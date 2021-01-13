Alum Madeline Horne named assistant cheerleading coach
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College Head Cheerleading Coach Sally Wimberley announced the hiring of Madeline Horne as an assistant coach on January 4. Horne, who graduated in May with her Bachelor's degree in Psychology, was a former three-year member of the Bobcats' cheerleading squad, earning team captain status during her final year.
"I am thrilled to have Madeline join our program as an assistant coach," said Wimberley. "Her lifetime of competitive dance experience, along with her three years on the team, will make her uniquely qualified for this position. I am excited to see continued program growth with Madeline's leadership and passion for the sport."
In addition to becoming a team captain during her final season in Banner Elk, Horne was the 2018 Rookie of the Year and claimed a departmental CATSPY award. The former Program Director at the Linville YMCA, Horne will bring leadership to the program's coaching staff as she was the vice president of the Order of the Tower at Lees-McRae as well as an award-winning resident life officer during her senior year.
"I am very excited to begin working with the cheerleading team again," said Horne. "My time as a Lees-McRae cheerleader was nothing short of phenomenal. I look forward to being part of the staff as I work to continue to provide a positive and welcoming environment for current and incoming Bobcat cheerleaders."
Cycling adds Mariana Rinaldo as rider for the 2021-22 season
BANNER ELK – The Lees-McRae College cycling team, under head coach Tim Hall, announced the signing of Mariana Rinaldo (Baldwinsville, NY) on Dec. 31, making her the eighth recruit that has signed with the Bobcats during this recruiting cycle.
Rinaldo joins Lauren Lopez (Mission Viejo, Calif.), Heidi Martin (Colorado Springs, Colo.), Sam Morrison (Jacksonville, Fla.) and Izzy Weinberg (Malvern, Pa.) as female cyclists set to join the program next fall.
Rinaldo, who joins the Bobcats from C.W. Baker High School, comes to Banner Elk as a 10-time New York State Road Champion and two-time Cyclocross Champion in her age group. In addition to her accomplishments on the bike, Rinaldo participated in the Ride for Missing and Exploited Children in each of the previous two years.
"I chose Lees-McRae, not only for the amazing campus that will be optimal for training as well as learning, but also because of the ideals of the coaching staff that resonated with me as an athlete," said Rinaldo.
Rinaldo interns to join the Psychology program with a minor in Criminal Justice.
