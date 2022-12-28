Stewart’s clutch shot gives Men’s Basketball season sweep over Mars Hill
MARS HILL – Jaylin Stewart made the biggest shot of the night for the Lees-McRae men’s basketball team after calmly knocking down a mid-range jumper with 3.9 seconds remaining in its December 19 contest at Mars Hill for the 69-67 victory.
The Bobcats started out quickly on offense with a fast break layup by Williams Onyeodi off the opening tip won by Nico Ashley. Justin Nichelson doubled lead with another fast break layup 38 seconds into this evening’s matchup.
Lees-McRae extended its lead to 11-5 after a jumper via Stewart with 15:14 left in the first half as the Bobcats went on a 7-0 run to take the 11-5 advantage.
Mars Hill went into the halftime break with the five-point lead after Prosper Obidiebube connected on a layup with seconds left in the first half.
In the second half, Lees-McRae closed the margin to one point after Ashley buried a three at the 18:36 mark off an assist by Timon Jones. Stewart recorded a layup to knot the score at 41 apiece and made his second free throw to give the Bobcats the 42-41 edge with 14:29 remaining in the second half.
The lead changed the next six minutes before Onyeodi registered a three-point play with 8:18 left in the contest at 57-55. Nichelson added to the Bobcats advantage at 61-55 off a layup at the 5:32 mark.
Mars Hill evened the score at 63-63 on a two made free throws by Kory Davis, but Stewart was clutch down the stretch with a layup with 2:39 remaining.
The Lions answered once more late as Rajuan Conner made both his free throws off a Stewart foul, but Stewart claimed victory for Lees-McRae with his game-winning jumper at 69-67.
Nichelson had a season-high 20 points on 8-of-13 from the floor and added five rebounds. Stewart tallied 15 points on 7-of-11 from the field and two steals.
Ashleu poured in nine points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes and Onyeodi filled the stat sheet with eight points and five boards.
Matthew Knafelz, a freshman from Charlotte, scored his first points of his collegiate career as he went 2-of-2 from the charity stripe in the win.
Lees-McRae scored 22 points off 20 Lion turnovers as the Bobcats earned the season sweep in Mars Hill.
Conner matched Nichelson with a game-high 20 points as made 10 free throws in the game for Mars Hill.
Kory Davis followed in the scoring columns with 16 points for the Lions.
Lees-McRae will face No. 7/8 Lincoln Memorial on New Year’s Eve in Harrogate, Tennessee. The tipoff from the campus of Lincoln Memorial is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.
Women’s Basketball knocks off Mars Hill, 69-63
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae women’s basketball collected the 69-63 victory over Mars Hill on Sunday, Dec. 18, on the McNair & Debi Tornow Court, with Aurora Roberts leading three scorers for the Bobcats in double figures with 13.
McKenna Kersat followed up an offensive rebound with the first basket of the game as Lees-McRae held the 9-3 advantage in the first media timeout of the first quarter. Mars Hill gained the lead after an 11-0 run and had the 14-11 lead after 10 minutes of play.
The Bobcats battled in the second quarter and retook the three-point lead at 30-27 after closing the half on 5-0 run with Logan Dutka knocking down a layup at the buzzer.
Lees-McRae extended its lead in the second half after Mars Hill opened with retaking the lead at 41-33. The Bobcats answered with a 9-0 run capped by a three via Jessica Henderson. The momentum of the game would swing in favor of Lees-McRae after a technical foul was assessed to the Mars Hill bench with the Bobcats converting all four free throws out of the media timeout at 4:56 in third quarter.
The Bobcats pulled ahead in the latter stages of the third and took an eight-point cushion into the fourth quarter after a Dutka jumper.
Lees-McRae held off a Mars Hill fourth-quarter rally as the Lions got within three with 7:07 remaining in the quarter. Dianna Spence quieted the Lion run with a three of her own at the 6:16 mark and Olivia King added to Bobcat lead with a layup at the 5:23 mark.
Henderson calmly knocked two free throws at the end of the contest for the Bobcats’ first win of the season at 69-63.
Roberts recorded her sixth game in double-digit scoring with 13 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and one steal. Henderson and King followed with 11 points apiece with Henderson collecting eight points from the charity stripe and added six rebounds and five assists.
Lees-McRae held the significant advantage inside with 53 rebounds and 22 coming off the offensive glass. The Bobcats scored 24 points off the bench and held Mars Hill to 34.4% (21-of-61) shooting from the field.
Janette Hanni led the way in the scoring column for Mars Hill with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-18 from the field and added five steals, three rebounds and three assists to her season totals.
Ariel Lucas and Maddie Gillie recorded 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Lions with Gillie grabbing a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.
Lees-McRae women’s basketball is now idle until Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, when the Bobcats host Francis Marion for Conference Carolinas action. The tip-off for the contest is scheduled for 5 p.m. on the McNair & Debi Tornow Court.
Betzer collects Conference Carolinas Fall Scholar-Athlete of the Year Presented by Hudl honors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas has released its Fall Scholar-Athletes of the Year Presented by Hudl on Thursday, Dec. 15, with Lees-McRae women’s cross-country standout Deanna Betzer being named one of five athletes.
The Scholar-Athlete awards Presented by Hudl are awarded annually to one individual in each Conference Carolinas sponsored sport. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners are chosen by the Conference Carolinas Student-Athlete Affairs Committee.
Betzer, a native of New Columbia, Pa., rounded out her cross country season with a career-high 10th place in the NCAA Division II Southeast Region Championship on December 10 in Wingate, North Carolina. Betzer paced the Bobcats as she crossed the finish line in a personal best of 22:29.88 and her 10th place finish were the best in program history since 2011.
At the Conference Carolinas Championships, Betzer garnered All-Conference Carolinas First Team Honors after recording a second-place finish at the Roger Milliken Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The second-place finish is Betzer’s best individual performance at the championships in her four-year career.
Betzer holds the top three times in school history and is the only runner to post times under 19 minutes in the top 20 all-time performers at Lees-McRae in the 5K distance.
In the classroom, Betzer was named to the Fall 2022 Academic All-Conference Teams Presented by Barnes & Noble College in October and will graduate with a degree in Wildlife Biology with a concentration in Wildlife Rehabilitation.
To be considered, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher. In addition, the nominees for the award must have been named all-conference in their sport and also chosen academic all-conference.
