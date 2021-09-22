Oeksnevad scores twice, Men’s Soccer defeats Johnson & Wales for second-consecutive shutout, 5-0
BANNER ELK – Johannes Oeksnevad (Hommersak, Norway / St. Svithun VGS) posted his second two-goal game of the season, while Tamino Brown (Poolesville, Md. / Frostburg State), Zach Aversano (Mount Pleasant, S.C. / Wofford College), and Harrison Watts (Clarksville, Tenn. / Clarksville) also scored, as the Lees-McRae men’s soccer team clinched their second shutout victory of the week with a 5-0 win over visiting Johnson & Wales in non-conference action on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Tate Field. The win improved the Bobcats to 2-1-1 for the season, while Johnson & Wales’ record dropped to 0-3.
Lees-McRae sprinted out of the gates with two shots and a corner kick in the first two minutes of action and was rewarded as Brown recovered the rebound off his initial shot and buried his first goal of the season in the sixth minute.
The Bobcats doubled their score just over three minutes later as Oeksnevad scored on an assist from Jesper Jonsson (Huddinge, Sweden / Tullinge Gymnasium) for his third marker of the season.
Lees-McRae outshot the Wildcats 10-7 in the first half, but only pushed across two goals to take a 2-0 halftime lead.
Aversano scored the third Bobcat goal in the 48th minute on a penalty kick for his first goal of the season. Oeksnevad tallied his second goal in the 52nd minute on an assist by Brown to move his season goal total to four.
Watts closed out the Lees-McRae scoring in the 57th minute as Oeksnevad played a ball across the frame that Watts buried in the bottom right corner to extend the lead to 5-0.
Joshua Garvilla (St. Charles, Mo. / Francis Howell), M.J. Upchurch (Cheverly, Md. / Young Harris), and Joshua Date (Waxhaw, N.C. / Parkwood) all played in the net for the Bobcats, combining to make five saves to preserve the shutout.
Lees-McRae held a 23-14 edge in shots, 10-5 in shots-on-goal, and a 10-2 advantage in corner kicks. Michael Vasquez made five saves in the net for the Wildcats.
The Bobcats’ five goals against Johnson & Wales is the most in a single game since an 8-2 win over Newberry on Oct. 3, 2018.
Bobcats shine at cross country races at Fire Tower Project Meet
BOONE – Max Geckler (Wake Forest, N.C. / Heritage) continued his impressive start to the season with his second top-20 all-time mark in as many weeks by finishing with the 15th-fastest 8k in program history, while Ian Kelbert (St. Augustine, Fla. / Pedro Menendez) broke into the top-30 in his second collegiate race, to lead the Lees-McRae men’s cross country team at the highly competitive Fire Tower Project Meet on September 17.
Geckler crossed the finish line of the 8k in 14th with a time of 26:36.88, running faster than multiple NCAA Division I runners.
Kelbert traversed the race with a time of 27:23.69, crossing 30th in the 83-runner field.
Elias Zajicek (Pittsburgh, Pa. / Chartiers Valley) finished third for the Bobcats, posting a time of 28:37.32 to earn a 56th-place finish.
Landon Cromer (Kannapolis, N.C. / South Rowan) and Brennan Pierce (Wilmington, N.C. / Hoggard) were the next two Lees-McRae runners to cross the finish line, finishing in 61st (28:47.80) and 63rd (28:56.50), respectively.
In the women’s competition, Deanna Betzer (New Columbia, Pa. / Milton Area) posted the 11th-fastest 5K time in program history, breaking her previous top-20 mark by one second, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s cross country team at the highly competitive Fire Tower Project Meet hosted by Appalachian State University.
Betzer traversed the 5K course with a time of 19:53.40, crossing 63rd in the 101-runner field and finished higher than multiple NCAA Division I runners.
Ashleigh Vilga (Rolesville, N.C. / Rolesville) finished next for the Bobcats, posting a 79th-place finish with a time of 21:24.13.
McKenzie Lawrence (Lenoir, N.C. / Hibriten) and Paiden Dula (Hickory, N.C. / Fred T. Foard) crossed next for Lees-McRae, finishing 91st (22:33.28) and 96th (24:02.25) respectively.
Megan Deal (Salisbury, N.C. / Jesse Carson) closed out the scoring for the Bobcats with a 98th-place finish (25:37.22).
The Bobcats will next compete in the Queen City Invite at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.
Lees-McRae revises attendance policies for upcoming indoor and outdoor home contests
BANNER ELK – The Lees-McRae Athletic Department has announced updated attendance policies for its indoor and outdoor venues, allowing immediate family members of student-athletes to join Lees-McRae students, faculty, and staff at athletic competitions. These revisions to the attendance policies are in accordance with similar changes to the overall Lees-McRae College policies regarding attendance at college-sponsored events.
All spectators in attendance, especially for events in the Williams Gymnasium, must observe social distancing guidelines and are required to wear a face-covering that covers both the nose and mouth at all times. If you or someone in your proximity are experiencing symptoms within 24 hours of your arrival to Lees-McRae, the college asks that you watch the live stream of the contest, on the Conference Carolinas Digital Network, from the comfort of your house.
“I would like to applaud our student-athletes and our staff members who have worked hard over the past couple of weeks to stay healthy, increase our overall vaccination rate, and follow the campus guidelines to enable us to play and practice without much interruption,” said Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail. “Protecting our students has been and will be our top concern and providing them with the opportunity to compete is important to us.”
Attendance policies for all road contests against conference and non-conference opponents will be at the discretion of the host institution. Fans are encouraged to check with the host institution for any restrictions on attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.