, scattering 10 earned runs on 11 hits in four innings of work.
Traylor paced the Bobcats in game two, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Thomas finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while both Wyatt and Richie both went 1-for-3 with an RBI each.
Corvin and Myers also registered a hit in game two.
Lees-McRae opened the scoring for the second-consecutive game on back-to-back RBI singles by Wyatt and Richie in the bottom of the first to give the Bobcats an early 2-0 lead.
After a scoreless second inning, Converse scored three runs on four hits in the top of the third inning to reclaim the lead.
The Valkyries scored two more runs in the top of the fourth and in the top of the fifth inning to push the lead to 7-2.
The Bobcats were able to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fifth as Thomas doubled to right-center to score Myers and Traylor snuck a single down the left-field line to score Thomas to trim the deficit to 7-4.
Converse scored two late insurance runs in the top of the seventh to complete the scoring.
Traylor gave up seven earned runs on 13 hits in 6.1 innings of work to register the loss. Wyatt gave up one run on one hit in 0.2 innings of relief.
Abbigale Outlaw went 3-for-4 in game two with a pair of runs scored to pace the Valkyries.
Reagan Owens was credited with the win in the circle, giving up only four runs on seven hits in seven innings of work.
Three school records broken as Women’s Outdoor Track & Field closes out Aggie Invitational
GREENSBORO – Deanna Betzer won the 5,000-meter run, while Britney Augustin, Mya Roberts and the 4x100-meter relay team all broke school outdoor records, as the Lees-McRae women’s outdoor track and field team lined up against mainly NCAA Division I teams at the large non-scored Aggie Invitational on Saturday, April 10.
Betzer closed out the meet by winning the 5,000-meter run with a time of 19:09.10.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Britney Augustin, Zai Fraser, Ny Laster and Sha’Dyma White broke the school record by finishing fifth with a time of 48.69.
Augustin also broke the school record with a 14th-place finish in the 100-meter dash (12.42), which was .05 seconds faster than the previous record set in 2017.
Mya Roberts shattered her own record in the shot put with a mark of 12.30 meters, which earned her a 14th-place finish and broke her old record by more than .20 meters.
Bayle Wood finished ninth in both the javelin throw (31.51 meters) and in the hammer throw (38.03 meters).
Fraser also finished 13th in the long jump with a mark of 4.89 meters, which was the longest mark by a NCAA Division II athlete in the competition.
The Bobcats will now shift focus to the Conference Carolinas Championships, which take place on April 23 and 24 at Mount Olive.
