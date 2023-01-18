Women's Tennis opens 2023 Dual season at App State
BOONE – Lees-McRae women's tennis opened its 2023 dual season with Division I App State on Sunday, Jan. 15. Pati Vedia Sanchez and Rhidaim Yang nearly secured a win at the No. 2 doubles, but the Mountaineers recorded the 7-5 victory to earn the doubles point.
Vedia Sanchez battled in the first set at the No. 4 singles but fell in straight sets at 6-4, 6-1 to App State's Ellie Murphy.
Lina Ngassi Saquot went to a first-set tiebreaker in her match at the No. 6 singles position, but the Mountaineers recorded the set win and earned the match in two sets at 7-6, 6-3.
The Bobcats will now face Gardner-Webb at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Boiling Springs.
Eight top-10 finishes highlight Men's and Women's Track & Field at Mondo College Invitational
WINSTON-SALEM – The Lees-McRae men's and women's track teams were back in action on January 14 as the Bobcats competed in the Mondo College Invitational in Winston-Salem. Six Lees-McRae student-athletes placed in the top 10 in their respective events, with Christian Bargaineer placing fourth in the 60-meter hurdles and seventh in the Triple Jump.
Bargaineer, a Wedgewood, Fla. native, started his day in the 60m Hurdles preliminaries and qualified for the finals after posting a time of 8.67 seconds. Bargaineer followed that performance with a time of 8.54 which placed him fourth individually.
Bargaineer then carried his on-track performance to the Triple Jump where he earned a mark of 12.88m and placed seventh in the field.
Josh Gillis turned in a solid performance on the track in the 800 meters, finishing in a time of 2:00.46 and placing second in the event.
Cori Eatmon joined his fellow teammates with a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash after posting a time of 54.00 seconds.
Joshua Ehresman continued his strong freshman campaign with a throw of 13.38m as he placed seventh and third among Conference Carolinas student-athletes. Khan Cline narrowly missed out on a top-10 finish as he recorded a mark of 12.45 and finished in 11th on the afternoon.
In the women's events, Lora Dillon led the Bobcat women with a solid fourth-place finish in the Triple Jump after a mark of 10.95 meters and was second among conference athletes.
Campbell Dille, All-Conference Carolinas Third Team in Cross Country, took eighth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:30.22. Maddie Quinn followed in 17th with a time of 2:42.05 and Kaitlyn Rowe placed 22nd after a time of 2:45.88.
Dillon registered a mark of 5.00 meters in the Long Jump which placed the freshman from Clayton in 11th place individually.
The women's 4x400 meter relay scored a 12th-place finish in today's final action on the track with freshmen Dille, Dillon, Quinn and Rowe registering a time of 4:38.29.
Lees-McRae track & field returns to the indoor circuit on Friday, Jan. 20, with a trip to Boone to compete in the App State Split Open.
Abbott collects two pool records as Men's and Women's Swimming battles Milligan
MILLIGAN, Tenn. – Tate Abbott claimed two pool records and Zach Cameron earned one record on Friday, Jan. 13, as the Lees-McRae men's and women's swimming programs were back in action in a dual meet at Milligan.
Abbott was joined by fellow Bobcats Fanny Courbot, Hannah Hudson and Lucia Ruchti in the 400-meter medley relay, where the four student-athletes started out with a victory and pool record inside the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse with a time of 4:29.15.
Abbott followed with an individual and pool record in the 50-meter freestyle in a time of 26.89 and touched the wall in first in the 100 Meter Butterfly with a time of 1:07.10.
Abbott closed her perfect night in the pool with a victory in the 200-meter free relay with fellow Bobcats Hudson, Ruchti, and Guillermina Rentsch.
Courbot recorded a second-place finish in the 100 meter backstroke with a time of 1:17.94 and finished in third in the 400 free after clocking a time of 4:59.71.
Rentsch joined Courbot with a second-place finish in the 200 back with a time of 2:29.51 and Taylor Simmons earned second place in the 200 free after posting a time of 2:14.77.
In men's events, Cameron picked up one individual victory to go along with two second-place finishes for the Lees-McRae men's program as the freshman from Grayson, Ga., earned the win the 50 free after a pool record of 23.63.
Cameron joined fellow Bobcats Stephen Bandy, Cooper Gobble and Josh Wall in a second-place finish to start the night in the 400 medley relay in a time of 4:04.06.
Thomas Ware added two podium finishes to his season totals as Ware finished second in the 200 Free with a time of 2:03.54 and third in the 100 Free with a time of 56.90.
The Lees-McRae men's and women's swimming programs are back in action on Saturday, Jan. 28, when the Bobcats make the short trip to Mars Hill for a tri-meet with the Lions and King (Tenn.).
