40 Lees-McRae student-athletes honored as D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award recipients
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Division 2 Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) announced the 2020-21 recipients of the Academic Achievement Awards, which recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, honoring 40 student-athletes from Lees-McRae College.
In total, there were a record-breaking 16,262 student-athletes from 188 institutions recognized for the 2020-21 Academic Achievement Awards, including 511 student-athletes from the Conference Carolinas.
In addition to the GPA component, a student-athlete must also have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work and have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during the last academic years. For the full D2 ADA release, click to https://nacda.com/news/2021/8/3/d2-ada-announces-2020-21-academic-achievement-award-recipients.aspx.
The list of LMC honorees are as follows:
- Men’s Basketball: Jamarius Hairston and Brian Sims Jr.
- Men’s Lacrosse: Ryan Beauchamp
- Men’s Soccer: Zachary Aversano, Fredrik Haave, Johan Hedberg, Johannes Oeksnevad, Eduardo Olavide, Anton Sundstrom
- Men’s Swimming: J.D. McCray
- Men’s Tennis: Jofre Tura-Campalans
- Men’s Track & Field: Brian Sims Jr.
- Softball: Amber Corvin, Julie Gast, McKinley Johnson, Ashlyn Mills, Mallory Myers, Sarah Beth Thomas, Charlsy Traylor, Katelyn Wyatt
- Women’s Basketball: Destiny Johnson
- Women’s Cross Country: Kaela Kelley
- Women’s Lacrosse: Emily Davidson, Kalbie Grassett
- Women’s Soccer: Rachel Crum, Tegan Dean, Maddy Klein, Amanda Lubkemann, Lauren Paulsen, Hope Sanborn
- Women’s Swimming: Kayla Fleming, Molly Layde
- Women’s Tennis: Sandy Allen, Zeynep Cakirer, Nursharneem Shamsuddin
- Women’s Track & Field: Megan Guess, Kaela Kelley, Bayle Wood
- Women’s Volleyball: Kaden Hill, Caitlyn Smirne
Lees-McRae wins Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup against Conference Carolinas rival King
BANNER ELK – For the first time in its existence, Lees-McRae College has won the Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup against Conference Carolinas rival King after achieving success in the athletic competitions between the two schools, as well as competing in the classroom.
The Battle for the Blue Ridge Cup, which was started in the 2012-13 season after King became members of the NCAA Division II and Conference Carolinas, pits the Bobcats and Tornado against one another in 17 varsity sports, to make up 22 points, and three academic categories for a total of 25 points. The Blue Ridge Cup takes its name from the mountain passage that encompasses both King and Lees-McRae College. The Blue Ridge Mountains are one of as many as 13 portions of the larger Appalachian Mountain range. For more information, click to https://lmcbobcats.com/sports/2021/2/2/blue-ridge-cup.aspx.
The Bobcats opened the Spring 2021 semester by claiming two points with a 116-98 men’s basketball win and a 74-61 women’s basketball victory on Feb. 2. Lees-McRae closed out the winter sports season by claiming a trio of points in men’s and women’s indoor track and field, as well as women’s swimming, for a better finish at the Conference Carolinas Championships.
The men’s and women’s tennis teams both claimed wins over the Tornado with a 5-1 win for the men’s team and a 7-0 win for the women’s side on April 7. The Bobcats also won a half of a point in a 1-1 win in women’s soccer, before winning a thrilling 1-0 double overtime men’s soccer victory over King on April 13.
Lees-McRae closed out the athletic competitions with both the men’s and women’s indoor teams finishing higher than King at the Conference Carolinas Outdoor Championships to earn a final two points.
The Bobcats also claimed a point in the academic component on this award by finishing with a higher percentage on the Academic All-Conference Carolinas team.
