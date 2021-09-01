Men’s cross country ranked fifth in Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Lees-McRae College men’s cross country team, under head coach Ley Fletcher, has been picked to finish fifth in the 2021 Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the league office announced on August 27. Juniors Elias Zajicek and Silas Arendash, along with freshman Max Geckler, were all named Preseason Athletes to Watch.
Newcomer to the conference UNC Pembroke claimed the top spot with 137 total points (seven first-place votes). Emmanuel was picked second with 134 points, while Mount Olive was selected third with 121 points. The preseason poll was voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Zajicek and Arendash, who both enter their third season in Banner Elk, garnered All-Conference Carolinas second team honors last season and are poised to have a breakout season in 2021. Geckler, who joins the Bobcats from Wake Forest, is looking to make a statement in his first season at Lees-McRae.
2021 Conference Carolinas Men’s Cross Country Preseason Poll: UNC Pembroke (137 points), Emmanuel (134 points), Mount Olive (121 points), King (Tenn.) (111 points), Lees-McRae (98 points), North Greenville (87 points), Belmont Abbey (77 points), Erskine (65 points), Southern Wesleyan (48 points), Barton (44 points), Francis Marion (37 points), Converse (37 points), Chowan (18 points).
Bagbey hired as Game Environment Coordinator
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail announces on August 27 that Tyler Bagbey has been named the Game Environment Coordinator, a new hybrid role created to enhance the student-athlete experience. Bagbey comes to the mountains from Longwood University, where he served as a broadcaster and crew member on the ESPN+ broadcasts and a marketing and fan engagement intern, while also earning his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
“This is a great opportunity for us to further enhance the student-athlete experience,” said McPhail. “We have positioned ourselves to serve our athletic department and fan base. These elevated opportunities will best capture our goal of chasing excellence. Tyler will fill areas we have needed help with and provide a service to which we all will benefit from moving forward.”
While at Longwood University, Bagbey’s main roles included serving as a crew member for the NCAA Division I broadcast at both Longwood and UNC Greensboro, mastering problem solving, managing a staff of student workers, and directing select events on ESPN 3. In addition to his work with broadcasting, Bagbey developed marketing research during the COVID pandemic, filmed and edited promotional videos, and created marketing plans for social media as an intern in the Marketing and Fan Engagement Department.
“I would like to personally thank Craig McPhail for the opportunity to advance my career at Lees-McRae College,” said Bagbey. “Having the opportunity to work for an athletic department that is very forward thinking is important to me and, after talking with Craig, Jeffrey Merrill and Patrick Smith, Lees-McRae definitely felt like the right fit for me. I look forward to helping make the student-athlete experience the best it can be.”
During his time in Farmville, Va., Bagbey also was the business manager and head of the fundraising committee at the WMLU radio station and was instrumentally involved in the Longwood Asian Student Involvement Association (ASIA) Club.
