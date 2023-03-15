Haynes records first career coaching victory as Women’s Lacrosse downs Chowan, 8-6
MURFREESBORO, N.C. – Lees-McRae Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Beth Haynes earned her first collegiate coaching victory on Saturday, March 11, as the Bobcats opened Conference Carolinas play with the 8-6 win at Chowan. Nim Castro and Meredith Johnson each had two to lead the Bobcats.
In her Bobcat debut, Aviva Beringhause was a standout in the cage for Lees-McRae with 17 saves while only allowing six goals on the day.
Johnson got the Bobcats on the board first with a goal at the 11:52 mark of the first quarter off a pass via Haley Donovan. Irelynd Manning doubled the Bobcat advantage two minutes later off an Anna Stutts assist. Lees-McRae led 2-0 after 15 minutes of action.
Chowan cut the deficit to one goal after Cameryn Barrow found the back of the net on a free-position shot with 12:30 remaining in the second period. Nim Castro regained the two-goal advantage 49 seconds later off a free position shot.
Shannan Korovich recorded her first goal of the season at the 9:43 mark of the second quarter and Castro buried her second goal of the contest with 7:47 left in the first half.
Donovan joined her teammates out of the halftime break with a goal off a free position and Johnson tallied her second marker of the game to give the Bobcats the 7-1 lead.
Chowan cut into the Bobcat lead with four consecutive goals to close the third period at 7-5. Genesis Lutsky got Lees-McRae back on track with a goal from the free-position spot at 8-5 and Beringhause was clutch in net for the Bobcats with five saves in the fourth period.
Castro picked up eight ground balls in the contest and Korovich had three caused turnovers to go along with three ground balls and three draw controls in her season debut. Donovan matched her season-high with seven draw controls and registered two points in the win.
Barrow and Naila Smith collected two goals apiece in the Conference Carolinas opener with Barrow picking up ground balls for Chowan. Shya Gambrell had a team-high six ground balls and Victoria Brown recorded five in the matchup.
Fraelle named Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lees-McRae men’s lacrosse freshman Ayden Fraelle has been named the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month for February after scoring nine goals for the Bobcats in the month.
A freshman in the midfield from Peoria, Ill., Fraelle finished his first month in a Lees-McRae uniform with 11 points on nine goals and two assists. He had a season-best five goals in Lees-McRae’s game with Malone on Feb. 11.
Lees-McRae lost a matchup last weekend to non-conference opponent Lewis,15-2, and the Bobcats will now head to Murfreesboro, NC, for its league opener with Chowan on Saturday, March 18.
Borisov earns singles victory as Men’s Tennis falls at UNC Greensboro, 6-1
GREENSBORO – Max Borisov picked up his second singles win of the spring season with a straight-set decision over UNC Greensboro’s David Flisberg at the No. 1 singles position, but Lees-McRae men’s tennis dropped the overall match 6-1.
The Spartans earned the doubles point and the one-point advantage with the sweep of the doubles matches to begin the day.
Borisov got the Bobcats on the board with a 6-3, 6-2 win at the No. 1 singles flight, but UNCG held the 3-1 lead through the first matches. Martin Hlavacek battled at the No. 2 singles position but fell in a second-set tiebreaker (5-7, 6-7 (7)) to UNCG’s John Gabelic.
