Geckler, Kelbert, Pierce garner All-Conference Carolinas honors, Men’s Cross Country finishes fourth at championship meet
MOUNT OLIVE – Freshmen Max Geckler (Wake Forest, N.C./Heritage), Ian Kelbert (St. Augustine, Fla./Pedro Menedez), and Brennen Pierce (Wilmington, N.C./Hoggard) all garnered All-Conference Carolinas honors, including a first-team selection for Geckler who finished sixth in the 115-runner field, to lead the Lees-McRae men’s cross country team to a fourth-place finish at the Conference Carolinas Cross Country Championships on Oct. 23.
Geckler traversed the 8K course in 25:49.2, which earned him a spot on the All-Conference Carolinas First Team for his sixth-place finish. Kelbert was the next Bobcat to cross the finish line, finishing eighth with a time of 26:00.9 to garner All-Conference Carolinas Second Team honors. Pierce closed out the all-conference selections for the men’s team by finishing 19th with a time of 26:33.7.
Silas Arendash (Columbia, S.C./Irmo) was 38th with a time of 27:31.5, while Elias Zajicek (Pittsburgh, Pa./Chartiers Valley) was 47th with a time of 27:58.3. Garrett Ybarra (San Antonio, Texas/Earl Warren) and Rien Freeman (Boone/Watauga) were the next two Bobcats to cross the finish line, finishing 59th (28:28.4) and 60th (28:30.4), respectively.
Emmanuel won the Conference Carolinas title with 39 points, while UNC Pembroke finished second (55) and Mount Olive finished third (67). Joshua Chepkesir (UNC Pembroke) won the 8K with a time of 24:13.2, with Cas Kopmels (Mount Olive) finishing second with a time of 24:32.8.
By virtue of Lees-McRae finishing fourth and King finishing ninth overall, Lees-McRae has earned half of a point in the season-long “Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup” competition against the Tornado. The other half of the point is earned by whoever has a higher finish in the regional standings.
The Bobcats will now have two weeks off before competing in the NCAA Division II Southeast Region Championships in Spartanburg, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Betzer garners All-Conference Carolinas honors, Women’s Cross Country races at championship meet
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – Deanna Betzer (New Columbia, Pa./Milton Area) garnered All-Conference Carolinas honors for the second consecutive season by finishing 13th in the 100-runner field to earn second-team all-conference honors to lead the Lees-McRae women’s cross country team to a ninth-place finish at the Conference Carolinas Cross Country Championships on Oct. 23.
Betzer traversed the 6K course in 13th with a time of 24:24.3, only 40 seconds off earning first-team honors.
Ashleigh Vilga (Rolesville, N.C./Rolesville) and Paiden Dula (Hickory, N.C./Fred T. Foard) were the next two Bobcats to cross the finish line, finishing 72nd (28:42.4) and 73rd (29:03.2) respectively.
McKenzie Lawrence (Lenoir, N.C./Hibriten) was the fourth Lees-McRae runner to finish, crossing 77th with a time of 29:56.3.
Megan Deal (Salisbury, N.C./Jesse Carson) and Savannah Wenk (Phoenix, Ariz./Midlothian) closed out the scoring for the Bobcats by finishing 85th (31:49.5) and 96th (38:38.3), respectively.
King won the Conference Carolinas title with 60 points, while UNC Pembroke finished second (82) and Converse finished third (82).
Jackline Kosgel (UNC Pembroke) won the 6K with a time of 22:45.7, with Laila Abouzaid (Mount Olive) crossing second with a time of 23:00.3.
By virtue of King finishing first and Lees-McRae finishing ninth overall, King has earned half of a point in the season-long “Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup” competition against the Bobcats. The other half of the point is earned by whoever has a higher finish in the regional standings.
Deanna Betzer will be Lees-McRae’s representative at the NCAA Division II Women’s Southeast Region Championships on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Spartanburg, SC.
Barrineau scores second-half goal to lead Women’s Soccer to a tie against Barton, 1-1
BANNER ELK – Taylor Barrineau (Iron Station, N.C./East Lincoln) notched her fourth goal of the season off of a penalty kick in the second half, while Mallory Roughton (Nashville, N.C./Nash Central) finished with four saves, to lift the Lees-McRae women’s soccer team to their second tie of the week with a 1-1 draw against Barton in the Conference Carolinas contest on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Lees-McRae had a couple of prime scoring opportunities in the first 12 minutes, off a pair of shots by Barrineau and Priscilla Mawi (Greenville, S.C./Wade Hampton), to grab the momentum early.
Barton finally broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute by scoring off an own goal by the Bobcats.
Haley Lowman (Connolly Springs, N.C./Draughn) and Sierra Shuey (Louisburg, N.C./Thales Academy) had scoring chances late in the first half, but a pair of saves by the Barton goalkeeper held the score at 1-1 at halftime.
Lees-McRae evened the score in the 55th minute as Barrineau battled the Bulldog defender into forcing a foul that led to a penalty kick. Barrineau stepped up and buried her fourth goal of the season into the bottom right corner.
A final save by the Barton goalkeeper on a shot by Averee Andrews (Wake Forest, N.C./Wakefield) in the 89th minute sent the game into overtime.
Lees-McRae held a 6-2 shots advantage in the extra sessions but failed to break through as the game ended with a 1-1 tie.
The Bobcats maintained a 22-8 edge in shots and finished with all 11 corner kicks in the contest. Kristin Davis finished with 11 saves in net for the Bulldogs.
The Bobcats will visit “Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup” rival King at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
