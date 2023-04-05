Betzer earns school record in 5,000 meters at VertKlasse Meeting
HIGH POINT – Deanna Betzer set the school record in the Women’s 5,000-meter run on Friday, March 31, with a time of 18:30.03 and holds the second best time in Conference Carolinas this season as the Lees-McRae men’s and women’s track & field teams competed at High Point’s VertKlasse Meeting over the past two days.
Christian Bargaineer collected a 10th place finish in the 110 Meter Hurdles after setting a time of 14.91 and has the second-best time among conference athletes.
Josh Gillis set a personal best in the Men’s 1,500 meters with a time of 4:04.67.
Rien Freeman eclipsed a new personal record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase after finishing the event in 10:00.49 and sits in fourth overall among Conference Carolinas runners. Cameron Adair followed with a time of 10:05.14 in the event.
Max Geckler placed 16th in the 5,000-meter run with a personal best 15:08.94 and Isaac Reyna finished in a time of 15:42.08. Colin Henry earned a new personal record in the event with a time of 15:50.65.
Gillis also recorded a 10th place finish in the 800 meters with a time of 1:58.98.
Women’s notables
Betzer secured the program record after tallying a time of 18:30.03 and placing 18th among a Division I field.
Lora Dillon placed 10th in the Triple Jump with a mark of 11.75 meters and is first overall among Conference Carolinas in the Triple Jump with the 11.75m jump.
Eshone Cofield-Jackson finished with a season-best time of 13.23 in the 100 meters and Symone Taylor followed with a time of 13.30.
Lees-McRae men’s and women’s track & field heads to Hickory, North Carolina for the Power and Fitness Invite on April 14.
Men’s Tennis rolls in 4-0 win at Chowan
MURFREESBORO, N.C. – Lees-McRae men’s tennis registered the 4-0 victory at Chowan on Saturday, April 1, with Max Borisov, Martin Hlavacek, and Facundo Perlov securing wins in their singles matches for the Bobcats.
Landon Church and Andy Tallafigo collected the first victory at No. 3 doubles with a 6-4 decision. Perlov and Ezequiel Arce claimed the doubles point for the Bobcats with a similar 6-4 victory.
Borisov and Hlavacek closed out the doubles portion with a 7-6 tiebreaker win at No. 1 doubles. Borisov continued his winning ways in straight sets with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Chowan’s Nikola Cventanovic. Borisov’s win is his seventh in a row and holds a 7-1 record at No. 1 singles in the spring season.
Perlov joined Borisov for a perfect 3-0 singles record on the week with a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles and Hlavacek clinched the match point in the third set after his opponent retired while Hlavacek led 5-1.
Church held a one-set advantage on court No. 5 after winning the first set 6-2, but the match went unfinished after Hlavacek’s victory.
Women’s Tennis Blanks Chowan, 4-0
MURFREESBORO, N.C. – Lees-McRae women’s tennis defeated Chowan, 4-0, on Saturday, April 1, in Conference Carolinas play. Mei Hiramatsu, Anita Ivanova, and Pati Vedia Sanchez all went 2-0 on the day.
The Bobcats earned the doubles point after winning at No. 1 and 2 doubles. Sanchez and Rhidaim Yang started the day with a 6-3 victory on court number two and Hiramatsu and Ivanova collected the point with a 6-4 decision on the No. 1 court.
Sanchez earned the second point for Lees-McRae with a straight-set victory at the No. 4 singles position, 6-1, 6-3.
Hiramatsu followed shortly on No. 1 court with a 6-2, 6-1 victory and Ivanova garnered the match victory for the Bobcats with a 6-4, 6-4 victory at the No. 2 singles position.
