Augustin, Fraser win Conference Carolinas titles, Women’s Track & Field finishes seventh at championship meet
MOUNT OLIVE – Britney Augustin won Conference Carolinas titles in both the 400-meter dash, earning an NCAA Division II provisional time in the event, and the 400-meter hurdles, breaking the championship meet record in the event, and broke school records in both events, while Zai Fraser won the Conference Carolinas title in the triple jump and broke her own championship meet record, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s outdoor track and field team to a seventh-place finish at the Conference Carolinas Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Augustin won the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.78 seconds, which earned an NCAA Division II provisional mark by .20 seconds, broke her own Lees-McRae outdoor record of 58.67, and currently leads the Southeast Region, to garner All-Conference Carolinas First Team honors.
Fraser won the triple jump for the second consecutive outdoor championship with a distance of 12.37 meters, which broke her own Conference Carolinas Championship meet record by .10 meters, to garner All-Conference Carolinas First Team honors.
Augustin also won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.54, which broke the Conference Carolinas Championship meet record by .31 seconds, broke her own Lees-McRae outdoor record of 1:00.59, and also earned another NCAA Division II provisional time for Augustin in the event (earned a provisional mark at the VertKlasse Meeting on April 1), to garner All-Conference Carolinas First Team honors.
Deanna Betzer crossed second in the 10,000-meter run on April 29 to garner All-Conference Carolinas Second Team honors with a time of 38:03.07, which broke her previous Lees-McRae outdoor record by more than 50 seconds.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Augustin, Fraser, Eshone Cofield-Jackson, and Aurora Roberts finished fourth overall with a time of 47.29.
Betzer also finished fourth in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 18:58.97.
Fraser crossed sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.19 seconds, while Madi Cantrell was eighth in the pole vault with a height of 2.35 meters.
All-Conference performers included Britney Augustin (400-meter dash) – All-Conference Carolinas First Team; Zai Fraser (Triple Jump) – All-Conference Carolinas First Team; Britney Augustin (400-meter hurdles) – All-Conference Carolinas First Team; Deanna Betzer (10,000-meter run) – All-Conference Carolinas Second Team
With the higher finish on the women’s side, Lees-McRae earns another point in the season-long “Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup” competition between the two schools.
The Bobcats will wait and see if their student-athletes are chosen to compete at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 26 in Allendale, Mich.
Bargaineer wins 110-meter hurdles title, Men’s Track & Field finishes eighth at championship meet
MOUNT OLIVE – Christian Bargaineer won the Conference Carolinas title in the 110-meter hurdles and broke his own school record in the event, while both Jean Origene and Brennen Pierce garnered All-Conference Carolinas Third Team honors in the 100-meter dash, and 1,500-meter run respectively, to lead the Lees-McRae men’s outdoor track & field team to an eighth-place finish overall at the Conference Carolinas Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Bargaineer won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.79 seconds to garner All-Conference Carolinas First Team honors, which broke his previous Lees-McRae record of 14.87 from last season and ranks third in the Southeast Region so far this season.
Origene sprinted to a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.83 seconds to garner All-Conference Carolinas Third Team honors. Pierce finished third in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:00.50 to garner All-Conference Carolinas Third Team honors.
Origene and Bargaineer also finished fourth in the 200-meter dash (21.60) and the triple jump (13.58 meters) respectively. Jayden Green, Jeff Nickerson, Garrett Ybarra, and Corimonte Eatmon teamed up to finish fifth in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:23.83.
All-Conference performers for LMC include Christian Bargaineer (110-meter hurdles) – All-Conference Carolinas First Team; Jean Origene (100-meter dash) – All-Conference Carolinas Third Team; and Brennen Pierce (1,500-meter run) – All-Conference Carolinas Third Team.
With the higher finish on the men’s side, Lees-McRae earns another point in the season-long “Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup” competition between the two schools.
The Bobcats will wait and see if their student-athletes are chosen to compete at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships on May 26 in Allendale, Mich.
Baker’s dozen of cycling student-athletes to compete for LMC at Road Nationals
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Lees-McRae Head Cycling Coach Tim Hall announces the 13 student-athletes that will be competing for the Bobcats at the 2022 USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships in Augusta, Ga., on May 5 to 8. Four female cyclists and nine male cyclists will make up the Lees-McRae team who will be seeking a national championship.
“We have a big challenge ahead of us in Augusta, but everyone has been working hard to prepare to give their best effort next week,” said Hall. “We have set some top objectives at the start of this road season for both the team and each student-athlete individually. We are anxious to see how we perform and will do our best to end the season on a high note.”
The 2022 USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships will be held in Augusta, Ga., and will begin with registration on Thursday, May 5, and the first race starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 6. Team Time Trials will be held all day on Friday, with Road Races happening on Saturday, May 7, and the Criterium taking place on Sunday, May 8.
On the women’s side, juniors Maria Döring and Mady Rails, along with sophomore Zoe Eckman and freshman Heidi Martin, will all compete for the Lees-McRae women’s cycling team. All four student-athletes will team up for the Bobcats in the Team Time Trial, while also competing in both the Road Race and Criterium.
On the men’s side, seniors Liam Flanagan, Joe Penley, and Grayson Wickel, along with sophomores Lanier Ash, Josh Foley, Ian McDonald, Andrew Strohmeyer, and freshmen Mike Stocker and Shay Wright, will all be competing for the Lees-McRae men’s cycling team. Flanagan, Foley, Ash, and Stocker will team up for the Bobcats in the Team Time Trial, while Penley and McDonald will be racing in an Individual Time Trial. All nine Bobcats will be racing in the Road Race for Lees-McRae, while Flanagan, Wickel, Foley, Strohmeyer, Stocker and Wright will be competing in the Criterium on Sunday, May 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.