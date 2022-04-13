Bargaineer wins 110-meter hurdles, Men’s Outdoor Track & Field races on final day of Lenoir-Rhyne Invitational
HICKORY – Christian Bargaineer won the 110-meter hurdles and teamed up with Jayden Green, Brian Sims Jr., and Jean Origene to win the 4x100-meter relay to lead the Lees-McRae men’s outdoor track & field team on the final day of the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears Invitational on April 9.
Rien Freeman won the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:09.45, which ranks third in the Conference Carolinas this season and is 11th in the Southeast Region, while Cameron Adair crossed fourth in the event with a time of 10:21.48, which ranks fifth in the Conference Carolinas this season.
Max Geckler finished second in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:38.71, while Bargaineer was fourth in the long jump competition with a distance of 6.41 meters.
Corimonte Eatmon was also fifth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:01.20).
Bargaineer won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.23 seconds, which leads the Conference Carolinas this season and ranks eighth in the Southeast Region.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Bargaineer, Green, Sims Jr., and Origene won the event with a time of 41.48, which ranks second in the Conference Carolinas this season.
Green was second in both the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.31 and in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.32, while Origene and Jeff Nickerson crossed sixth (11.47) and seventh (11.53) in the 100-meter dash respectively. Nickerson was also fourth in the 200-meter dash (22.72).
Ybarra crossed third in the 800-meter run (2:00.17) and joined Eatmon, Nickerson, and Green to finish third in the 4x400-meter relay (3:33.85). Green was also third in the high jump with a distance of 1.95 meters, which is tied for the third-furthest mark in the Conference Carolinas this season.
Silas Arendash was fifth in the 1,500-meter run (4:13.29), while Geckler and Freeman were eighth (4:19.00) and ninth (4:20.36), respectively.
Bargaineer was also sixth in the triple jump (13.50 meters), while David James Exum finished sixth in the hammer throw (34.12 meters) and seventh in the shot put (12.13 meters).
The Bobcats will travel to Greensboro next Saturday, April 23, to compete in the North Carolina A&T Aggie Classic.
Marsans, Peters lead men’s volleyball to a sweep of Barton in regular-season finale
BANNER ELK – Michael Marsans, the nation’s leader in kills/set, tallied his ninth match with more than 20 kills by finishing with a match-high 24 kills, while Bradley Peters notched his third double-double of the season with 10 kills and 34 assists, to lead the Lees-McRae men’s volleyball team to a three-set victory over visiting Barton in the regular-season finale on April 9.
Marsans finished with a .354 hitting percentage to go along with three digs, two assists, and two block assists. Peters also chipped in three service aces, three block assists, and seven digs, while Max Kuntz added seven kills and two digs. Sebastian Heer tallied four kills, a solo block, and five block assists, with Steven Nalls posting a match-high 15 digs.
Both teams traded runs early in the first set until Lees-McRae closed the frame on three kills by Marsans to clinch a 25-20 win in set one. Barton responded with an early run in the second set to claim a 10-8 lead, but a late run by the Bobcats evened the score at 23-23.
The Bulldogs used a Bobcat attacking error to hold a 28-27 lead.
Marsans and Kuntz tallied kills and Peters finishing with a final service ace to give the Bobcats a 30-28 win in the second set. The lead changed hands multiple times in the early moments of the third and final set until Lees-McRae used a 13-2 run to grab momentum.
Barton slowly chipped away at the lead to cut the deficit to 24-19, but a final kill by Peters gave the Bobcats the Conference Carolinas sweep. Lees-McRae held a 47-38 edge in kills and finished with a match-high seven total blocks and six service aces.
Brandon Johnston finished with a team-high 11 kills to go along with 11 digs, while Seth Deppe chipped in 28 assists.
The Bobcats will enter the Conference Carolinas postseason tournament as the No. 7 seed and will face No. 6 Belmont Abbey in the first round on Wednesday, April 13.
Softball stumbles in pair of one-run losses at Mount Olive
MOUNT OLIVE – Lauren Ritchie went 2-for-3 at the plate in game two, while Julie Gast and Aliyah Compton chipped in two RBIs and two stolen bases in the later game, but it was not enough as host Mount Olive clinched a 1-0 victory in the first game, before hitting a walk-off single to claim a 5-4 win in second game to complete the sweep in the Conference Carolinas doubleheader on April 9.
Compton and Madison Rowe both collected hits for the Bobcats in the early game, with Rowe hitting a double. Jada Wilson and Mount Olive’s Hannah Killough were locked in a pitcher’s duel for the majority of the first game, with only three hits given up in the first 2.5 innings.
Mount Olive broke the deadlock in the bottom of the third inning as a Trojan reached base due to a fielding error and later stole home. Lees-McRae threatened in the top of the seventh with a double to center field by Rowe, but Mount Olive was able to earn the final two outs to clinch the conference win in the opening game.
Wilson did not give up an earned run on six hits in six innings of work in the circle for the Bobcats.
Five Trojans collected hits in the opening game, led by Ashlyn Porter who went 2-for-2 from the plate. Hannah Killough pitched a two-hit shutout in the circle for Mount Olive.
Ritchie went 2-for-3 from the dish in the second game with a sacrifice hit to pace the Bobcats in the later game.
Emma Jackson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, her fourth of the season, while Gast went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, and a run scored.
Hannah Foster went 1-for-3 with a double, while Compton went 1-for-4 with two run scored and two stolen bases.
Megan Powell and Rowe also collected hits in the later game.
Lees-McRae opened the scoring in the top of the first inning as Gast reached on a fielder’s choice, that scored Compton, and later scored on a groundout by Scott give the Bobcats an early 2-0 lead.
Mount Olive cut the deficit to 2-1 with a run on two hits in the bottom of the first inning.
The Bobcats pushed the lead back to 3-1 in the top of the fourth as Gast doubled to center field to score Compton from second base.
The Trojans responded in the bottom of the fifth with three runs on three hits to take a 4-3 lead.
Jackson led off with a home run to left field in the top of the sixth to even the score back at 4-4.
After holding the Bobcats scoreless in the top of the seventh, Mount Olive used an RBI single down the left-field line to clinch the conference win in game two.
Powell, Jasmine Fong, and Wilson surrendered a combined five earned runs on nine hits in 6.2 innings of work.
Courtlynn Cooney went 3-for-5 from the plate with the game-winning RBI to pace the Trojans in the later game. Hailey Kessinger gave up four earned runs on eight hits to earn the victory in the circle for Mount Olive.
