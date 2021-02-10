Bobcats women’s volleyball rallies past Belmont Abbey in five-set thriller
BELMONT – Three Bobcats posted double-digit kills, led by Caitlyn Smirne (Winterville/D.H. Conley) with 13 kills, while Lauren Xayavong (Hickory/Maiden) tallied the most digs in a match since 2018 with a career-high and game-high 41 digs, as the Lees-McRae women’s volleyball team rallied for a thrilling five-set victory over host Belmont Abbey on Feb. 7 to start 2-0 for the first time since 2009.
Lees-McRae def. King, 3-2 (21-25, 20-25, 25-23, 33-31, 17-15), as Smirne also finished with 16 digs and a pair of service aces. Alivia Larson (Down, Ill./Tri-Valley) chipped in 10 kills, while Natasha Colon Moreno (Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico/Independence CC) tallied 10 kills and 14 digs. Carlee Allbaugh (Tallahassee, Fla./Florida) added 40 assists and 14 digs. Olivia Ney (Winston-Salem/Davidson County CC) finished with seven kills.
Both teams matched each other point-for-point in the opening set, until a late 14-7 run gave the Crusaders a 25-21 win in set one.
Belmont Abbey used a 9-4 to clinch the second frame, while the Bobcats used a late 6-2 run and a final kill by Allbaugh to claim the third set, 25-23.
The Crusaders and Bobcats battled in the thrilling fourth stanza, accounting for 64 total points, with Lees-McRae claiming the set on back-to-back attacking errors by Belmont Abbey. The Bobcats finished off the rally by claiming a 17-15 win in the fifth set, thanks to six combined kills from Smirne, Ney and Moreno.
Both teams accounted for 112 kills, 231 digs and 107 assists in the conference contest.
Cameron Young finished with a game-high 19 kills and 10 digs.
Paige Rawlins chipped in a game-high 46 assists and 32 digs, while Hailey Ryan finished with 39 digs.
Lees-McRae hosts Barton in the Williams Gymnasium at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.
Softball splits season-opening series at Queens, Fuller earns first win as Lees-McRae head coach
CHARLOTTE – Julie Gast (Taylorsville/Alexander Central) and Cassidy Coleman (Elon/West Alamance) went a combined 7-of-14 from the plate with two home runs and four RBIs, while Raygan Rensing (Wake Forest/Heritage) earned her first win on the mound as a Bobcat, as the Lees-McRae softball team split the season-opening doubleheader at Queens (N.C.) on February 7. The Bobcats dropped a 3-2 loss in game one, before using a three-hit performance by Gast to claim a 4-1 in in game two en route to head coach Kendall Fuller’s first win at Lees-McRae.
In the first matchup at Tuckaseegee Dream Fields, Coleman paced the Bobcats’ offense in the season opener, by going 2-for-4 from this plate with a solo home run. Lauren Ritchie (China Grove/A.L. Brown) went 1-for-1 as a pinch hitter, while Ashlyn Mills (Albemarle/Rowan Cabarrus CC) and Sarah Beth Thomas (Norwood/South Stanly) both finished 1-for-3 from the plate. Gast and Morgan Crowe (Concord/Jay M. Robinson) also finished 1-for-3, with Gast earning the only other RBI for the Bobcats.
Queens opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning on a sacrifice fly with two runners in scoring position. The Bobcats evened the score in the top of the third as Gast used a sacrifice fly to score Amber Corvin (Chilhowie, Va./Virginia Highlands CC).
After the Royals jumped ahead on an RBI single in the bottom of the inning, Lees-McRae used a home run by Coleman to even the game at 2-2. Queen reclaimed the lead in the fifth frame with a fielder’s choice that scored the game-winning run.
Charlsy Traylor (Pomaria, S.C./Spartanburg Methodist) was charged with the loss, giving up three runs on six hits, while finishing with a game-high eight strikeouts.
Kayla Smith led the Royals by going 2 for 2 from the plate to go along with an RBI. Shannon McQuire picked up the victory on the mind, giving up only one earned run on five hits in five innings of work. Haley Nelson earned the save by giving up only two hits in two innings.
In the back half of the twin bill, Gast paced the Bobcats, going 3-for-4 from the plate with a two-run home run. Crowe finished 2-of-3 from the dish with two runs scored, while Thomas added a run scored and an RBI. Addyson Ikard (Maiden/Maiden), Coleman, Ritchie and Hannah Foster (Orange Park, Fla./Ridgeview) each also chipped in one of the Bobcats’ 10 hits.
Lees-McRae opened the scoring in the third inning as Gast singled to right field that scored Crowe. Gast extended the lead to 3-0 on a two-run home run in the top of the fifth.
Queens scored its only run of the contest with a fifth inning solo home run, while the Bobcats tacked on an insurance marker in the top of the sixth inning. Thomas singled to right field that scored Crowe.
Rensing earned her first career win by giving up only one run on four hits in seven innings of work.
Victoria Elder suffered the loss after giving up three runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings. Khristen McPherson gave up one run on three hits in relief.
Men’s lacrosse loses heartbreaker to Alabama Huntsville in overtime, 11-10
BANNER ELK – J.P. Galloway (Frederick, Md./Urbana) and Ryan Beauchamp (Courtenay, British Colombia/Mark R. Isfeld Secondary) each finished with three goals, with Galloway adding two assists, but it was not enough as Alabama Huntsville scored with 1:31 remaining in overtime to escape with an 11-10 road victory on Sunday, Feb. 7, on the newly-renovated Tate Field.
Mike Moore (Ellicott City, Md./Wingate University) chipped in a pair of goals, while Jonathan Barry posted his first two assists of the early season. Freshmen Ryan Bird (Vero Beach, Fla./Saint Edward’s) and Tyler Flannelly (Myrtle Beach, S.C./Myrtle Beach) both scored their first goals at Lees-McRae.
Beauchamp scored his first goal of the season in the first two minutes of action, but it was the only goal the Bobcats could push across as UAH led 4-1 after the first 15 minutes of action. After the Chargers scored just 53 seconds in the second quarter, Lees-McRae rallied by scoring five of the next six goals, using a final goal by Galloway to even the score at 6-6 at halftime.
Both teams traded goals in the third period with UAH tacking on an insurance marker to extend its lead to 9-8 at the end of the third stanza. The Bobcats scored two goals in the first five minutes of the fourth, but a three-minute penalty gave the Chargers the opportunity to even the score and force overtime.
After a couple of shot attempts by both teams, UAH used an extra-man opportunity to clinch the victory with a sudden-death victory.
Lees-McRae held a 29-24 shots-on-goal advantage and were 19-22 on clear attempts, but could not break through to claim the season-opening victory.
Antonio Cruz (Wilmington/New Hanover) finished with 13 saves in goal for the Bobcats in the losing effort.
Brody Phillips scored three goals to pace the Chargers, while Grayson Stevens scored twice, including the game-winning goal in overtime. Zak Welsh finished with a game-high 19 saves for UAH.
