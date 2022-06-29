Four Bobcats garner USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field All-Region honors
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released its 2022 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field All-Region honorees on June 22, honoring seniors Brian Sims Jr. (400-meter dash) and Britney Augustin (400-meter dash / 400-meter hurdles), along with sophomores Zai Fraser (Triple Jump) and Christian Bargaineer (110-meter hurdles) with all-region honors.
To earn all-region honors, a student-athlete must be one of the top five individuals in their respective events in their region. The eight regions of the NCAA Division II are Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast, and West.
Sims Jr., a senior history major, posted the third-fastest time in the 400-meter dash (47.07) in the Southeast Region and ranked tied for 15th in the NCAA Division II to earn a spot at the Outdoor Track & Field Championships on May 26. He also garnered all-region honorees for the 400-meter dash in the indoor season on March 8.
Augustin, a senior business administration major, led the Southeast Region in both the 400-meter dash (55.78) and the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.02) and finished with the 12th-fastest time in the 400-meter hurdles in the NCAA Division II this season. In addition to finishing 10th in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships on May 26, Augustin also won Conference Carolinas titles in both the 400-meter dash and 400-meter hurdles, while breaking school record (and even a championship meet record in the hurdles) as well.
Fraser, a sophomore business administration major, led the Southeast Region in the triple jump with a distance of 12.81 meters, which also ranked fifth in the NCAA Division II this season. In addition to earning a spot in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships on May 26, Fraser won the Conference Carolinas title in the triple jump with a distance of 12.37 meters, which broke her own championship meet record.
Bargaineer, a sophomore business administration major, recorded the third-fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles (14.79) in the Southeast Region during the outdoor season. He won the Conference Carolinas title in the event with his time of 14.79 to earn All-Conference Carolinas First Team honors and break his own Lees-McRae record of 14.87 from last season.
Lees-McRae’s Brian Sims Jr. garners CoSIDA Academic All-America® Third Team honors
AUSTIN, Texas – The 2021-22 Academic All-America® Division II Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country Team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), were announced on Wednesday, June 22, recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes from each division for their combined performances on the track and in the classroom, honoring Lees-McRae senior Brian Sims Jr. as a member of the Third Team All-America®.
Sims Jr. becomes the sixth Bobcat in school history to garner this academic distinction and joins Lees-McRae men’s soccer senior Johannes Oeksnevad, who was named to the Division II men’s soccer team back on Dec. 9, as student-athletes to earn this academic honor during the 2021-22 season.
In addition to earning an impressive 4.00 GPA as a History major, Sims Jr. was a member of both the Lees-McRae men’s basketball team, under head coach Steve Hardin, and the track & field program, under head coach Ley Fletcher and associate head coach John Boisette. Sims Jr. became the first Bobcat in school history to earn Indoor All-American honors by finishing fifth in the 400-meter dash at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships in March and earned a spot at the this year’s NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in May.
Sims Jr. was also a three-time Academic All-District team as he was named to the Division II Men’s Track & Field All-District Team on May 26, the Division II Men’s Basketball All-District Team on February 17, and the Division II Men’s Track & Field All-District Team last July.
