Softball plates 14 runs on 21 hits in a pair of non-conference wins over University of Charleston, Queens (N.C.)
CHARLOTTE – The Lees-McRae softball team tallied 14 runs on 21 hits, including a combined seven-RBI performance from Lauren Ritchie and Kasey Spease and two home runs from the plate and nine strikeouts in the circle for Megan Powell, en route to claiming an 8-4 come-from-behind victory over the University of Charleston and a 6-2 win over host Queens (N.C.) to close out the Queens Round Robin on Sunday, Feb. 13.
Aliyah Compton, Emma Jackson, Hannah Foster, and Ritchie all finished with multiple hits in game one to pace the Bobcats, combining for four RBIs, a triple and five runs scored.
Spease also went 1-for-1 from the plate with a two-RBI double, while Jordyn Scott, Jannon Glaspie and Jada Wilson also collected hits, including a two-run home run by Wilson.
After a scoreless first inning, Charleston opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with three runs on two hits and later extended their lead to 4-0 on a solo home run in the top of the third.
Lees-McRae responded in the bottom of the fourth with a two-RBI double by Spease with two outs that scored both Jackson and Foster.
Wilson followed up Spease’s double with a two-run homer to even the score at 4-4.
The Bobcats reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth as Ritchie singled with two outs that scored Foster, who connected on a triple a few pitches earlier.
Lees-McRae closed out the game’s scoring in the bottom of the sixth as a Jackson single scored Glaspie from third base and a single by Ritchie scored both Jackson and Compton to extend the lead to 8-4.
The Bobcats held off the Eagles in the top of the seventh to clinch the non-conference sweep.
Raygan Rensing and Jada Wilson gave up a combined four earned runs on four hits in seven innings of work.
Four Eagles collected hits in the opening game of the day, led by Hannah Rose who went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Danielle Bauer surrendered eight runs on 12 hits to be credited with the loss in the circle.
In the second game, Powell paced the Bobcats in the later game, going 3-for-3 from the plate with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored. Julie Gast and Foster also finished with multiple hits in the second game, with Spease going 1-for-2 from the plate with two RBIs and two walks.
Ritchie also went 1-for-3 from the plate with a walk and two runs scored.
After a scoreless first inning, Lees-McRae opened the scoring in the top of the second inning as Powell hit a two-run home run to give the Bobcats the early lead. The Bobcats extended the lead in the top of the third inning as Spease singled up the middle that scored both Foster and Ritchie to push the lead to 5-0.
Queens responded with a single run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to 5-1.
Powell pushed the lead to 6-1 in the top of the fifth with a lead-off solo home run. Lees-McRae held the Royals to only one run on two hits in the final three innings to clinch the non-conference win.
Powell struck out nine batters and only allowed two runs on five hits to earn the win in the circle for the Bobcats. Kayla Smith went 2-for-3 from the plate to pace the Royals, while Kaylee DeJesus chipped in two runs batted in.
Jordan Dunn and Khristen McPherson gave up six earned runs on nine hits in the circle for Queens.
Megan Powell became only the fifth Bobcat since the 2017 season with multiple home runs in a single game.
Gardner, McConnell lift Men’s Basketball past Erskine, 93-71
DUE WEST, S.C. – Drew Gardner scored a game-high 23 points to go along with eight rebounds, while Malik McConnell tallied 16 points, three assists, and two steals, to lead the Lees-McRae men’s basketball to a 93-71 road win over Erskine on Feb. 12 to clinch its 11th Conference Carolinas victory of the season.
Gardner shot 8-of-12 from the floor and 6-of-8 from behind the three-point line to pace the Bobcats in scoring.
McConnell shot 4-of-8 from the field and 8-of-11 from the charity stripe. Timon Jones chipped in eight points, while London England added seven points and a season-high 11 rebounds.
The lead changed hands early in the first half until a three-point field goal by Gardner gave the Bobcats a 31-22 lead with just under six minutes left in the first half. Lees-McRae maintained its sizeable lead for the remainder of the first half to claim a 44-37 halftime lead.
The Bobcats pushed the lead to double-digits with 17 minutes left in the contest as Jones converted a layup off an assist by Gardner. After a short rally by the Flying Fleet, Lees-McRae extended its lead back to 73-53 on a layup by Drew Redmond with six minutes left in the contest. The Bobcats scored timely baskets down the stretch to preserved the conference road victory.
Lees-McRae held a 53-42 edge in bench productions and outscored the host 40-20 in points in the painted area.
Jalen Miller and Jaylen Prioleau tallied 13 and 10 points to pace the Flying Fleet.
