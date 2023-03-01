Stewart’s Game-Winner lifts Men’s Basketball to 64-62 victory over North Greenville on Senior Night
BANNER ELK – Jaylin Stewart called game one last time on the McNair & Debi Tornow Court this season as the junior guard connected on the game-winning basket with 1.9 seconds left in Lees-McRae’s contest last week with North Greenville.
Sidney Dollar, entering the game as Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week, had a team-high 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting to go along with five steals and two assists. Stewart joined Dollar in double figures with 11 and Nico Ashley tallied 10 points and five rebounds.
North Greenville opened the game on a 14-0 run after Seth Hewitt knocked down a three with 13:11 left in the first half. Ashley stopped the run with a layup at the 12:25 mark.
The Crusaders elevated their lead to 17 points off two free throws from David Muncy, but the Bobcats cut the deficit to four off a layup via senior Follie Bogan.
Savion Brown and NGU went into the halftime break up by nine points after a fast break layup at 34-25.
Lees-McRae quickly got back within a possession of the Crusaders after a big-time dunk by senior Gabe Bryant off a Dollar pass at 39-36. NGU capitalized on a 6-0 scoring run with 13:24 remaining in the contest.
Dollar finished strong at the hoop with 4:15 remaining in the game and scored the three-point play with a made free throw to knot the score at 55. LJ Rogers tied the score at 57-57 after a mid-range jumper with 2:55 left in regulation.
The Bobcats took its first lead of the game with a three-point play by Stewart at 60-57, but North Greenville regained the one-point advantage after a four-point swing by C.J. Jamison.
Dollar went to the free-throw line and made both free throws once again to put the Bobcats back in front and NGU tied the contest at 62-62 on a front-end make at the free-throw line by Caleb Williams.
Stewart drove the basket and finished with the game-winning shot for the Bobcats and Dollar stole the inbound pass for the 64-62 victory.
Brown led all scorers on the night with 16 points and hauled in five rebounds. Seth Hewitt collected 11 points and Mason Zick followed with 10 points for the Crusaders.
Wilson named Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Lees-McRae softball senior pitcher Jada Wilson was named the Conference Carolinas Softball Pitcher of the Week last week after throwing two complete-game shutouts in wins against Newberry and Fairmont State.
In a 3-0 victory over Fairmont State, Wilson faced the minimum through six and one-thirds innings pitched and surrendered only two hits against the Fighting Falcons. Wilson recorded her fourth victory of the season and had a season-high seven strikeouts in the decision.
Wilson, a Valle Crucis native, secured her first complete-game shutout of the week in a 3-0 win against Newberry. Wilson went the distance and scattered four Wolves’ hits and struck out two batters in the afternoon.
Wilson lowered her season earned-run average to 0.21 after her third complete-game shutout in the 2023 campaign. Wilson holds a 4-1 record in five starts for the Bobcats and leads Conference Carolinas in ERA and earned runs allowed in five appearances.
Men’s and Women’s Track & Field round out Conference Carolinas Indoor Championships with strong outing
WINSTON-SALEM, – Lees-McRae men’s and women’s track & field completed their indoor season at the Conference Carolinas Indoor Track & Field Championships with solid performances on February 20.
Men’s team
Christian Bargaineer qualified in sixth place in the Men’s 60 Meter Hurdles on Sunday night and elevated his standard in the finals with a second-place finish after a time of 8.38.
Josh Gillis followed with second place in the Men’s 800 Meters after crossing the finish line in a time of 1:56.30
Max Geckler closed his indoor season with an indoor program record in the Men’s 3000-Meter Run after clocking a time of 8:46.67 and placed sixth in the event. Joshua Ehresman secured eighth for the Bobcats in the Shot Put with a throw of 13.19 meters. Bargaineer closed the 2023 indoor circuit for Lees-McRae with an eighth-place finish in the Triple Jump after a mark of 13.32m. As a team, Lees-McRae finished in seventh place with 37 total points.
Women’s team
Deanna Betzer claimed fourth in the 3,000-Meter Run for the Bobcats after crossing the line at 10:53.42. Jocelyn Walker cleared a height of 2.43 meters in the Pole Vault and took home a fourth-place finish in the event. Lora Dillon recorded a mark of 11.29 meters in the Triple Jump and placed seventh in the event.
Campbell Dille started her day with sixth place in the 800 Meters after finishing in 2:26.89. Maddie Quinn followed in eighth place with a time of 2:27.80. Dille, Dillon, Quinn, and Kaitlyn Rowe took eighth in the 4x400 Meter Relay to close the indoor championships after a time of 4:28.22. The Bobcats finished in eighth overall with 23 total points.
Christian Bargaineer (60 Meter Hurdles) was named All-Conference Carolinas Second Team, as was Josh Gillis (Men’s 800 Meters). Jayden Green (High Jump) was named All-Conference Carolinas Third Team, while teammate Max Geckler (Men’s 3000-Meter Run) set a school record in a time of 8:46.67.
Lees-McRae men’s and women’s track & field will now turn their attention to the outdoor season as the Bobcats head to High Point for the Bob Davidson Invitational on March 17.
