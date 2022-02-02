Men’s Basketball rallies late, falls short in 83-79 loss to Chowan
MURFREESBORO – Malik McConnell scored a career-high 27 points, while Sidney Dollar grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds, but it was not enough as the Bobcats’ late rally fell short as Chowan tallied a pair of free throws to clinch the 83-79 victory in the Conference Carolinas action on Jan. 29.
McConnell shot 2-of-3 from distance and 13-of-15 from the charity stripe to lead the Bobcats in scoring, while also tallying four rebounds, four steals, and three assists.
Timon Jones was 4-of-8 from distance en route to 14 points, while Jaylin Stewart tallied 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Dollar finished with nine points and two assists to go along with the team-high 12 rebounds. Drew Gardner added eight points and seven rebounds.
Chowan sprinted out of the gates by scoring 11 of the first 14 points to take the early lead, but the Bobcats followed suit with a 12-0 run to shift momentum. Lees-McRae closed the first half on a layup by Gabe Bryant and an old-fashion three-point play by McConnell to take a 42-39 halftime lead.
Both teams traded points for the majority of the second half until the Hawks claimed a 76-69 lead with 1:34 left to play in the contest. Lees-McRae chipped away at the lead and used a jumper by Stewart to close the gap to 78-77 with 23 seconds left.
Chowan went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line down the stretch to clinch the conference win. Lees-McRae held a 16-6 edge in second-chance points and outscored the Hawks 43-9 in bench production.
Four Hawks scored in double figures, led by Daylen Askew and Christian Koonce with 20 points each.
Women’s Basketball falls short against Chowan, 68-55
MURFREESBORO, N.C. – MaKayla Smith and Jala Holloman both scored in double figures, but it was not enough as Chowan held the visiting Bobcats to under 31 percent shooting in the second half and held a 45-25 edge in rebounding en route to a 68-55 win in the Conference Carolinas action on Jan. 29.
Smith shot 5-of-8 and 9-of-10 from the charity stripe for 20 points to lead the Bobcats in scoring to go along with four rebounds and two assists.
Holloman finished with 15 points and three steals, while Destiny Johnson chipped in eight points and five rebounds.
Lees-McRae shot greater than 57 percent in the first quarter and used a 9-0 spurt to take the early momentum and hold a 17-11 lead at the first intermission.
Chowan opened with a 15-0 run in the second quarter to shift momentum and take a 26-17 lead at the midway point of the frame. The Bobcats closed the gap on a run of their own, but a late three-point field goal by the Hawks pushed the lead back to 36-30 at halftime.
Chowan extended the lead to double digits in the third stanza and took a 54-45 lead at the final intermission. The Hawks outscored the Bobcats 14-10 in the final quarter to clinch the conference win.
Four Hawks scored in double figures, led by Destiny Robinson who tallied 21 points, 11 rebounds, and eight blocks.
Marsans, Peters lift Men’s Volleyball past Bluefield in three sets to move to 2-0 at home
BANNER ELK – Michael Marsans nearly matched his career-high with 22 kills, while Bradley Peters posted a season-high 43 assists and Max Kuntz reached double-digit kills for the first time this season, to lead the Lees-McRae men’s volleyball team to a straight-sets sweep of visiting Bluefield in the non-conference match on January 29.
Marsans posted a .421 hitting percentage to go along with two service aces, a solo block, and a block assist. Max Kuntz chipped in 12 kills with a .556 hitting percentage to go along with five digs and two block assists. M.J. Doyle added six kills and five digs, while Steven Nalls tallied three digs.
Both teams traded points for the majority of the first set until the Bobcats used a 5-1 run to shift momentum and take a 20-13 lead. After Bluefield closed the gap to four points, Kuntz took over with a pair of late kills to give the Bobcats a 25-19 win in set one.
The Rams sprinted out to a 13-5 lead in the second frame, while Lees-McRae scored 17 of the next 25 points to even the score at 22-22. The score would stay within two points for the next few plays until a pair of late errors by Bluefield gave the Bobcats a 29-27 win in set two.
Lees-McRae opened the third set on a 12-4 run and closed out the non-conference win with a 25-17 win in set three. The Bobcats held a 46-27 edge in kills and a slim 6-4 advantage in service aces.
Leonel Fernandez and Jariel Diaz finished with nine and seven kills, respectively to lead the Rams, while Caleb Word finished with 23 assists.
Women’s Swimming wins 11 of 14 total events to clinch dual meet victory over Milligan on Senior Day
BOONE – Fanny Courbot was a triple winner, while Tate Abbott and Taylor Simmons were double winners, as the Lees-McRae women’s swimming team won 11 of the 14 total events en route to claiming a 148-87 dual meet win over Milligan on Senior Day at the Watauga County Parks and Recreation in Boone.
Courbot won the 50 breast (31.42), 100 breast (1:07.94), and 200 IM (2:17.68) to lead the Bobcats.
Abbott touched first in both the 200 free (1:56.64) and the 50 free (24.21), while Simmons posted a first-place finish in the 1,000 free (11:31.64) and the 500 free (5:33.63). Anastasia Johnson won the 100 fly (1:01.14), while Lucia Ruchti touched first in the 100 free (55.90). Ruchti, Johnson, Courbot, and Abbott teamed up to win the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:50.67, while Ruchti, Simmons, Abbott, and Guillermina Rentsch won the 400-free relay with a time of 3:46.42.
Rentsch tallied a trio of second-place finishes in the 50 back (29.33), 100 back (1:02.93), and 500 free (5:40.74). Johnson also finished second in the 50 fly (27.60) and 200 IM (2:25.97).
Kandace Kennedy and Ruchti were second in the 1,000 free (12:22.91) and the 50 free (25.59) respectively.
The Bobcats will have two weeks off before they compete in the Conference Carolinas Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in Kingsport, Tenn.
