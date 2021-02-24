First-half run propels Belmont Abbey past Men’s Basketball, 96-92
BELMONT – Belmont Abbey used a strong first half to overcome five Bobcats scoring in double figures en route to a 96-92 victory over the Lees-McRae men’s basketball team in the Conference Carolinas showdown on Feb. 20 at Wheeler Center.
Malik McConnell (Chattanooga, Tenn./Walters State) finished with a team-high and season-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Anthony Hicks (Winston-Salem/North Forsyth) chipped in 20 points and four rebounds, while Jamarius Hairston (Salisbury/Davidson County CC) added 16 points and two rebounds.
Andrew Gardner (Myrtle Beach/Socastee) and Quay Kimble (Shelby/Shelby) tallied 14 and 11 points, respectively. Both teams matched each other point-for-point in the opening minutes, until the Crusaders used a 23-4 run to shift momentum.
After Belmont Abbey connected on a jumper to extend the lead to 50-37 with 1:12 remaining in the half, but the Bobcats closed with a pair of free throws by McConnell and a layup by Kimble to cut the deficit to 50-41 at halftime.
The Crusaders pushed the lead back to double-digit at multiple points in the second half, while Lees-McRae closed the gap to 69-67 on a three-point field goal by Gardner with 9:29 left in the contest.
Belmont Abbey maintained a sizeable lead down the stretch, with the Bobcats trimming the deficit to 93-90 with 16 seconds remaining, and tallied three free throws on the final two possessions to escape with the victory.
The Crusaders held a 41-26 rebounding edge, but were outscored 38-16 in points off turnovers and 42-32 in points in the painted area.
Six Crusaders scored in double figure figures, led by LJ McCoy who scored 21 point off the bench. Quest Aldridge and Sean Halloran each finished with 17 points, with Aldridge tallying a game-high nine assists.
Smith scores twice as women’s soccer battles past Barton in 2-1 season-opening win
WILSON – Junior Pali Smith scored twice, while freshman Averee Andrews tallied an assist, to lead the Lees-McRae women's soccer team to a 2-1 victory over the host Bulldogs in the team's season opener on Sunday, Feb. 21, at Truist Stadium in Wilson.
Barton opened the contest with three shots in the first 15 minutes of action, but it was the Bobcats who broke through first as Smith scored a penalty kick goal at the 25-minute mark of the first half.
The Bobcats maintained the pressure in the offensive end by tallying a shot on goal by Taylor Barrineau and a pair of corner kicks in the final eight minutes, but failed to push across their second as the score remained 1-0 at halftime.
Lees-McRae continued the pressure in the opening minutes of the second stanza and were rewarded as Smith tallied her second goal of the early season on a cross by Andrews that was just out of the reach of Barton's goalkeeper.
The Bulldogs trimmed the deficit back to one on a goal just more than a minute later.
The Bobcats survived being outshot 11-6 down the stretch to clinch the team's first conference victory.
Hope Sanborn picked up the win in net for Lees-McRae, making six saves in 90 minutes of work. Olivia Bronson scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs off an assist by Sarah Kaempfe. Kristin Davis finished with eight saves in net for Barton.
The Bobcats will visit Erskine on Sunday, March 7, for a Conference Carolinas showdown starting at 1 p.m.
Softball stumbles against Carson-Newman in two one-run losses
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Cassidy Coleman (Elon/West Alamance) finished 3-for-6 from the plate, while Raygan Rensing (Wake Forest/Heritage) gave up only one run on six hits in game two, but it was not enough as Carson-Newman held the visiting Bobcats to one run on 10 hits to complete the sweep in the non-conference twin bill on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Carson-Newman defeated LMC 2-1 in a nip-and-tuck contest at Vickee Kazee-Hollifield Softball Complex. Coleman and Addyson Ikard (Maiden/Maiden) both finished 2-for-3, while Sarah Beth Thomas (Norwood/South Stanly) went 2-for-4 with an RBI, to pace the Bobcats in game one.
Lees-McRae had their first scoring opportunity as Ikard led off the top of the second with a double to left-center but three straight outs left the runner stranded. The Bobcats managed to escape a pair of Eagles in scoring position in the bottom of the second, but Carson-Newman finally broke through with two runs off a single and a double in the bottom of the third.
Lees-McRae trimmed the deficit to one run as Thomas singled up the middle to score Mallory Myers (Statesville/North Iredell), who entered as a pinch-runner. The Eagles held the Bobcats in check in the final two innings, surviving a pair of singles by Ikard and Coleman in the top of the sixth, to clinch the victory in game one.
Charlsy Traylor (Pomaria, S.C./Spartanburg Methodist) was credited with the loss in the circle, giving up only two runs on seven hits in six innings of work.
Leah Sohm went 2-for-3 from the plate for C-N with a walk and a run scored to pace the Eagles. NicKolette Ferguson was the winning pitcher for Carson Newman, giving up one run on seven hits in 5.1 innings, while Makayla McCarthy earned the save by not allowing a hit in 1.2 innings of relief.
C-N defeated LMC 1-0 in the second game of the doubleheader. Thomas, Julie Gast (Taylorsville/Alexander Central), and Coleman all registered a hit in game two for the Bobcats, while Gast also tallied a walk.
Rensing and Carson-Newman’s Lacie Rinus were locked in a pitcher’s duel for most of the contest, giving up only eight runs in the first 5.5 innings.
The Eagles finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth on a lead-off solo home run to give Carson-Newman the edge late. The Bobcats were held scoreless in the top of the seventh as the Eagles clinched the doubleheader sweep.
Rensing was given the loss for Lees-McRae, giving up only one run on six hits in six innings of work.
Katie Eakes finished 2-for-3 with the solo home run for C-N that proved to be the difference in the matchup. Rinus gave up only three hits in seven innings to be credited with the win in the circle.
LMC (2-6) will return to the field on Friday, Feb. 26, as it visits Newberry for another non-conference twin bill, starting at 1 p.m.
