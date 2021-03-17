Men’s soccer scores early, falls to Belmont Abbey, 6-1
BELMONT – Eduardo Olavide scored his first goal of the season in the first half, but it was not enough as Belmont Abbey took advantage of a 18-7 edge in shots to claim a 6-1 win over the visiting Bobcats in the Conference Carolinas contest on March 13.
Lees-McRae sprinted out of the gates by scoring its first goal of the season in the fifth minute, as Olavide received a pass at the top of the 18-yard box from Donovan Branch and rocketed a shot into the bottom left corner.
Belmont Abbey responded just 36 seconds later to even the score on a penalty kick.
The Crusaders outshot the Bobcats 9-4 in the first half and were rewarded with a pair of goals to push the lead to 3-1 at halftime.
Lees-McRae had a couple of scoring opportunities early in the second half with a pair of shots by William Gakio and Stephon Davis but failed to break through as Belmont Abbey clinched the conference win.
Anton Sundstrom and Joshua Date shared time in net for the Bobcats, combining to make two saves.
Davis McBee delivered a hat trick to pace the Crusaders, while Noah Stanger faced seven shots in net for Belmont Abbey.
The Bobcats will return to the newly renovated Tate Field for the first time this season at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, as they host Chowan.
Smirne tallies 20 kills as women’s volleyball rallies past Belmont Abbey in four
BANNER ELK – Caitlyn Smirne posted a season-high 20 kills, while Carlee Allbaugh tallied 40 set assists, as the Lees-McRae women’s volleyball team (5-3, 2-2 CC) earned a season sweep of Belmont Abbey with a four-set victory in the Williams Gymnasium on March 13.
Smirne notched her third double-double of the season, finishing with 10 digs and a pair of service aces. Kavanna Held chipped in eight kills and two aces, while Kaden Hill tallied five kills, two solo blocks, and four block assists.
Lauren Xayavong added a team-high 18 digs, while Natasha Colon Moreno and Bre Adamson chipped in nine and seven digs, respectively.
Lees-McRae opened the match on a 7-3 run and extended it to 19-12 on an ace by Olivia Ney, but failed to hold the momentum as the Crusaders closed on a 13-3 run to post a 25-22 win in set one.
Both teams traded points for the majority of the second set, until the Bobcats used a trio of Belmont Abbey attacking errors to take a 24-21 lead.
After the Crusaders scored four of the next five points to even the score at 25-25, Lees-McRae claimed a 27-25 win in set two due to a pair of late attacking errors by Belmont Abbey.
The Bobcats took a 2-1 set lead with a 25-17 win in set three thanks in large part to 7-2 run late. Lees-McRae then used a 7-0 run and a 5-0 run late in the fourth set to clinch the come-from-behind victory.
Belmont Abbey held a 53-44 edge in kills, while the Bobcats posted an 11-4 advantage in service aces and finished with 10 total blocks.
Three Crusaders posted double-digit kills, led by Katie Williams with 11 kills. Paige Rawlins chipped in 44 set assists, while Hailey Ryan chipped in 20 digs.
Men’s volleyball earns thrilling five-set win over Belmont Abbey
BANNER ELK – Ethan Gardner and Max Kuntz combined for 23 kills and eight block assists to lead the Lees-McRae men’s volleyball to their first win of the 2021 season in a thrilling five-set match against Belmont Abbey on March 13 in Williams Gymnasium.
Gardner finished with a team-high 12 kills to go along with a solo block and three block assists, while Kuntz chipped in 11 kills, five block assists, and six digs. Michael Marsans added nine kills and five block assists. Riley Chapman tallied 37 set assists and six digs, while Steven Nalls posted a team-high eight digs.
Lees-McRae sprinted out of the gates with an 11-1 run in the first set and closed on a kill from Kuntz to claim a 25-14 victory in the first set. Belmont Abbey recaptured the momentum with a 25-16 win in set two and extended their sets lead to 2-1 with a 25-17 victory in set three. The Bobcats responded by converting timely points in the fourth set to find themselves up 24-19.
The Crusaders scored the next five points to even the score at 24-24, but a service error by Belmont Abbey and a pair of kills by Marsans gave the Bobcats a 27-25 win in set four.
The thrilling five-set match came to a close as Lees-McRae posted a pair of late blocks and a final kill by M.J. Doyle to clinch their first win of the season.
The Crusaders finished with a 67-46 edge in kills but were out-blocked 12-4 in the match.
Matteo Miselli finished with a game-high 27 kills to pace the Crusaders. Brian Long chipped in 14 digs, while Brennan Davis added 47 set assists.
The Bobcats have a week off before they host Limestone in a non-conference contest at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.