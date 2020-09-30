Lees-McRae announces Green & White scrimmage schedule with live action each Friday
BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College is proud to announce the first-ever Green & White Scrimmage schedule featuring seven games of live action to be streamed virtually each Friday until the close of the Fall semester. The schedule kicked off Friday, Sept. 25, with a women’s soccer intra-squad scrimmage.
“We think this is a great way for fans, friends and family to watch us during these times,” said Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail. “I am excited for you all to see the 2020-21 edition of several of our team, as we are all excited to get into action soon.”
The Lees-McRae men’s and women’s soccer, softball and women’s volleyball teams will each be featured in an intra-squad format that will be streamed to the Lees-McRae Athletics YouTube channel. Links to the broadcasts can be found on LMCBobcats.com and across our social media channels. The full Green & White Scrimmage schedule can be found by clicking to www.lmcbobcats.com/news/2020/9/22/mens-soccer-lees-mcrae-announces-the-first-ever-green-white-scrimmage-schedule-featuring-live-action-every-friday.aspx
In accordance with state and local regulations, only essential personnel will be allowed at Lees-McRae sporting events that are held in the Williams Gymnasium, Softball Field and on the soccer practice fields. Social distancing, wearing masks and all COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.
For more information on Lees-McRae Athletics, follow the Bobcats on Twitter (@LMCBobcats), on Facebook (Lees-McRae Athletics) and on Instagram (leesmcraeathletics).
Women’s Soccer earns United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lees-McRae College women’s soccer team, under head coach Cally Morrill, was recognized on Sept. 24 by the United Soccer Coaches for being named one of their annual Team Academic Award recipients. The Bobcats posted a 3.36 cumulative GPA for the 2019-20 academic year to become one of the 889 soccer teams (333 men, 556 women) to achieve this academic honor.
“We as a staff are extremely proud of this group of women for achieving this award,” said Morrill. “The end of the past academic year and the start of this academic year have been far from what anyone could have imagined. The team was diligent and disciplined in their studies during this challenging time and we believe it speaks volumes of their character and where the future of the program is headed.”
This honor recognizes the women’s soccer program, who finished with seven players on the prestigious Division II Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award recipients list, for their outstanding work in the classroom. The women’s soccer team also led the way for all Lees-McRae programs with 19 honorees on the Spring 2020 Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll.
Lees-McRae joins Belmont Abbey, Chowan, King and North Greenville as members of the Conference Carolinas to be recognized for having at least one soccer team earn this academic achievement. For teams to qualify for this academic distinction, they must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale. For the full list of the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award recipients, click to unitedsoccercoaches.org/2019-20-college-team-academic-award-recipients/.
Men’s lacrosse adds 14 newcomers
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach Brad Dunn announced the addition of 14 newcomers to his 2021 recruiting class. The newest class of Bobcats include Clay Adams (Holly Springs, N.C.), Ryan Bird (Vero Beach, Fla.), Alex Bonnell (Glen Burnie, Md.), J.P. Daniels (Charlotte, N.C.), Brady Ferriter (LaPlata, Md.), Tyler Finley (Stedman, N.C.), Tyler Flannelly (Myrtle Beach, S.C.), Garrett Gulley (Waldorf, Md.), Tyler Kobylarz (Pawleys Island, S.C.), Eli Padowicz (Lexington, S.C.), Joe Pickens (Winston-Salem, N.C.), Connor Richards (Greensboro, Ga.), Logan Ryan (Perry Hall, Md.) and Jarett Trombino (Clemmons, N.C.).
“I am extremely excited to bring these young men to Banner Elk and to our Bobcat lacrosse program,” said Dunn. “Each one bring a unique skill set that will mesh extremely well with our returning players. These 14 incoming players will continue to be a part of the foundation of what Lees-McRae Lacrosse will be for many years to come.”
Clay Adams (Holly Springs, N.C. / Apex Friendship)
Adams comes to Lees-McRae from Holly Springs, where he helped control the midfield in each of his final two seasons on the Apex Friendship High School varsity team. In addition to proving his skill level on the field, Adams showed success in the classroom by consistently maintaining a high grade-point-average (GPA) en route to being a member of various clubs and organizations throughout his career.
Ryan Bird (Vero Beach, Fla./St. Edwards High School)
Bird joins the Bobcats from St. Edwards High School where he finished with a team-high 42 goals during his junior year en route to earning first team All-Area Honorable Mention and repeating as a first team District 24 member. Prior to his senior year getting cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bird was named a team captain due to his leadership abilities. His success on the field translated in the classroom as well as he finished as a member of the Dean’s List.
Alex Bonnell (Glen Burnie, Md./Glen Burnie High School)
Bonnell comes to Banner Elk from Glen Burnie, Md., as the first player in Glen Burnie High School history to commit to play college lacrosse. In addition to controlling the midfield for his high school team, Bonnell was a member of the Rockfish Lacrosse Club. Bonnell found success off the field as well as he graduated with a 3.8 GPA en route to maintaining Honor Roll status during his academic career.
