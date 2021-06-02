LMC's Allen garners Conference Carolinas Spring Scholar Athlete of the Year honors
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas unveiled its 2020-21 Spring Scholar Athletes of the Year on May 24, honoring Lees-McRae women's tennis senior Sandy Allen who garnered all-conference first-team honors, along with posting a 3.95 as a business administration major with a specialization in finance and accounting.
The Scholar-Athlete awards are presented annually to one individual in each Conference Carolinas-sponsored sport. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners are chosen by the Conference Carolinas Student-Athlete Affairs Committee.
To be considered, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher. In addition, the nominee for the award must have been named all-conference in their sport and also chosen as academic all-conference. To see the full list of Scholar-Athletes of the Year, click to https://conferencecarolinas.com/news/2021/5/23/general-conference-carolinas-reveals-spring-scholar-athletes-of-the-year.aspx.
Allen closed out the regular season by winning her final five singles matches, while teaming up with Nursharneem Shamsuddin to claim victory in seven of the 11 double matches this season, en route to leading the Bobcats to their first postseason victory since 2009-10. The senior went undefeated in singles matches against Mount Olive on April 9 and Belmont Abbey on April 10 to be named he Conference Carolinas Player of the Week on April 14.
Pair of Bobcats named All-Region
NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released its 2021 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field All-Region honorees on May 21, honoring freshman Zai Fraser (triple jump) and junior Britney Augustin (400-meter hurdles) with all-region honors. Both Fraser and Augustin led the Southeast Region in their respective events.
To earn all-region honors, an athlete must be one of the top-5 individuals in their events in their respective region. The eight regions used in NCAA DII are Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast, and West. For the full list of honored athletics, click to http://www.ustfccca.org/2021/05/featured/2021-ncaa-dii-outdoor-track-field-all-region.
Fraser, a freshman business administration major, entered last weekend's NCAA Division II Championships with the sixth-best qualifying mark of 12.82 meters in the triple jump, which broke her own school record by more than .49 meters. She was also the Conference Carolinas Champion in the triple jump at both the indoor championships in February and the outdoor championships on April 24.
Augustin, a junior business administration major, clinched a national provisional time in the 400-meter hurdles (1:01.68) to finish the outdoor season ranked 20th in the NCAA Division II this season. She also finished second in the Conference Carolinas in the 100-meter hurdles at the outdoor championships on April 24, and ran a leg of the 4x100-meter relay team who broke the school's outdoor record with a second-place finish.
