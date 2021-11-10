Lees-McRae’s Eidson garners Conference Carolinas Men’s Swimming Freshman of the Month honors
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Lees-McRae College’s Caleb Eidson has been named the first Conference Carolinas Men’s Swimming Freshman of the Month for the 2021-22 season. Eidson, who joined the Bobcats from Hilton Head, S.C., has had an impressive start to his freshman season by posting victories against King on Oct. 9, Roanoke on Oct. 16, and against both Catawba and Emory & Henry Oct. 30.
Eidson, a freshman pre-veterinary science major, opened the month by winning both the 50 free (21.64) and the 100 free (47.69) against King, before winning the 50 (21.77) and 100 free (48.16) against Roanoke. He closed out the month by defeating both Catawba and Emory & Henry swimmers in the 50 free (21.47) and 100 free (46.69) this past weekend. In addition to posting a pair of victories last weekend, Eidson also swam a leg of the 200-free relay (1:28.96), 400-free relay (3:14.31), and 400-medley relay (3:38.94) that also finished second, respectively.
Lees-McRae’s Garvilla named Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Freshman of the Month
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Lees-McRae College’s Daniel Garvilla has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Freshman of the Month for October 2021. Garvilla, who joined the Bobcats from St. Charles, Mo., tallied 12 points on five goals and two assists in October to help the men’s soccer team clinch a No. 4 seed in the Conference Carolinas postseason tournament.
Garvilla, a freshman business administration major, has tallied five goals and two assists in 515 minutes played this past month to lead the Bobcats to conference wins over Belmont Abbey, Mount Olive, King, and Southern Wesleyan in October. The freshman opened the month with a pair of goals against Mars Hill (Oct. 6) and Belmont Abbey (Oct. 12). Garvilla then tallied three goals and two assists in a pair of wins over King (Oct. 26) and Southern Wesleyan (Oct. 30). The freshman ended the regular season ranked 11th in the conference with 15 points in 13 games played.
Men’s Cross Country finished 10th overall at NCAA Division II Southeast Regional; Betzer finished 45th in Women’s 6k
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Lees-McRae men’s cross country team finished 10th overall out of 23 teams in the Southeast Region on Nov. 7, which is the first time the program has finished in the top-10 under head coach Ley Fletcher, while Deanna Betzer crossed 45th out of 155 runners in the Women’s 6k at the NCAA Division II Southeast Regionals.
Max Geckler paced the Bobcats by finishing 29th in the field of 161 runners with a time of 32:24.9, which was only 17 seconds away from earning All-Region honors (top 25 garner this honor). Ian Kelbert crossed second for Lees-McRae in 44th (32:58.0), while Brennen Pierce was 55th with a time of 33:35.4. Garrett Ybarra was the next Bobcat to cross the finish line in 96th (35:02.9). Landon Cromer finished 106th with a time of 35:30.6, while Silas Arendash was 120th (36:18.4).
By virtue of finishing higher on the men’s side, Lees-McRae has earned the other half of a point in the season-long “Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup” competition with rival King. The Bobcats earned the other half of the point by finishing higher in the Conference Carolinas Championships.
Men’s Soccer fall short against Belmont Abbey in Conference Carolinas Tournament quarterfinals, 1-0
BANNER ELK – No. 8 Belmont Abbey (6-9-2) scored in the 63rd minute and held the host No. 4 Lees-McRae (9-6-2) men’s soccer team scoreless for the full 90 minutes en route to clinching a 1-0 victory in the Conference Carolinas Quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Lees-McRae held the momentum early in the contest with back-to-back shots by Gray Smith hitting the right woodwork and being saved in the first 14 minutes of action.
The Bobcats nearly broke the deadlock in the 32nd as Jesper Jonsson had a received a through ball from Aversano, but an unfortunate offsides call held the game at 0-0 at halftime.
After Lees-McRae had multiple prime scoring chances early in the second half, Belmont Abbey took the lead with an unassisted goal in the 63rd minute.
The Bobcats had a couple of final scoring opportunities late, including a shot on goal by Daniel Garvilla in the 76th minute and a shot by Rickson Hill that hit the woodwork in the 86th minute, but failed to even the score by the final whistle.
Joshua Garvilla finished with four saves in net for the Bobcats.
Trevor Mueller scored the lone goal for the Crusaders, while Ben Knust finished with four saves in goal.
Women’s Soccer loses heartbreaker to Belmont Abbey in Conference Carolinas Quarterfinals, 1-0
BANNER ELK – No. 5 Belmont Abbey (9-8-1) scored with just more than five minutes remaining in the first overtime session to escape with a 1-0 victory over the host No. 4 Lees-McRae (11-4-2) women’s soccer team in the Conference Carolinas Quarterfinals on Nov. 6.
Belmont Abbey had multiple scoring chances early in the first half, with one shot hitting the crossbar and the other needing to be saved by Mallory Roughton. Lees-McRae nearly had a scoring opportunity in the 42nd minute as a shot by Ivy Cagno just missed frame to hold the score at 0-0 after 45 minutes of action.
Pali Smith nearly broke the deadlock in the 61st minute on a shot in the top-right corner, but a timely save by the Crusader goalkeeper held the score at 0-0. Belmont Abbey held a 7-4 edge in shots in the second half, but failed to break through as the game shifted to overtime.
The Bobcats opened the first overtime session with a shot by Rachel Crum that was ultimately saved in the 92nd minute.
The Crusaders finally broke through in the 94th minute with a golden goal to clinch the quarterfinal win.
Roughton and Haile Desmarais combined to make three saves in net for the Bobcats.
KB Briones scored for the Crusaders, while Lauryn Harding finished with five saves in net.
