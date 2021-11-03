Men’s Swimming defeats Emory & Henry twice, falls short against Catawba twice in pair of weekend tri-meets
BOONE – Caleb Eidson and Chase Davis both posted first-place finishes during tri-meets on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29 and 30, while J.D. McCray touched first in the 200 back in Friday’s meet, as the Lees-McRae men’s swimming team fell short against Catawba, while also defeating Emory & Henry in both of this weekend’s tri-meets.
Catawba defeated Lees-McRae 86-62 (Friday) and 97-64 (Saturday), while Lees-McRae defeated Emory & Henry 99.5-48.5 (Friday) and 109-49 (Saturday). Friday’s event was held in Salisbury, with Saturday’s event held at Watauga County Parks and Recreation.
In Friday event notables, Eidson touched first in the 100 free (46.69), while Davis won the 500 free (4:49.53) and McCray clinched the 200-back competition with a time of 1:57.21.
Davis and Eidson joined Carson Cross and Cooper Gobble to finish second in the 400-medley relay (3:38.94), while Davis also finished second in the 200 back (1:57.78).
McCray also teamed up with Cross, Eidson and Gobble to touch second in the 200-free relay (1:28.96).
Gobble and Cross both also finished third in the 100 free (49.71) and in the 100 breast (1:02.22) respectively, while Thomas Ware was third in the 500 free (4:57.47) and Thomas Savage finished third in the 200 fly (2:05.71).
Of Saturday notables, Davis touched first in the 100 back (53.85), while Eidson won the 50 free (21.47). McCray was second in the 400 IM (4:27.18), while joining Eidson, Ware and Gobble to finish second in the 400-free relay (3:14.31).
Cross posted a second-place finish in the 200 breast (2:16.00) and teamed up with Davis, Savage, and Cooper Hoagland to touch second in the 200-medley relay (1:40.33).
Ware and Eidson were also second in the 1,000 free (10:19.37) and in the 200 free (1:45.73), respectively.
Davis touched third in the 200 free (1:47.03), while McCray and Gobble were third in the 100 back (54.89) and 50 free (22.45) respectively.
The Bobcats will travel to Bristol, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 6, to compete in a dual meet against King at 1 p.m.
Four second-half goals lift men’s soccer past Southern Wesleyan on Senior Day, 5-2
BANNER ELK —
Daniel Garvilla scored twice, while Fletcher Dyson, Johannes Oeksnevad and Zach Aversano also scored, as the Lees-McRae men’s soccer team scored four second-half goals en route to clinching a 5-2 win over visiting Southern Wesleyan on Senior Day to officially clinch the No. 4 seed in the Conference Carolinas postseason tournament. The win lefts the Bobcats to 9-5-2 overall with an 8-3-1 mark in conference play.
After 30 minutes of scoreless first-half action, Garvilla opened the game’s scoring in the 31st minute as he tallied his sixth of the season off an assist by Aversano.
Southern Wesleyan responded just six minutes later to even the score at 1-1 after the first 45 minutes of action.
The Bobcats reclaimed the lead in the 56th minute as Oeksnevad collected a pass from Fredrik Haave and buried his team-leading ninth goal of the season past the goalkeeper.
Lees-McRae extended the lead to 3-1 in the 59th minute as Aversano scored his sixth goal of the season off assists by Garvilla and Tamino Brown.
Dyson pushed the lead to 4-1 in the 78th minute as he scored his fourth of the season on assists by Harrison Watts and Connor Hahn.
The Warriors scored their final goal in the 81st minute to trim the deficit back to 4-2, before Garvilla closed out the game’s scoring in the 87th minute with an unassisted marker.
Joshua Garvilla finished with six saves in net for the Bobcats.
Lees-McRae finished with a 22-16 edge in shots and a 14-8 advantage in shots-on-goal.
Hykeem Martin and Pedro Fonseca both scored for the Warriors. Carter Pike made nine saves in net for Southern Wesleyan.
The Bobcats will enter the Conference Carolinas postseason tournament as a No. 4 seed and will find out on Wednesday, Nov. 3, who they will host in the quarterfinal round on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Four Bobcats score as women’s soccer shoots past Southern Wesleyan on Senior Day, 5-0
BANNER ELK — Taylor Barrineau scored twice, while Pali Smith, Alexa Todd and Sierra Shuey also scored, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s soccer team to a 5-0 shutout victory over the visiting Southern Wesleyan on Senior Day to clinch the No. 4 seed in the Conference Carolinas postseason tournament. With the win, LMC improves to 11-3-2 overall, and 8-2-2 in conference matches.
Lees-McRae stormed out of the gates by opening the scoring just three minutes into the contest, as Smith scored her third goal of the season on an assist from Todd.
The Bobcats tallied two more shots-on-goal in the next seven minutes and were rewarded in the 14th minute as Todd collected a cross by Gwen O’Brien and buried her fifth goal of the season to extend the lead.
Lees-McRae closed out its first-half scoring in the 28th minute as Barrineau scored her fifth goal of the season, unassisted, to extend the Bobcats lead to 3-0.
After 20 minutes of scoreless action to open up the second half, Barrineau scored her second goal of the game and sixth of the season off an assist by Smith to extend the lead to 4-0.
The Bobcats closed out the scoring in the 67th minute as Shuey scored her first goal of the season on a header off a cross by O’Brien.
Lees-McRae held a 17-4 advantage in shots and a 10-1 edge in shots-on-goal.
Mallory Roughton and Haile Desmarais combined to clinch the Bobcats’ ninth shutout this season, making one save.
Samantha Benner and Taylor Hanzel combined to make five saves in net for Southern Wesleyan.
The Bobcats will enter the Conference Carolinas postseason tournament as a No. 4 seed and will host a quarterfinal round tournament matchup on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Women’s Volleyball battles past Erskine in four on Senior Day
BANNER ELK — Olivia Ney and Hailey Gilreath both posted a team-high 12 kills, while Natasha Colon Moreno and Lauren Xayavong tallied 22 and 21 digs respectively, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s volleyball team to a four-set victory over visiting Erskine on Senior Day.
The win improves LMC to 9-13 overall, and 7-8 in conference play.
Ney finished with a match-high in kills to go along with three block assists and three digs, while Gilreath chipped in three block assists and four digs. Moreno and Xayavong also added eight kills and four assists, respectively.
Kaden Hill tallied nine kills, a solo block, and four block assists, while Carlee Allbaugh added eight kills, a match-high 39 assists, and 18 digs.
Lees-McRae sprinted out of the gates by scoring 12 of the first 13 points and closed on kills by Ney and Gilreath to clinch the first set, 25-12.
Erskine responded with an early run in the second frame, but a 9-1 run shifted momentum back to the Bobcats. Lees-McRae held off a late Flying Fleet rally and won the second set on a pair of kills by Gilreath and Mahaelani Chun, 25-23.
Erskine overcame a late 4-0 run by the Bobcats in the third set to win the frame, 26-24.
Lees-McRae closed the contest on a 10-3 run and used a final kill by Chun to win the conference match with a 25-18 victory in set four.
The Bobcats held a slim 55-44 edge in kills and finished with all of the match’s seven service aces.
Kaile Tuisamatatele and Meredith Hollinger finished with 12 and 11 kills, respectively, for Erskine. Mallory Carter added 27 assists and 17 digs.
The Bobcats will visit Francis Marion in a Conference Carolinas match at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.
