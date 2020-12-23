Men’s soccer picked to finish eighth in Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Lees-McRae College men’s soccer team, under head coach Shane Calvert, has been picked to finish eighth in the Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll, the league announced on Friday, Dec. 18. Senior Johannes Oeksnevad (Sandnes, Norway/St. Svithun VGS) and juniors C. Johan Hedberg (Stockholm, Sweden/Blackebergs Gymnasium) and Anton Sundstrom (Ostersund, Sweden/Wargentin Skolan) were all recognized as Preseason Players to Watch.
Chowan picked up eight first-place votes and 79 votes overall to secure the top spot in the preseason tally. Erskine received one first-place vote to garner second place with 68 points. Barton and Belmont Abbey were tied for third in the preseason poll with 62 points. The preseason poll was voted on by the league’s coaches.
Oeksnevad enters his fourth year in Banner Elk after leading the team in assists last season to go along with earning CoSIDA Academic All-District team honors for his work in the classroom. Hedberg, who started and played in all 16 matches for the Bobcats in 2019, and Sundstrom, who started all 16 games in goal for Lees-McRae, join Oeksnevad as three players poised to have a breakout year in 2021.
Lees-McRae opens the upcoming season at Conference Carolinas rival Barton on Sunday, Feb. 21. The Bobcats returns to the newly-renovated Tate Field on Sunday, March 21, as they host Chowan at 1 p.m.
Women’s soccer ranked seventh in Conference Carolina Preseason Poll
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas released its 2020-21 Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll on Friday, Dec. 18, with the Lees-McRae College women’s soccer team, under head coach Cally Morrill, ranked seventh. Seniors Tegan Dean (Oak Ridge, N.C./Northwest Guilford) and Hope Sanborn (Monroe, N.C./Sun Valley), as well as junior Lexi Todd (Vero Beach, Fla./Vero Beach), were all recognized as being Preseason Players to Watch.
Belmont Abbey received 96 total points (seven first-place votes) to claim the top spot. Mount Olive was picked second with 93 points, while Barton was selected third with 79 total points. The preseason poll was voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Dean, who started and played in all 15 games for the Bobcats in 2019, and Sanborn, who tallied the 10th-most saves in a single season in program history (123) en route to earning All-Conference Carolinas Third Team honors, both return for their fourth season in Banner Elk and are poised to make a statement in 2021. Todd returns after being limited to only four matches last season due to injury, looking to make a statement in 2021.
Lees-McRae opens the upcoming season at Conference Carolinas rival Barton at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21. The Bobcats returns to the newly-renovated Tate Field at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, as they host Chowan.
Lees-McRae student-athletes perform well in the classroom
BANNER ELK – The Lees-McRae Athletic Department released its semiannual GPA Report for the fall of 2020 semester on Wednesday, Dec. 16, with the Bobcat student-athletes earning a 3.21 cumulative GPA in an adverse semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am extremely proud of our student-athletes for achieving great academic success, while dealing with an unfavorable semester,” said Assistant Athletic Director-Compliance Jeffrey Merrill. “Additionally, our coaching staff has done a wonderful job with recruiting the right student-athletes for our campus community. Lastly, special thanks to the Burton Center for Academic Success, on our campus here at Lees-McRae, for their assistance in our academic success this semester.”
Inside the numbers
The Lees-McRae women’s programs led the way with a 3.33 cumulative GPA, while the men’s teams earned a 3.14 combined GPA and the Bobcat club sport teams garnered a 3.09 GPA. The women’s tennis (3.85), women’s swimming (3.79), softball (3.68) and women’s volleyball teams (3.50) all finished above a 3.5 cumulative GPA to lead the women’s side. The men’s swimming (3.41), men’s tennis (3.37), men’s volleyball (3.30) and men’s cycling (3.24) paced the men’s side.
Building off of last year’s success in th
e classroom
The Bobcats finished with a 3.174 cumulative GPA during the 2019-20 academic year and earned a combined 3.30 in the spring semester.
“In a semester highlighted by changes, the constant was our effort in the classroom,” said Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail. “I am really proud of Jeffrey’s tireless effort to keep us updated on academic progress, the coaches’ ability to make this more than just about their sport and the student-athletes we have identified to represent us and the faculty who support all of us.”
