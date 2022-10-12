Koch's late goal pushes men's soccer to draw at Barton, 1-1
WILSON – Lane Koch drove home his first collegiate goal at Lees-McRae as the men's soccer team settled for a 1-1 draw at Barton on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 8. The Bobcats are fifth in the Conference Carolinas standings with 12 points on the season.
Barton collected the first shots on goal in the match, but goalkeeper Joshua Garvilla kept the contest scoreless. The Bulldogs found the back of the net in the 28th minute as Peer Brendler scored his fourth goal of the season.
Fletcher Dyson had a chance on goal in the 37th minute but Barton kept their lead heading into the halftime break at 1-0.
Joshua Garvilla kept the Bobcats in the match with two more saves in the second half, before Koch's strike found the back of the net off a Barton defender in the 84th minute.
Tamino Brown had one more chance for Lees-McRae in the 88th minute, but the two sides ended in a 1-1 tie.
Garvilla hauled in seven saves for the Bobcats, while Barton's Steingrimur Gunnarson had three stops in the contest. Brendler tallied the lone goal for the Bulldogs in the 28th minute of play as Blake Grove led the team with four shots on target.
Women's soccer collects 1-1 draw at Barton in Conference Carolinas play
WILSON — Lees-McRae women's soccer collected its second draw in a row with a 1-1 final at Barton in Conference Carolinas play. Alexa Todd registered her sixth goal of the season in the 31st minute to knot the match at one goal each.
Barton scored the first goal of the contest in the seventh minute of play as Corinne Denham found the back of the net from inside the box off an assist by Lexis Goldberg and Kassie Krul. Taylor Barrineau almost scored for the Bobcats six minutes later, but the Bulldog defense made a team defensive save to keep the one-goal advantage.
Lees-McRae answered in the 31st minute off the head of Todd inside a box with the assist going to Barineau. Sarah Jones had one more shot on target for the Bobcats in the 38th minute, but the two sides went into the halftime break tied at one.
Mallory Roughton made the first save in the second half at the 52nd minute as the two sides remained even throughout the remainder of the contest. Averee Andrews had the final shot for the Bobcats in the 89th minute, but the two teams collected the 1-1 draw.
Barton held the slight edge in shots, 11-9, and shots on goal at 6-3.
Roughton had five saves in the match for Lees-McRae with Barrineau, Jones, and Todd all having one shot on goal.
Denham tallied two shots on target for Barton as four other Bulldogs collected one shot on net. Rachel Cox made the start in goal for Barton as she made one save on the afternoon.
Lees-McRae is back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. with a Conference Carolinas clash against King on Tate Field. The two sides will face for first time on the pitch for the 2022-23 season with the "Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup" tied at one point.
Women's Volleyball falls on Senior Day to UNC Pembroke, 3-0
BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae women's volleyball honored senior Mahea Chun before the Conference Carolinas match with UNC Pembroke on Saturday, Oct. 8. Chun led the Bobcats with three service aces and 12 digs in the contest.
Lees-McRae stormed out to an early 7-2 lead with two aces by Chun in the first set. UNCP rallied to even the score at 11 before seizing control of the set at 18-15. The Braves took the opening frame by a score of 25-22.
In the second set, UNCP started on a 3-0 run and pushed their lead to 12-7 off a block via Erin O'Donnell. The Braves took the second set by a score of 25-20 after taking five of the last six points in the set.
UNC Pembroke took the match in three sets after having two 6-0 runs in the third set as the Braves secured the final set at 25-15.
Destiny Holley hauled in 10 kills on the afternoon with a hitting percentage of .368 and Sydney Stigler followed with nine spikes. Madison Goins started the Bobcat offense with 27 assists and Chun led the defensive side of the net with 12 digs at the libero position.
Brianna Wilson paced the UNCP offense on the day with 13 kills and a hitting percentage of .650. Vanja Przulj followed with 11 kills and tallied eight digs.
Katie Pressley contributed 19 assists and Morgan Gibbs notched 15 assists in the three-set victory.
Lees-McRae begins a three-game road swing on Wednesday, Oct. 12, when the Bobcats head to Tigerville, SC, for a league matchup with North Greenville.
