Women’s Soccer falls short against Mount Olive in the battle for second place in conference standings, 3-2
MOUNT OLIVE – Averee Andrews and Ivy Cagno scored second-half goals off assists by Priscilla Mawi, but it was not enough as Mount Olive opened the game with three unanswered goals en route to clinching a 3-2 win over the Bobcats in the Conference Carolinas action on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Mount Olive sprinted out of the gates by opening the game’s scoring in the ninth minute.
Gwen O’Brien and Alexa Todd had scoring changes near the midway point of the first half, but a pair of saves held the score at 1-0.
The Trojans extended the lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 35th minute and maintained the lead after the full 45 minutes.
Mount Olive closed out their scoring in the 55th minute.
Lees-McRae trimmed the deficit to 3-1 as Andrews collected the pass from Mawi and scored her second goal of the season. Cagno scored the final Bobcat goal in the 88th minute off a second assist by Mawi.
Mount Olive held a 15-11 advantage in shots, with both teams finishing with eight shots-on-goal, and finished with a game-high five corner kicks.
Makenna Copley, Tianna Hill, and Delia Allwood all scored for the Trojans. Taylor Lewis finished with five saves in net for Mount Olive.
Women’s Swimming clinches victory in dual meet at Roanoke
SALEM, Va. – Taylor Simmons and Tate Abbott were both double-winners, while Fanny Courbot also broke the school record in the 200 breast, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s swimming team in a 109-96 win over Roanoke in the dual meet on October 16.
Simmons touched first in the 1,000 free (11:14.36) and in the 500 free (5:27.29), while Abbott won the 50 free (24.69) and the 100 free (53.18).
Abbott and Simmons joined Lucia Ruchti and Guillermina Rentsch to clinch a victory in the 400-free relay with a time of 3:41.67.
Courbot broke the previous Lees-McRae record in the 200 breast, which was set by fellow teammate Anastasia Johnson, with a time of 2:29.26. Rentsch, Courbot, Johnson, and Hannah Gunsallus won the 400-medley relay with a time of 4:08.33.
Johnson also finished second in the 200 breast (2:35.79) and 200 fly (2:14.02), while Rentsch touched second in the 200 back (2:12.89). Courbot posted a second-place finish in the 200 IM (2:17.67).
The Bobcats will travel to Salisbury on Friday, Oct. 29, for a tri-meet with Catawba and Emory & Henry that begins at 4 p.m.
Rails clinches fifth in Individual Omnium, Men’s and Women’s Cycling claim fifth at MTB National Championships
DURANGO, Colo. – Junior Mady Rails took home fifth place in the Women’s Individual Omnium, after closing out the championship by finishing 13th in the Downhill Women’s Collegiate competition last weekend to lead the Lees-McRae men’s and women’s cycling teams to a fifth-place finish in the overall team omnium on the final day of the USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships.
Rails closed out her weekend with a 13th-place finish in the Downhill Women’s Collegiate competition and, when joined with her 16th-place finish in the STXC Women’s Collegiate race on October 16 and a 17th-place finish in the XC Women’s Collegiate race on Friday, Oct. 15, earned her a fifth-place finish in the Women’s Individual Omnium.
Zoe Eckman finished next for the Bobcats in the downhill competition by posting a 22nd-place finish, while Lauren Lopez and Gabby Vides-Barry finished 26th and 30th respectively.
David Kahn was the top performer on the men’s cycling team by finishing 22nd in the Downhill Men’s Collegiate competition.
Michael Fuerst posted a 24th-place finish, while Jack Gilbert, Corey Jackson, Devin Ricker, and Jared Gollob finished 32nd, 34th, 35th, and 36th, respectively.
The Lees-McRae relay team of Mike Stocker, Heidi Martin, Shay Wright, and Maria Döring finished sixth to help the Bobcats clinch fifth in the overall team omnium ahead of Marian.
Team Omnium results:
1. Colorado Mesa
2. Fort Lewis
3. Brevard
4. Lindsey Wilson
5. Lees-McRae College
6. Marian
The Bobcats will now shift its focus to the start of the Cyclocross season, which will start in the first weekend of November.
Mount Olive rallies past Women’s Volleyball in four
BANNER ELK – Natasha Colon Moreno finished with a team-high 12 kills to go along with 12 digs, while Lauren Xayavong posted a match-high 25 digs, but it was not enough as Mount Olive rallied after losing the first set to defeat the host Bobcats in four sets in the Conference Carolinas match on October 17.
Olivia Ney chipped in eight kills, five digs, and three block assists, while Hailey Gilreath added nine kills. Bre Adamson and Carlee Allbaugh finished with 12 digs and 35 assists respectively. Kaden Hill chipped in five kills and two block assists, while Kayli Foster added three kills and two block assists.
Both teams battled for the majority of the first set, with the Bobcats using a 4-0 run to claim a 17-14 lead. Hill and Madison Goins tallied late kills to give the Bobcats the 25-19 win in set one.
Mount Olive scored 12 of the first 17 points in the second set to grab momentum and closed on an 8-2 run to win the second frame, 25-19.
The Trojans used a 13-3 run in the third set to hold a 23-14 lead and held off a late Lees-McRae rally to clinch a 25-19 win in the third frame.
Mount Olive posted the victory with a 25-14 win in set four.
Lees-McRae held an 8-5 edge in service aces, but found themselves on the wrong end of a 51-40 advantage in kills.
Amara Eziakonwa finished with a match-high 17 digs to pace the Trojans. Ashlyn Stone tallied 10 kills and 23 digs.
The Bobcats will visit Converse on Friday, Oct. 22, for another Conference Carolinas clash starting at 6 p.m.