J.P. Daniels (Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Catholic)
Daniels comes to Lees-McRae from Charlotte Catholic High School as a third team All-Conference selection during his junior season. In addition to being one of the main attackman on his high school team, Daniels was selected to be the team captain during his senior season as well as earning multiple Most Valuable Player awards for his career on the Red Balloons Lacrosse Club. Daniels also showed success in the classroom as he maintained a consistently high GPA during his academic career.
Brady Ferriter (LaPlata, Md./McDonough High School)
Ferriter joins the Bobcats from McDonough High School where he was a four-year captain and four-time All-County selection for controlling the midfield for his high school squad. In addition to being named a two-time All-Conference member, Ferriter set the McDonough record for most goals in a single game and most goals in a single season. In addition to finding success on the field, Ferriter found success in the classroom by graduating Magna Cum Laude as well as being a member of the National Honor Society.
Tyler Finley (Stedman, N.C. / Cape Fear High School)
Finley comes to Banner Elk from Stedman as a member of the 2020 All-Conference first team as well as a 2019 All-Conference honorable mention for controlling the midfield for Cape Fear High School. In addition to being named a member of the Bull City All-Star team, Finley was selected to play in the 2019 Powerade State Games. Finley’s success on the field translated to in the classroom as he finished with a consistently high GPA during his academic career.
Tyler Flannelly (Myrtle Beach, S.C./Myrtle Beach High School)
Flannelly comes to Lees-McRae from a first team All-State representative from Myrtle Beach High School after controlling the midfield during his high school career. In addition to his All-State nomination, Flannelly earned the title of Grand Strand Player of the Year for his success on the field. Flannelly also found success in the classroom as he served as a member of the Beta Club as well as the Ocean Awareness club’s president during his senior year.
Garrett Gulley (Waldorf, Md./St. Charles High School)
Gulley joins the Bobcats as the third incoming freshman from Maryland, where he was a four-year team captain of the St. Charles High School lacrosse team. In addition to controlling the midfield for his team from Waldorf, Md., Gulley achieved success in the classroom by earning a membership in the National Honors Society and claiming Principal’s Honors for his academic success.
Tyler Kobylarz (Pawleys Island, S.C./Waccamaw High School)
Kobylarz comes to Banner Elk from Pawleys Island, S.C., where he was a two-year varsity starter on the Waccamaw High School lacrosse team. As one of the main defensemen, Kobylarz consistently drew the responsibility of controlling the opponent’s main attackman which he proved successful in doing. His success on the field translated to in the classroom as he maintained a high GPA throughout his academic career.
Eli Padowicz (Lexington, S.C./River Bluff High School)
Padowicz comes to the mountains from Lexington, S.C., where he served as the main defenseman on his River Bluff High School team. The three-year varsity starter proved his skill on the field as he led his team in caused turnovers during his shortened senior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to his success on the field, Padowicz excelled in the classroom by finishing with a consistently high GPA during his academic career.
Joe Pickens (Winston-Salem, N.C./West Forsyth High School)
Pickens comes to Lees-McRae from Winston-Salem, where he served a midfield and face-off specialist for the West Forsyth High School lacrosse team. Pickens showed dominance in the face-off circle by winning over 80 percent of his face-off attempts during his senior year. Pickens showed success in the classroom as well by graduating with a 3.5 GPA en route to being a member of the Key Club during his senior year.
Connor Richards (Greensboro, Ga./Gatewood High School)
Richards joins the Bobcats as an All-State selection for controlling the midfield for his Gatewood High School lacrosse team. In addition to finding success as a member of the lacrosse team, Richards was a two-time All-Region football player as well as two-time All-Region wrestler. Richards’ success as an athlete translated to the classroom as he finished with a 3.85 GPA during his senior year.
Logan Ryan (Perry Hall, Md./Perry Hall High School)
Ryan, who comes to Banner Elk as the fourth incoming freshman from Maryland, was one of the main defensemen on the Perry Hall High School lacrosse team. Ryan proved successful at controlling the opponent’s main attackman as he earned second team All-County honors during his junior year and was on track to earning the award again during his senior year if not for having his season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryan also found success in the classroom as he finished with above a 3.0 GPA.
Jarett Trombino (Clemmons, N.C./West Forsyth High School)
Trombino comes to the mountains from West Forsyth High School, where he was one of the main defensemen in each of his three seasons on the varsity team. In addition to being a two-year starter, Trombino finished with a team-high 17 caused turnovers during his junior year. His success on the field translated to in the classroom as he finished as a member of the Key Club as well as serving as the leader of the Cougar Crazies Club during his senior year.
