Women’s swimming wins King Early Season Invite, men’s swimming finishes second
KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Tate Abbott, Anastasia Johnson, Molly Layde and Sophia Vanderpool combined to win nine individual events to lead the women’s team to a first-place finish, while Christian Nishimura finished with a pair of individual wins as the men’s side finished in second place at the King University Early Season Invite on Saturday, Oct. 3.
“It was great to be able to compete again,” said Lees-McRae Head Coach Sean Weddell. “This was a very good meet for us today, especially on the women’s side, where we won 10 of 14 events and in four we went 1-2! The women came away with a win over Conference Carolinas opponents King and Converse, and with three new school records from Tate Abbott, Ana Johnson and our 200 medley relay team. The men unfortunately had both medley relays disqualified in the second event of the day. However, we came away with four individual wins and a pair of new school record from Christian Nishimura. Even though we finished second, it was still close even though the men gave up 11 points due to disqualification. I am very happy with how both teams competed, especially where our training currently is.”
Women’s notables: Abbott paced the Bobcats in the pool, setting a new school record in the 100 free with a time of 53.82, while also winning the 50 free (24.76), 50 fly (27.20) and joining Johnson, Vanderpool and Guillermina Rentsch to claim the title in the 200 medley relay with a new school record time of 1:50.91.
Johnson set another new Lees-McRae record by winning the 100 fly with a time of 1:00.47, while also touching first in the 100 individual medley (1:03.16) and finishing second in the 50 breast (33.35).
Vanderpool finished first in the 50 (31.48) and 100 breast (1:09.10) to go along with a second-place finish in the 50 free (25.65).
Layde also posted a pair of individual event wins in the 1,000 free (11:13.22) and 500 free (5:34.43), while also joining Rentsch, Kayla Fleming and Hannah Campany to finish second in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:45.43.
In addition to being a part of both relay teams, Rentsch also finished third in both the 200 free (2:04.14) and the 100 back (1:03.25).
Campany also posted a second-place finish in the 100 free (57.77).
Men’s notables: Nishimura led the Bobcat men’s team by setting new school records in both the 100 breast (57.85) and the 100 IM (52.91, while also finishing second in the 200 free (1:43.34). Kolin Fadden won the 50 free with a time of 22.37 in his first swim meet as a Bobcat and finished second in the 100 free (50.11).
J.D. McCray touched first in the 500 free (4:57.95), while finishing second in the 100 back (55.02) and joining Cooper Gobble, Thomas Savage and Josh Dowdy to claim a second-place finish in the 200 free relay (1:31.20).
Dowdy also finished second in both the 100 fly (56.15) and the 500 free (5:13.91), while Gobble and Cooper Hoagland touch second in the 50 free (22.81) and the 50 fly (25.40), respectively.
Lees-McRae will return to the pool on Saturday, Oct. 31, with a dual meet at Carson-Newman.
LMC softball hosts intrasquad scrimmage
BANNER ELK – Charlsy Traylor connected on her first homerun in a Lees-McRae uniform, but it wasn’t enough as Addyson Ikard and Christian Welch combined to go 5-of-7 from the plate en route to the White Team claiming a 2-1-0 win over both the Green and Gold Teams in a Friday, Oct. 2, softball scrimmage as part of the Green & White scrimmage series.
The three teams played a round-robin style scrimmage with each team having four half innings at the plate, and each pitcher having four half innings of action in the circle.
Ikard went 3-for-4 with three singles, while Welch finished 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI.
McKinley Johnson went 1-for-3 with a single, a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Raygan Rensing added a run scored for the White Team.
Traylor led the Green Team’s offense with her solo home run, while Ashlyn Mills and Hannah Foster led the Gold Team by going 1-for-3 with a single and 1-for-2 with a double, respectively.
Rensing, Traylor and Jenna Bullard (Gold Team) each pitched effectively for their respective teams, giving up only three runs in 48 total at-bats.
The White Team struck first as an error and a single pushed Rensing, who reached first on a fielder’s choice, home in the team’s first at-bat.
The Green Team evened the score in their third at-bat on the solo home run from Traylor.
The White Team scored what would stand as the game-winning run on a single from Welch that plated Johnson, who was in the game as a pinch runner.
The Lees-McRae softball team will now shift its focus to the 2021 regular season. The next Green & White scrimmage will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, with a men’s soccer intra-squad contest.
