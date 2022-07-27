Softball announces eight newcomers for 2023 recruiting class
BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College Head Softball Coach Kendall Fuller announces the addition of eight newcomers to her 2023 recruiting class. The newest group of Bobcats include Taylor Beurrier (Stuart, Fla.), Destiny Brown (Mount Gilead, NC), Grayson Buckner (Elkview, W. Va.), Brooks Eaddy (Johnsonville, SC), Shelby Knaak (Suffolk, Va.), Alana Parsons (Elizabethton, Tenn.), Annissa Quinonez (Tampa, Fla.), Avery Walston (Wake Forest, NC).
“This is a well-rounded class from all across the East Coast and they will complement an already strong team that is returning from last season,” said Fuller. “Each incoming freshman brings a unique skill set to the field and the class as a whole will increase competition for starting roles, while also adding tremendous depth at every position. These student-athletes will make contributions not only on the softball field, but to the Lees-McRae community as well. I look forward to seeing what they will accomplish in their time at Lees-McRae.”
Taylor Beurrier (Stuart, Fla./South Fork High School)
Freshman | Catcher/Infield
Beurrier joins the Bobcats from Stuart, Florida as a 2022 team MVP for her South Fork High School team where she was featured prominently as both a catcher and an infielder. In addition to her success on field, Beurrier also competed in weightlifting at her high school and qualified for regionals in each of her final two years. Her success on the field and in the weight room translated to success in the classroom as she posted consistently high grades and graduated with various academic accolades.
Destiny Brown (Mount Gilead, NC / Montgomery Central High School)
Freshman | Outfield
Brown comes to Banner Elk from Mount Gilead, NC, where she was the starting outfielder on her Montgomery Central High School team in each of her final three years with the program. Her success on the field mirrored her success off as she earned both the Teacher Cadet I & II certificates, as well as the Firefighting I, II, & III certificates based off her hard work in each program.
Grayson Buckner (Elkview, W. Va./ Herbert Hoover High School)
Freshman | Utility/Pitcher
Buckner comes to Lees-McRae from Elkview, W. Va., as a three-time All Cardinal Conference selection, a two-time All-West Virginia selection, and a 2022 All-Kanawha Valley First Team member who helped lead her Herbert Hoover High School team to three consecutive state championships. Her success on the field translated off the field as she graduated with the highest honors and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Brooks Eaddy (Johnsonville, SC / Johnsonville High School)
Freshman | Infield/Outfield
Eaddy joins the Bobcats from Johnsonville, SC as one of the key utility players on the Johnsonville High School softball team, having been featured in both an outfield role as well as playing some time across the infield. Her success on the field mirrored her success in the classroom as she graduated with honors and finished among the top students in her graduating class based on a consistently high GPA.
Shelby Knaak (Suffolk, Va. / Nansemond River High School)
Freshman | Infield/Outfield
Knaak comes to the mountains from Suffolk, Va., as a two-time All-Region selection and three-time All-Tidewater Conference selection, while also leading her Nansemond River High School softball team to the regional and state championship during the 2021 season. In addition to her success on the field, Knaak also graduated with honors based on her consistently high GPA and was a member of the Beta Club.
Alana Parsons (Elizabethton, Tenn. / Unaka High School)
Freshman | Infield
Parsons comes to Lees-McRae from nearby Elizabethton, Tenn., as the 2022 Watauga Player of the Year, a two-time All-Conference and All-Conference Tournament selection for her Unaka High School softball team. Her success on the field translated off the field as she was Valedictorian and finished among the top students in terms of GPA in each of her high school years based off a consistently high GPA.
Annissa Quinonez (Tampa, Fla. / Alonso High School)
Freshman | Infield/Pitcher
Quinonez joins the Bobcats from Tampa, Fla., as a starting infielder and pitcher for her Alonso High School softball team, featuring in multiple positions across the infield, that earned the Sherman Strong Girl Award as a team with the school’s highest overall GPA. Quinonez also graduated with honors, finished second place in Creed Peaking, an academic ranking, and finished among the top students in her graduating class based on a high GPA.
Avery Walston (Wake Forest, NC / Heritage High School)
Freshman | Infield/Outfield
Walston comes to Banner Elk from Wake Forest, NC as a two-time All-Conference selection, four year varsity starter at both various infield positions as well as in the outfield, and helped lead the Heritage High School softball team to the North Carolina 4A State Eastern championship game during her senior year. Walston also found success off the field as she graduated with honors and was a member of the National Honors Society.
Women’s Volleyball earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Lees-McRae College women’s volleyball team, under head coach Abigail King, was recognized on July 18 by the United State Marine Corps (USMC) and American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) for being one of their annual Team Academic Award recipients. The Bobcats posted a 3.50 cumulative GPA during the 2021-22 season to become one of the more than 1,200 teams who earned this academic honor.
“I am incredibly proud of our team for what they have accomplished on the court and in the classroom this past year,” said King. “Academics are always a top priority in our program and earning this award again is a testament to how hard our girls have worked in the classroom this past year. I am proud of them and their achievement.”
The Lees-McRae women’s volleyball closed out their season with a 9-17 overall record and a 7-11 record in conference play en route to earning the team’s third postseason appearance in the previous four seasons. The Bobcats entered the postseason tournament as the No. 5 seed, before falling short against No. 4 Erskine in the first round on Nov. 11. Junior Lauren Xayavong was named to the All-Conference Carolinas first team, while numerous student-athletes garnered Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll honors during the year.
The award, which started during the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long GPA of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale. Lees-McRae joins Barton, Belmont Abbey (both men’s and women’s volleyball teams), Emmanuel, Francis Marion, King, and North Greenville as Conference Carolinas members to claim this academic honor. Read more about the academic honor by clicking to https://www.avca.org/awards/team-academic/2022-usmc-avca-team-academic-release.html.
