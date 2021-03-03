Abbott named Freshman of the Year, women’s swimming takes third at CC Championships
KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Tate Abbott was named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Freshman of the Year after winning her second conference title, by finishing first in the 100 free, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s swimming team to a third-place finish on the final day of the Conference Carolinas Swimming Championships on Feb. 28 at Kingsport Aquatic Center. This portion of the conference meet also closed out the 2020-21 season for the Lees-McRae Bobcats.
Abbott captured the title in the 100 free with a time of 52.03, which meets the NCAA Division II B mark. The freshman also won the 50 free on Feb. 25 and set a new program record in the 100 free, swimming more than a second faster than the previous record.
Molly Layde posted her third conference title in as many days by winning the 1650 free (17:48.15). She also won the 500 free on Thursday, Feb. 25 and the 1,000 free on Friday, Feb. 26.
Layde and Abbott teamed up with Kayla Fleming and Guillermina Rentsch to finish third in the 400-free relay with a time of 3:36.90.
Anastasia Johnson and Rentsch both set new Lees-McRae records by touching fourth in the 200 fly (2:10.38) and the 200 back (2:10.72) respectively.
“We had a great final session with 10 more personal records and two additional wins. It was just an all-around great meet for us!” Coach Sean Weddell said. “Taking home a Freshman of the Year is very important and very encouraging. Additionally, Molly Layde actually tied for the Swimmer of the Meet award, but it was defaulted due to the tie with an Emmanuel swimmer. It was also bittersweet seeing Molly Layde and Christian Nishimura go, but the future is very bright due to their contribution.”
Team Results:
1. Barton (696), 2. Emmanuel (Ga.) (580.5), 3. Lees-McRae (499), 4. King (417.5), 5. Chowan (385), 6. Salem (192), 7. Converse (120)
All-Conference:
Tate Abbott: 50 free (First Team), 100 free (First Team)
Molly Layde: 500 free (First Team), 1,000 free (First Team), 1650 free (First Team)
Anastasia Johnson: 200 IM (Third Team), 100 fly (Third Team)
Guillermina Rentsch: 100 back (Third Team)
Jenna Morris: 400 IM (Third Team)
200-free relay team (Second Team)
400-free relay team (Third Team)
800-free relay team (Second Team)
200-medley relay team (Second Team)
400-medley relay team (Third Team)
Bobcats men’s volleyball falls to North Greenville
BANNER ELK – Ethan Gardner finished with a solo and block assist on Feb. 27 to move into a tie for third in program history in career solo blocks (44) and into fifth in program history in both block assists (135) and total blocks (179), but it was not enough as North Greenville finished with a 35-21 advantage in kills to clinch a straight-sets victory over the Bobcats. LMC drops to 0-7, and 0-5 in conference matches, while North Greenville improved to 6-2, and 4-2 in Conference Carolinas action.
Michael Marsans finished with a team-high seven kills to go along with three digs. Gardner also chipped in five kills, while Nic Brewster tallied four kills and six digs. Bradley Peters added 13 set assists and two service aces.
The Crusaders used an 11-2 run in the first set to grab momentum and closed on a 4-0 run to clinch the frame 25-16. North Greenville ended the second set on a 9-4 run to win the second stanza, 25-18.
The Crusaders clinched the victory with a 25-17 win in the third set.
Jackson Gilbert and Diego Rosich each finished with seven kills to pace the Crusaders. Sergio Carrillo tallied 28 assists, while Christian Phung chipped in seven digs.
Tusculum pulls away from men’s lacrosse, 17-6
BANNER ELK – Antonio Cruz set a new career-high with 21 saves, the most by a Bobcat since the 2017 season, but it wasn’t enough as Tusculum won 18 of the 25 total face-offs to clinch the 17-6 non-conference victory on Feb. 27. Tusculum improved to 4-0 with the win, while LMC dropped to 0-4.
Craig Barr scored two goals and had one assist to pace the Bobcats. Tyler Flannelly and Tyler Finley both finished with a goal and an assist, while J.P. Galloway and Mike Moore also scored.
Tusculum outscored the Bobcats 4-1 in the first 10 minutes of action, including a goal just one minute into the contest, to take the early lead. Galloway, Flannelly, Moore, and Barr also scored in the second frame as Lees-McRae trimmed the deficit to 9-5 at halftime.
The Pioneers scored the next seven goals to extend the lead before Barr scored his second goal of the contest with 3:36 left in the game. Tusculum added a late insurance marker to clinch the road victory.
The Pioneers outshot Lees-McRae 38-17 and were 4-of-9 in extra-man opportunities.
Cruz was credited with the loss in the net for Lees-McRae, making 21 saves on 38 shots on goal.
Tristin Kirkham scored a game-high three goals to pace the Pioneers. Ross Geiger finished with seven saves in net for Tusculum, while Shawn Smith and Nick Adams both shared time in net.
The Bobcats will look to clinch their first win on the newly converted Tate Field as they host Lander in a non-conference contest at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.
