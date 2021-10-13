Barrineau, Cagno lift Women’s Soccer past Francis Marion to match program’s best start since 2011
FLORENCE, S.C. – Taylor Barrineau (Iron Station, N.C. / East Lincoln) and Ivy Cagno (Burlington, N.C. / Southern Alamance) each scored their second goals on the season, while Mallory Roughton (Nashville, N.C. / Nash Central) made four saves to earn her fifth shutout of the season, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over host Francis Marion, as the Bobcats clinch their first five-game winning streak since 2013 and match the program’s best start to a season since 2011.
Both Lees-McRae and Francis Marion had chances early in the contest, including a shots-on-goal by Gwen O’Brien (Newport, N.C. / Croatan) and Alexa Todd (Vero Beach, Fla. / Vero Beach) in the first 10 minutes of action.
The Bobcats finally broke through in the 30th minute as Barrineau received a through ball from Pali Smith (Asheville, N.C. / A.C. Reynolds) and slotted the shot past the oncoming goalkeeper from 13 yards out to score her second goal of the season.
The Patriots had two scoring chances late but a pair of Roughton saves kept the score at 1-0 at halftime.
Lees-McRae battled in the opening minutes of the second half with Todd and Rachel Crum nearly scoring to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead.
Cagno was able to give Lees-McRae the second marker in the 73rd minute as she collected the ball off a header by Gen Porsche (Huntley, Ill. / Huntley) on a corner kick by O’Brien and fired the shot into the back of Francis Marion’s net for her second goal of the season.
The Bobcat defense held the Patriots to only one shot in the final 15 minutes to earn the win. Both teams finished with 13 shots, while Lees-McRae held a 9-4 edge in shots-on-goal.
Makayla Willets made six saves in the net for the Patriots.
The Bobcats have not conceded a goal in the last 469 minutes and 20 seconds of game time.
Women’s Volleyball moves to 4-1 at home with sweep of Chowan
BANNER ELK – Olivia Ney (Winston-Salem, N.C. / Davidson County CC), Natasha Colon Moreno (Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico / Independence CC), and Hailey Gilreath (Mooresville, N.C. / Lake Norman) combined for 32 kills, while Carlee Allbaugh (Tallahassee, Fla. / Florida State University Schools) posted her 12th double-double in 15 matches, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s volleyball team to the three-set sweep of visiting Chowan on Oct. 9 to move to 4-1 on the McNair & Debi Tornow Court.
Ney finished with a match-high 12 kills to go along with a solo block and two block assists, while Moreno and Gilreath chipped in 10 kills each, with Moreno adding nine digs.
Allbaugh tallied a match-high 35 assists and 15 digs, while Lauren Xayavong (Hickory, N.C. / Maiden) finished with a match-high 17 digs.
Kaden Hill (Bethlehem, Ga. / Archer) chipped in six kills and two block assists, while Madison Goins added eight digs.
Both teams matched each other point-for-point in the opening set until a 6-2 run late gave the Bobcats the momentum that led to a 25-20 win in the first frame.
Lees-McRae opened with a 12-3 in the second set and closed on a 5-1 run, highlighted by a late kill by Ney and Gilreath, to win the second stanza, 25-16.
Chowan responded with a strong third frame, holding an 18-14 lead, but the Bobcats used an 8-1 run to retake the lead and used a pair of final kills by Ney to clinch the sweep with a 25-23 win in set three.
Lees-McRae held a 42-34 edge in kills and a slim 58-50 advantage in digs.
Anixa Rosa-Martinez and Ellie Middleton both finished with eight kills to pace the Hawks.
Ciara Ortego chipped in 18 assists, while both Middleton and Natalia Vega-Aponte tallied 12 digs.
The Bobcats will visit Belmont Abbey on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in another Conference Carolinas match at 7 p.m.
14 Softball student-athletes honored as Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete recipients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) unveiled its 2021 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes on Tuesday Oct. 5, which recognizes student-athletes who achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, honoring 14 Lees-McRae softball student-athletes. The Lees-McRae softball team, under head coach Kendall Fuller, was also ranked tied for 24th in the NCAA Division II for overall team GPA after posting a 3.65 cumulative GPA for the 2020-21 season.
“This is a tremendous achievement for our student-athletes,” said Fuller. “We strive as a program to excel on and off the field and this award is a testament to how hard our team has worked in the classroom. Having 14 student-athletes honored and being ranked in the top 25 in the nation is an amazing feat, but we are looking to move higher in the ranking for years to come.”
Better than 8,800 student-athletes earned this academic honor, including 1,727 honorees for NCAA Division II. Lees-McRae was one of five Conference Carolinas programs to be nationally ranked, with only Chowan (12th) and the Bobcats (T-24th) ranked within the top 25.
The team rankings and individual honors are submitted by member head coaches and recognize the academic prowess of the softball teams across the Association’s membership categories.
The full list of Bobcats who earned this academic honor is as follows:
Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes
- Cassidy Coleman (Elon, N.C. / West Alamance)
- Amber Corvin (Chilhowie, Va. / Virginia Highlands CC)
- Hannah Foster (Orange Park, Fla. / Ridgeview)
- Julie Gast (Taylorsville, N.C. / Alexander Central)
- McKinley Johnson (Granite Falls, N.C. / Spartanburg Methodist College)
- Ashlyn Mills (Albemarle, N.C. / Rowan Cabarrus CC)
- Mallory Myers (Statesville, N.C. / North Iredell)
- Raygan Rensing (Wake Forest, N.C. / Heritage)
- Lauren Ritchie (China Grove, N.C. / A.L. Brown)
- Meredith Summey (Iron Station, N.C. / East Lincoln)
- Sarah Beth Thomas (Norwood, N.C. / South Stanly)
- Charlsy Traylor (Pomaria, S.C. / Spartanburg Methodist)
- Abby West (Maiden, N.C. / Maiden)
- Katelyn Wyatt (Wilkesboro, N.C. / Lenoir-Rhyne)
