53 LMC student-athletes honored as D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award recipients
CLEVELAND – The Division 2 Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) recently announced the 2019-20 recipients of the Academic Achievement Award, which recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, honoring 53 student-athletes from Lees-McRae College.
In total, there were 15,215 student-athletes from 200 NCAA Division II institutions, including 788 from the Conference Carolinas, who earned the academic honor. These numbers shattered the record for the highest number of participating institutions and the largest number of student-athletes being nominated since the award program’s inception.
The Bobcat softball team led the way for all Lees-McRae programs with eight student-athletes garnering this academic honor. Both the men’s and women’s soccer programs each finished with seven student-athletes honored, while the women’s lacrosse team had six honorees. To see the full list of Lees-McRae student-athletes who earned this honor, click to nacda.com/news/2020/8/27/d2-ada-announces-2019-20-academic-achievement-award-recipients.aspx.
In addition to achieving the minimum grade-point average requirement, a student-athlete must also have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work and have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during the last academic year.
For more information, click to www.lmcbobcats.com.
Bobcat Club launches new online giving platform
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae Athletics is proud to announce its partnership with GiveCampus, an easy to use donation platform intended to streamline and customize the donor experience when giving to the Bobcat Club.
“This interactive way of supporting Lees-McRae Athletics will further enhance the student-athlete experience, while also helping us reconnect with those who love Lees-McRae,” said Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail.
A donor goal of 175 has been set for the year, and with GiveCampus, Bobcat fans can view the progress towards that goal and see how much money has been raised to date.
One of the biggest advantages of this new platform is the ease of use. GiveCampus offers more options for gift designations and payment types. Donors now have the option to designate what team or initiative their gift will go towards, while also being able to donate to the Bobcat Club general fund if they so choose. Additionally, donors can choose to set up recurring gifts on a monthly basis.
“I am so excited to be a part of the new GiveCampus donation platform for the Men’s Lacrosse program and the Bobcat Club,” said Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach and Lees-McRae alum Brad Dunn. “The use of this platform will connect supporters from all over the world as we continually grow the Bobcat Nation.”
The new platform allows alumni and friends of the college to engage with other Bobcats. By clicking on the “advocacy” dashboard, donors will have the option to create a challenge or matching gift, share with their own network or upload a personal plea to tell others why they should contribute to the Bobcat Club. Donors will also be able to view a leaderboard where they can keep track of what sport has generated the most donors, as well as view on a map where the donations are coming from.
To learn more about how to contribute to the Bobcat Club using the new platform, click to https://www.lmcbobcats.com/sports/2020/7/22/bobcat-club.aspx.
