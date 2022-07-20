Lees-McRae’s Destiny Johnson chosen as one of Conference Carolinas’ nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lees-McRae College’s Destiny Johnson, a member of the women’s basketball program under head coach Keith Jennings, has been selected to serve as one of the two student-athletes chosen to be Conference Carolinas’ official nominees for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award. Johnson joins Jami Tham of Barton as the league’s official nominees.
The NCAA Woman of the Year Award, which was established in 1991, honors the academic achievements, athletic excellence, community service, and leadership of graduating female student-athletes. The duo are part of the 577 nominees from across all of the NCAA in the 32nd year of the Woman of the Year award program. NCAA Division II has 127 nominees, including Johnson and Tham, with the average grade-point average of those nominated is 3.8.
In addition to boasting an impressive 4.00 GPA as an Elementary Education major, Johnson became the 15th player in Lees-McRae women’s basketball program history to reach 1,000-career points and finished her career as a two-time All-Conference Carolinas performer to help the Bobcats reach the league’s postseason tournament in three of her four years in Banner Elk.
Her accolades on the court translated off the court as Johnson received the Fred I. Dickerson Award, which is given to the female student-athlete with the highest GPA, the Sullivan Award, given to a graduating senior whose “nobility of character” and service to others set them apart as examples for all, the Lees-McRae Teacher Education Award, and was a CoSIDA Academic All-American in 2021.
Johnson has also been a strong representative for Lees-McRae and the Conference Carolinas in the community as she has volunteered her time with various organizations in the High Country. Her work with Feeding Avery Families, Food Lion, and as a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee at Lees-McRae has left a mark on the campus community.
To be eligible for the NCAA Woman of the Year, a student-athlete must have complete and earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport and must have earned her undergraduate degree by Summer 2022. The NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee will next identify the Top-30, 10 student-athlete from each division, and from there selects three finalists from each division. From the nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then selects the NCAA Woman of the Year, who will be named later this Fall.
Men’s and Women’s Track and Field well represented on USTFCCCA Track and Field All-Academic Awards
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the 2022 NCAA Division II All-Academic Teams and All-Academic Athletes on Wednesday afternoon, honoring both the Lees-McRae men’s and women’s track & field teams, under head coach Ley Fletcher, along with senior Brian Sims Jr. who garnered individual academic honors.
In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale and a student-athletes must have a 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and achieved an automatic-or provisional qualifying mark (individual or relay event) for either the indoor or outdoor season.
The Lees-McRae men’s track & field team achieved a 3.10 GPA during the Spring 2022 semester to become one of the more than 100 teams to be honored with this academic achievement, while the women’s track & field team posted a 3.08 cumulative GPA during the semester to join the more than 100 teams on the women’s side to achieve this honor.
Sims Jr., a senior History major, became the first Bobcat in school history to earn Indoor All-American honors by finishing fifth in the 400-meter dash at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships in March and earned a spot in this year’s NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in May. He also became the sixth Bobcat in school history to earn CoSIDA Academic All-American Division II honors after earning an impressive 4.00 GPA in the classroom.
