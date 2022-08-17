Matthew Wisniewski hired as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail announced the hiring of Matthew Wisniewski as the new head strength and conditioning coach at Lees-McRae on Friday, Aug. 12. Wisniewski comes to Banner Elk from nearby Appalachian State where he was a Sports Science Intern, while also obtaining his Master’s degree in Exercise Science with a concentration in strength and conditioning from Appalachian State.
“We are excited to welcome Matthew to our Bobcat family,” said McPhail. “He is a former student-athlete, comes from a great Exercise Science program, and brings a level of skills to the position we are all excited about as he develops our young people in the strength and conditioning realm of our department.”
While working with the Appalachian State athletic department, Wisniewski’s responsibilities included management of the individual team’s GPS data, providing student-athletes with specialized workouts as needed, as well as coordinating team training sessions with an emphasis on in-season and out-of-season workouts. Before moving to the mountains, Wisniewski was an Athletics Lab Intern in Morrisville, NC, working as a group class instructor, a group and personal fitness plan developer for professional athletes, and also working with the NWSL Carolina Courage team.
“I would like to personally thank Vice President Craig McPhail and Deputy Athletic Director Jeff Merrill for giving me this opportunity,” said Wisniewski. “After talking with Craig in our early interviews, I fully understood what it means to be a part of Bobcat Nation. I’m excited to start working with our student-athletes and helping them succeed on their playing surface and in the classroom.”
Wisniewski earned his Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science from Guilford College in Greensboro, while also being a member of Guilford’s men’s soccer program. Wisniewski has also served as a Strength and Conditioning Intern at North Carolina A&T, a Youth Soccer Coach for the North Carolina Fusion Soccer Club, and a volunteer coach for the Greensboro United Soccer Association.
Garrison Wojtas hired as Assistant Men’s Lacrosse Coach
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach Josh Shingleton announced the hiring of Garrison Wojtas as an assistant coach on Thursday afternoon. Wojtas comes to the mountains from William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa where he was Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Coordinator, while also earning his Master’s degree in Sports Management.
“I would like to welcome Garrison to Bobcat Nation and the men’s lacrosse program,” said Shingleton. “After our first conversations, I knew that Garrison was the perfect person to add to our coaching staff to help propel this program into the future. His experience as both a player and as a coach is impressive and will help our student-athletes achieve success on the field and in the classroom. I’m excited for our team to return to campus and get to work for the upcoming season.”
In addition to his role as the defensive coordinator at William Penn, for a team who posted a goals-per-game allowed average that ranked third in the entire NAIA, Wojtas also assisted in spearheading recruiting practices, maintaining the program’s budget, overall scheduling, and the academic success of the student-athletes. Prior to becoming the defensive coordinator, Wojtas served as a graduate assistant with the program. He also served as an assistant coach for the SUNY Delhi men’s lacrosse program for the shortened 2020 season.
“I want to thank Coach Shingleton for allowing me to join the Lees-McRae men’s lacrosse family,” said Wojtas. “Our expectations for what we know the program can become are in tune and we have a great opportunity to continue the culture that these young men can take ownership of and become proud of. Being able to share my many years of playing experience and my three years of coaching experience, I believe I can help our student-athletes become better on and off the field. Thank you to all of those who have welcomed me with open arms.”
Before starting his coaching career, Wojtas was a four-year member of the Hartwick College men’s lacrosse program, while also earning his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. A United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association All-American during his senior year, Wojtas was a First Team All-Empire 8 Conference selection after grabbing the third-highest single season ground ball total in program history. He started all 58 games in his career and tallied a combined 285 ground balls (fourth all-time in program history) and 140 caused turnovers.
For more information on Lees-McRae Athletics, follow the Bobcats on Twitter (@LMCBobcats), on Facebook (Lees-McRae Athletics), and on Instagram (leesmcraeathletics).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.