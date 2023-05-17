Buckner claims Conference Carolinas Softball Freshman of the Month honors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lees-McRae softball freshman Grayson Buckner was named the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month for the second time this season after being named the league’s Freshman of the Year in April.
Buckner, a freshman from Elkview, W. Va., led the Bobcats in batting average (.430), hits (64), slugging percentage (.711), on-base percentage (.460), and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.171) this season. Buckner, who was named Lees-McRae Athletics Freshman of the Year on May 9, collected Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month in March after combining for 27 hits and ended the month on a nine-game hitting streak for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats finished its historic season with a program-record 32 wins and went 17-7 in Conference Carolinas play in the spring.
P
erlov tabbed Conference Carolinas Men’s Tennis Freshman of the Month
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Facundo Perlov of Lees-McRae men’s tennis has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Tennis Freshman of the Month after finishing the month of April with a 4-0 singles record at the No. 2 singles position and 3-1 at the No. 2 doubles flight for the Bobcats.
Perlov, a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, went 11-0 in the spring season with 10 victories coming at the No. 2 singles for the Bobcats. Perlov had an undefeated record in league matches also with seven victories at the No. 2 singles position.
Perlov was also recently named the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year after his perfect spring season and joined Max Borisov on the All-Conference Carolinas First Team this spring.
Rinaldo places eighth in Road Race Discipline at USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Lees-McRae men’s and women’s cycling rounded out their three days in Albuquerque, NM on May 7 with the Criterium as part of the USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships.
On May 5, the Bobcat men posted an eighth place in the Team Time Trial with Lanier Ash, Derrick Chavarria, Josh Foley and Shay Wright opening the championships for Lees-McRae.
On May 6, Lees-McRae took part in the 64.4-mile road race with Chavarria taking 32nd and Foley and Ash following in 33rd and 34th place, respectively. Wright collected a 37th place in the race and Peter Swinand placed 43rd for the Bobcats.
In their final event of the weekend, Chavarria, a freshman from Georgeville, Belize, paced the Bobcats in 20th place individually. Ian McDonald finished in 32nd and Foley followed closely in 35th. Swinand placed 42nd in the May 7 Criterium and Ash crossed the finish line in 53rd place.
Mariana Rinaldo finished the road season strong during the weekend with an eighth place in the 64.4-mile road race on Saturday, May 6, and placed 36th in the Criterium on Sunday, May 7.
Heidi Martin joined Rinaldo in New Mexico for the Bobcat women as Martin took 27th individually in the Sunday, May 7, Criterium.
Martin placed 36th in the Saturday, May 6, road race to round out the Lees-McRae women’s cycling at the 2023 USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships.
