Men’s Soccer earns 2-1 win over Francis Marion in spirited Conference Carolinas match
BANNER ELK – Ryan Aliam powered home a solid pass from Tamino Brown in the 78th minute of action as the Lees-McRae men’s soccer team earned the 2-1 Conference Carolinas match victory over Francis Marion on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The Patriots held the majority of the possession throughout the first half and through the second half of the game as Francis Marion held the decisive advantage in corner kicks at 16-2. The Patriots did not register a shot on goal in the first half as the two sides went into the break scoreless.
Daniel Garvilla made a move into the box for the Bobcats in the 64th minute of play and earned a penalty off a foul by the Francis Marion defender. Fletcher Dyson buried home his team-leading seventh goal from the spot to give the Bobcats the one-goal lead.
Francis Marion continued their pressure on the offensive end and found the equalizer in the 72nd minute as Javier Bello finished the ball in the back of the net after a save by Joshua Garvilla.
Brown made the play of the match for the Bobcats after moving through defenders in the offensive end and sent a ball to the feet of Aliam who scored the game-winning goal for Lees-McRae.
The Bobcats calmly endured the offensive pressure from Francis Marion the remainder of the game as Lees-McRae collected three critical points in league action.
J. Garvilla had one save on goal for the Bobcats as Jesper Jonsson added a shot on target in the victory.
Gray Smith handled the back line for Lees-McRae well against the attack by the Patriots and provided quality play in 90 minutes on the pitch.
Bello had the lone goal for Francis Marion on the day as Hugo Jonsson collected an assist in the contest. Andrea Scapolo hauled in two saves in the match for the Patriots but allowed two goals in the net.
Lees-McRae men’s soccer now heads to North Greenville on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m. for a conference matchup with the Crusaders in Tigerville, SC.
Women’s Soccer blanks Francis Marion 4-0
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae scored two goals in each half on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18, as the Bobcats collected the 4-0 victory over Francis Marion. Taylor Barrineau, Hannah Davies, Haley Lowman, and Alexa Todd all tallied goals in the win.
The Bobcats got on the board in a hurry as Davies followed up her shot on goal with a score in the sixth minute of play to give Lees-McRae the 1-0 advantage. Todd doubled the lead for the Bobcats two minutes later as she buried a goal from a pass via Averee Andrews.
Lees-McRae continued its offensive attack throughout the first half, but the two squads entered the break with the Bobcats up 2-0. Barrineau collected her fifth goal of the season for the Bobcats in the 52nd minute as Lees-McRae held the commanding 3-0 lead.
Lowman pushed a goal past the Patriot goalkeeper via an assist from Priscilla Mawi in the 85th minute to earn the 4-0 final.
Lees-McRae held the majority of the possession throughout the contest with the Bobcats registering nine shots on goal to Francis Marion’s one. Haile Desmarais collected her third straight clean sheet in the match as she saved the lone shot on goal by the Patriots.
Makayla Willets had five stops on the day with four goals passing into the net for Lees-McRae. Valentina Restrepo had the lone shot on target for the Patriots in the loss.
Lees-McRae heads to Tigerville, SC, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to face North Greenville in a Conference Carolinas contest. The match is slated for 5 p.m.
