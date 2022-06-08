LMC claims Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup over King
BANNER ELK – For the second time in its existence, Lees-McRae College has won the "Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup" against Conference Carolinas rival King after achieving success in the athletic competitions between the two schools during the 2021-22 athletic seasons, as well as in the classroom.
The Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup, which was established prior to the start of the 2012-13 season when King became official members of NCAA Division II and Conference Carolinas, pits the Bobcats and the Tornado against one another in 17 varsity sports, which makes up 22 total points, and three academic categories for a total of 25 points. The Blue Ridge Mountains are one of as many as 13 portions of the larger Appalachian Mountain range.
Inside the numbers for the Fall 2021 semester: The Bobcats opened the Fall 2021 semester with a point earned by the Lees-McRae men's cross country team, under head coach Ley Fletcher, with a higher finish in both the conference championship meet and in the Southeast Region. The Lees-McRae men's soccer team, under former head coach Shane Calvert, and women's soccer team, under head coach Cally Morrill, outscoring the Tornado a combined 6-1 in their games to earn two more points for the Bobcats. The Lees-McRae men's basketball team, under head coach Steve Hardin, clinched an 81-80 win on Nov. 30 over their rivals to give the Bobcats one final point in the first semester of action.
Inside the numbers for the Spring 2022 semester: The Lees-McRae men's and women's swimming teams, under former head coach Sean Weddell, and the men's indoor track & field team, under head coach Ley Fletcher and associate head coach John Boisette, garnered three points for the Bobcats after finishing higher in their respective championship meets. The Lees-McRae softball team, under head coach Kendall Fuller, split their doubleheader on April 6 to earn another point, while the Lees-McRae men's and women's tennis teams, under head coach Gene Highfield, swept their rivals on April 13 to clinch two more points. The Lees-McRae men's and women's outdoor track & field teams, under head coach Ley Fletcher and associate head coach John Boisette, closed out the season with two more point due to a higher finish at the conference championship meet.
Inside the academic component: The Bobcats earned all three academic points by having a higher departmental GPA, a higher graduation rate, and a higher percentage of student-athletes earning Academic All-Conference Carolinas team honors.
Lees-McRae’s Brian Sims Jr. garners CoSIDA Academic All-District® Track & Field Team honors for second consecutive year
AUSTIN, Texas – The 2021-22 Academic All-District® Division II Men's and Women's Track & Field / Cross Country Teams, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), were recently announced, recognizing the nation's top student-athletes from each division for their combined performances on the track and in the classroom, honoring Lees-McRae senior Brian Sims Jr. as a member of the First-Team All-District®.
Sims Jr. who is a member of both the Lees-McRae men's basketball team, under head coach Steve Hardin, and track & field program, under head coach Ley Fletcher and associate head coach John Boisette, posted an impressive 4.00 GPA as a History major. Sims Jr. became the first Bobcat in school history to earn Indoor All-American honors by finishing fifth in the 400-meter dash at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships in March and enters this year's outdoor championships tied for 15th-fastest time (47.07) in the 400-meter dash.
This marks the third consecutive semester in which Sims Jr. has been named to an Academic All-District team as he was named to the Division II Men's Basketball All-District Team on February 17 and the Division II Men's Track & Field All-District Team last July.
First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second-, and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced on Wednesday, June 22. For the full list of all of the 2021-22 CoSIDA Academic All-District honorees, click to https://academicallamerica.com/news/2022/5/25/academic-all-america-announcing-2021-22-cosida-academic-all-district-m-w-track-field-cross-country-teams.aspx.
