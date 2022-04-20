Third-quarter run lifts women’s lacrosse past Converse on Senior Day, 19-6
BANNER ELK – Six Bobcats scored multiple goals, led by Kalbie Grassett (Hancock, NH / Conval Regional) who finished with six goals and two assists, as the Lees-McRae women’s lacrosse team scored eight-unanswered goals in the third quarter en route to clinching a 19-6 win over visiting Converse in the Conference Carolinas match on Senior Day on Saturday, April 16.
Grassett also chipped in four ground balls, three draw controls, two caused turnovers, and a save in net, while Sarah Hepburn (Quakertown, Pa./Quakertown Community) added two goals, two assists, and six draw controls.
Aspen Villas (Indianapolis, Ind./Lawrence North) scored three goals, with Genesis Lutsky (Pinehurst, NC / Pinecrest) tallying a goal, two assists, and a draw control.
Kelsi Williams (Winston-Salem, NC/Ronald W. Reagan), Haley Donovan (Frisco, Texas/Wakeland), and Nim Castro (Jacksonville, Fla./Oakleaf) all scored two goals each, with Melody Ripley (Whispering Pines, NC/Union Pines) also scoring for the Bobcats.
Lees-McRae sprinted out of the gates as Donovan and Grassett both scored in the opening minutes to give the Bobcats an early lead.
Converse outscored the Bobcats 3-2 in the final 10 minutes of the first stanza, with the two Bobcat goals going to Villas, to trim the deficit to 4-3 at the first intermission.
Ripley, Villas, and Grassett all scored in the second quarter for Lees-McRae, but a final goal by Converse with only six seconds left to cut the deficit to 7-4 at halftime.
The Bobcats exploded for eight goals in the next 15 minutes to extend the lead to 15-4 at the final intermission. Grassett scored four goals, Castro scored twice, and Hepburn and Donovan also scored in the frame.
Hepburn, Lutsky, and Williams (two goals) all scored in the fourth quarter, while Converse netted two goals to give Lees-McRae the conference win.
Emily Davidson (Prosper, Texas/Prosper) and Grassett combined for 10 saves in net for the Bobcats.
Lees-McRae held a 27-16 shots-on-goal advantage and won 20 of the 29 total draw controls in the contest.
Cassidy O’Neill and Brenna Everette combined for four goals and an assist to pace the Valkyries, while Reagan Collins made eight saves in net for Converse.
The Bobcats will travel to Due West, SC, on Saturday, April 23, for the regular-season finale against Erskine at 2 p.m.
Emmanuel edges men’s tennis in Conference Carolinas match, 4-3
NEWLAND – Ezequiel Arce, Max Borisov, and Landon Church all posted wins in their respective singles matches, but it was not enough as visiting Emmanuel won all three doubles matches and three singles matches en route to clinching a 4-3 win over the Bobcats in the Conference Carolinas match held on April 16 at Avery High School.
Emmanuel improved its record to 9-10, with a 5-2 conference mark, while LMC dropped to 2-11, with a 1-6 CC mark.
Arce clinched his second Conference Carolinas victory of the season with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win in the No. 4 singles match.
Borisov moved to 5-2 in conference play with a 6-1, 6-4 victory in the No. 2 singles match.
Church posted his first conference win of the season with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 win in the No. 3 singles matchup.
Women’s tennis falls short against Emmanuel, 4-3
NEWLAND – Anita Ivanova and Rhidaim Yang both won their respective singles matches, while the doubles team of Zeynep Cakirer and Mei Hiramatsu and the duo of Laura Ocampo and Rhidaim Yang clinched their respective doubles matches, but it was not enough as visiting Emmanuel won four singles matches en route to clinching a 4-3 win over the Bobcats in the Conference Carolinas match at Avery High School on April 16
Emmanuel (Ga.) improved to 6-14, with a 5-3 conference mark, while LMC dropped to 5-10, with a 5-3 conference record.
The doubles team of Cakirer and Hiramatsu posted a 7-5 win in the No. 2 doubles match, while the team of Ocampo and Yang clinched a 6-2 win in the No. 3 doubles match.
Ivanova continued her winning ways by moving to 7-1 in conference play with a 7-5, 6-3 win in the No. 3 singles match.
Yang moved to 6-2 in Conference Carolinas action with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win in the No. 5 singles match.
Men’s volleyball falls short against No. 6 Belmont Abbey in first round of Conference Carolinas tournament
BELMONT – Max Kuntz and Michael Marsans combined for 19 kills, while Bradley Peters posted his fourth double-double of the season, but it was not enough No. 6 Belmont Abbey finished with a 45-33 edge in kills and a 20-4 edge in total blocks en route to clinching a four-set win over No. 7 Lees-McRae in the first round of the Conference Carolinas postseason tournament on April 13.
Marsans finished with a team-high 10 kills to close out his season with a 5.38 kill/set average, which continues to lead the nation and is the highest average by a Bobcat in a single season in program history.
Kuntz finished nine kills, a block assist and four digs, while Nicholas Brewster added seven kills and three block assists.
Peters tallied 23 assists, two service aces, four kills, three block assists, and a team-high 10 digs, with Steven Nalls also finished with five digs.
Belmont Abbey sprinted out the gates by scoring 20 of the first 26 points and held the momentum to clinch a 25-13 win in set one.
The Crusaders used a sizeable run in the second frame to clinch a 25-12 win in set two.
Lees-McRae responded in the third set with an early 7-4 run, but a late run by Belmont Abbey gave the Crusaders a 21-20 lead.
A 5-2 run by the Bobcats, fueled by two kills by Kuntz and a solo kill by Peters, Marsans, and Riley Chapman, gave Lees-McRae a 25-23 win in set three.
Belmont Abbey clinched the first-round victory with a 25-15 win in set four.
The Crusaders also finished with a match-high eight service aces.
Matteo Miselli finished with a match-high 22 kills, while Jack Walsh and Kyle Ferguson finished with 35 assists and 12 block assists, respectively.
Marsans closes out the season with a 5.38 kills/set average, which is the highest average in a single season in program history and finished with 382 kills, which ranks fourth all-time in a single season.
Lees-McRae finished with eight wins this season, which is the most in a single season since 2017.
